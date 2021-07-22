Precision Wealth Strategies, LLC Buys First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Sells Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard Uti

New Purchases: QQEW, SCHX, ICSH, QABA, NOBL, XOP, GEM, NWSA, LB, MS, MET, GS, IWC, MAX, PH, FCX, HCA, PINS, GOOGL, MU, EXPI, SII, LKQ, KLAC, ABBV, RF, CFG, IQV, WDC, MHK, GSHD, BMY, GO, 1P40,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund, ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF, sells Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard Utilities ETF, Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF, Procter & Gamble Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Precision Wealth Strategies, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Precision Wealth Strategies, LLC owns 100 stocks with a total value of $62 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL) - 217,453 shares, 9.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.19% First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) - 28,832 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. New Position Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 27,661 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. New Position BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) - 53,902 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 24,095 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.17%

Precision Wealth Strategies, LLC initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $101.25 and $112.43, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $112.657400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.24%. The holding were 28,832 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Precision Wealth Strategies, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $95.73 and $104.01, with an estimated average price of $100.86. The stock is now traded at around $105.753300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.66%. The holding were 27,661 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Precision Wealth Strategies, LLC initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.41%. The holding were 53,902 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Precision Wealth Strategies, LLC initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $54.22 and $59.69, with an estimated average price of $57.57. The stock is now traded at around $52.305300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 31,376 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Precision Wealth Strategies, LLC initiated holding in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.84 and $92.96, with an estimated average price of $90.14. The stock is now traded at around $91.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 17,863 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Precision Wealth Strategies, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.72 and $99.75, with an estimated average price of $86.92. The stock is now traded at around $83.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 14,217 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Precision Wealth Strategies, LLC added to a holding in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 89.22%. The purchase prices were between $42.62 and $59.84, with an estimated average price of $49.07. The stock is now traded at around $43.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 11,599 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Precision Wealth Strategies, LLC added to a holding in Target Corp by 32.00%. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $257.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,042 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Precision Wealth Strategies, LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 42.52%. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $141.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,755 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Precision Wealth Strategies, LLC added to a holding in Autohome Inc by 23.08%. The purchase prices were between $62.37 and $96.85, with an estimated average price of $82.52. The stock is now traded at around $53.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 8,964 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Precision Wealth Strategies, LLC added to a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV by 36.02%. The purchase prices were between $182.78 and $214.7, with an estimated average price of $200.68. The stock is now traded at around $193.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,990 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Precision Wealth Strategies, LLC added to a holding in HP Inc by 32.95%. The purchase prices were between $28.64 and $35.57, with an estimated average price of $31.92. The stock is now traded at around $27.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 13,384 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Precision Wealth Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64.

Precision Wealth Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Utilities ETF. The sale prices were between $138.76 and $147.01, with an estimated average price of $142.36.

Precision Wealth Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF. The sale prices were between $176.71 and $185.62, with an estimated average price of $181.78.

Precision Wealth Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29.

Precision Wealth Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $351.35 and $400.08, with an estimated average price of $376.49.

Precision Wealth Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4.