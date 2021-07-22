Precision Wealth Strategies, LLC Buys First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Sells Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard Uti

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Precision Wealth Strategies, LLC Buys First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Sells Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard Uti

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 22, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Precision Wealth Strategies, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund, ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF, sells Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard Utilities ETF, Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF, Procter & Gamble Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Precision Wealth Strategies, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Precision Wealth Strategies, LLC owns 100 stocks with a total value of $62 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Precision Wealth Strategies, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/precision+wealth+strategies%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Precision Wealth Strategies, LLC
  1. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL) - 217,453 shares, 9.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.19%
  2. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) - 28,832 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 27,661 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) - 53,902 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 24,095 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.17%
New Purchase: First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW)

Precision Wealth Strategies, LLC initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $101.25 and $112.43, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $112.657400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.24%. The holding were 28,832 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)

Precision Wealth Strategies, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $95.73 and $104.01, with an estimated average price of $100.86. The stock is now traded at around $105.753300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.66%. The holding were 27,661 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)

Precision Wealth Strategies, LLC initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.41%. The holding were 53,902 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA)

Precision Wealth Strategies, LLC initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $54.22 and $59.69, with an estimated average price of $57.57. The stock is now traded at around $52.305300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 31,376 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL)

Precision Wealth Strategies, LLC initiated holding in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.84 and $92.96, with an estimated average price of $90.14. The stock is now traded at around $91.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 17,863 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP)

Precision Wealth Strategies, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.72 and $99.75, with an estimated average price of $86.92. The stock is now traded at around $83.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 14,217 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK)

Precision Wealth Strategies, LLC added to a holding in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 89.22%. The purchase prices were between $42.62 and $59.84, with an estimated average price of $49.07. The stock is now traded at around $43.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 11,599 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Target Corp (TGT)

Precision Wealth Strategies, LLC added to a holding in Target Corp by 32.00%. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $257.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,042 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Precision Wealth Strategies, LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 42.52%. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $141.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,755 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Autohome Inc (ATHM)

Precision Wealth Strategies, LLC added to a holding in Autohome Inc by 23.08%. The purchase prices were between $62.37 and $96.85, with an estimated average price of $82.52. The stock is now traded at around $53.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 8,964 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)

Precision Wealth Strategies, LLC added to a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV by 36.02%. The purchase prices were between $182.78 and $214.7, with an estimated average price of $200.68. The stock is now traded at around $193.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,990 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: HP Inc (HPQ)

Precision Wealth Strategies, LLC added to a holding in HP Inc by 32.95%. The purchase prices were between $28.64 and $35.57, with an estimated average price of $31.92. The stock is now traded at around $27.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 13,384 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Precision Wealth Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64.

Sold Out: Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU)

Precision Wealth Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Utilities ETF. The sale prices were between $138.76 and $147.01, with an estimated average price of $142.36.

Sold Out: Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC)

Precision Wealth Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF. The sale prices were between $176.71 and $185.62, with an estimated average price of $181.78.

Sold Out: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Precision Wealth Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29.

Sold Out: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

Precision Wealth Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $351.35 and $400.08, with an estimated average price of $376.49.

Sold Out: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Precision Wealth Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4.



Here is the complete portfolio of Precision Wealth Strategies, LLC. Also check out:

1. Precision Wealth Strategies, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Precision Wealth Strategies, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Precision Wealth Strategies, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Precision Wealth Strategies, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider