Kiley Juergens Wealth Management, Llc Buys BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF, Uber Technologies Inc

- New Purchases: UBER, MRK, CVS, CSX, PLTR,
- Added Positions: JKE, JKF, MSFT, BSV, SCHD, VTV, SCHB, AAPL, VEU, INTC, HFWA, T, PG, UPS, GLD, NEE, SYY, SCHF, SCHE, JNJ, PCAR, GE, VXUS, DIS, PFE, EEM, CSCO, WY, QCOM, VWO,
- Reduced Positions: CMCSA, VEA, BAC, SCHW, KHC, SNAP, WORK, FNDF, SCHA, SCHV, SCHZ,
For the details of KILEY JUERGENS WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kiley+juergens+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of KILEY JUERGENS WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 101,033 shares, 12.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.43%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 161,205 shares, 10.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.54%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 55,977 shares, 9.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.99%
- Starbucks Corp (SBUX) - 113,538 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.87%
- BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (JKE) - 195,578 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 387.68%
Kiley Juergens Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32. The stock is now traded at around $47.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 19,211 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Kiley Juergens Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $76.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 11,488 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
Kiley Juergens Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $82.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 10,368 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: CSX Corp (CSX)
Kiley Juergens Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in CSX Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.55 and $34.39, with an estimated average price of $32.97. The stock is now traded at around $32.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 18,096 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
Kiley Juergens Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.37 and $27.38, with an estimated average price of $23.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 12,040 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (JKE)
Kiley Juergens Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 387.68%. The purchase prices were between $57.69 and $64.93, with an estimated average price of $61.27. The stock is now traded at around $283.806500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.61%. The holding were 195,578 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (JKF)
Kiley Juergens Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 164.14%. The purchase prices were between $61.42 and $65.62, with an estimated average price of $64.08. The stock is now traded at around $122.189400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 55,144 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
Kiley Juergens Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 51.95%. The purchase prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62. The stock is now traded at around $137.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 15,531 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Intel Corp (INTC)
Kiley Juergens Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Intel Corp by 20.82%. The purchase prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $55.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 34,354 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: AT&T Inc (T)
Kiley Juergens Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 23.79%. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $27.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 54,741 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
Kiley Juergens Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 21.24%. The purchase prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04. The stock is now traded at around $76.157400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 13,810 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of KILEY JUERGENS WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:
1. KILEY JUERGENS WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. KILEY JUERGENS WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. KILEY JUERGENS WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that KILEY JUERGENS WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment