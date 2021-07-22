H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Buys WEC Energy Group Inc, Comcast Corp, ProShares Ultra Russell2000, Sells Philip Morris International Inc, The Walt Disney Co

New Purchases: WEC, CMCSA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys WEC Energy Group Inc, Comcast Corp, ProShares Ultra Russell2000, sells Philip Morris International Inc, The Walt Disney Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, H&H Retirement Design & Management INC. As of 2021Q2, H&H Retirement Design & Management INC owns 44 stocks with a total value of $147 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB) - 184,993 shares, 10.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.98% ISHARES TRUST (XT) - 171,769 shares, 7.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.31% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 38,889 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.11% iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 147,605 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.22% iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund (AAXJ) - 81,653 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.99%

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC initiated holding in WEC Energy Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.95 and $99.26, with an estimated average price of $94.16. The stock is now traded at around $92.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,815 shares as of 2021-06-30.

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $57.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,580 shares as of 2021-06-30.

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC added to a holding in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $51.15 and $61.63, with an estimated average price of $57.63. The stock is now traded at around $54.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC sold out a holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The sale prices were between $88.06 and $100.5, with an estimated average price of $95.73.