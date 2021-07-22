Kiley Juergens Wealth Management, Llc Buys BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF, Uber Technologies Inc

New Purchases: UBER, MRK, CVS, CSX, PLTR,

UBER, MRK, CVS, CSX, PLTR, Added Positions: JKE, JKF, MSFT, BSV, SCHD, VTV, SCHB, AAPL, VEU, INTC, HFWA, T, PG, UPS, GLD, NEE, SYY, SCHF, SCHE, JNJ, PCAR, GE, VXUS, DIS, PFE, EEM, CSCO, WY, QCOM, VWO,

JKE, JKF, MSFT, BSV, SCHD, VTV, SCHB, AAPL, VEU, INTC, HFWA, T, PG, UPS, GLD, NEE, SYY, SCHF, SCHE, JNJ, PCAR, GE, VXUS, DIS, PFE, EEM, CSCO, WY, QCOM, VWO, Reduced Positions: CMCSA, VEA, BAC, SCHW, KHC, SNAP, WORK, FNDF, SCHA, SCHV, SCHZ,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF, Uber Technologies Inc, Merck Inc, CVS Health Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management, Llc owns 63 stocks with a total value of $218 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 101,033 shares, 12.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.43% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 161,205 shares, 10.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.54% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 55,977 shares, 9.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.99% Starbucks Corp (SBUX) - 113,538 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.87% BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (JKE) - 195,578 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 387.68%

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32. The stock is now traded at around $47.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 19,211 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $76.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 11,488 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $82.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 10,368 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in CSX Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.55 and $34.39, with an estimated average price of $32.97. The stock is now traded at around $32.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 18,096 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.37 and $27.38, with an estimated average price of $23.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 12,040 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 387.68%. The purchase prices were between $57.69 and $64.93, with an estimated average price of $61.27. The stock is now traded at around $283.806500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.61%. The holding were 195,578 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 164.14%. The purchase prices were between $61.42 and $65.62, with an estimated average price of $64.08. The stock is now traded at around $122.189400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 55,144 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 51.95%. The purchase prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62. The stock is now traded at around $137.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 15,531 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Intel Corp by 20.82%. The purchase prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $55.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 34,354 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 23.79%. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $27.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 54,741 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 21.24%. The purchase prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04. The stock is now traded at around $76.157400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 13,810 shares as of 2021-06-30.