Hudson Capital Management LLC Buys Prudential Financial Inc, Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF, Columbia Financial Inc, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Asia 50 ETF

- New Purchases: NUSC, CLBK, IDXX, DIS,
- Added Positions: VCSH, BOND, ISTB, IJR, IEFA, PRU, GOOGL, T, VST, GLDM, VIAC, CL, AAPL, GMF, GILD, REGN,
- Reduced Positions: LQD, NUE, ADP, PHM, CBRE, HPQ, TXT, IJK, GM, BAC, JPM, IVE, NLOK, PNC, CSCO, UPS, BR, IEI, GD, XLK, AGG, IWF,
- Sold Out: QQQ, GOVT, AIA,
For the details of Hudson Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hudson+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Hudson Capital Management LLC
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 293,158 shares, 10.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.10%
- iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) - 464,216 shares, 10.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.57%
- PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND) - 157,993 shares, 7.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.73%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 151,716 shares, 7.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.84%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 229,412 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.32%
Hudson Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.41 and $45.98, with an estimated average price of $44.45. The stock is now traded at around $43.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,880 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Columbia Financial Inc (CLBK)
Hudson Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Columbia Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.37 and $18.66, with an estimated average price of $17.62. The stock is now traded at around $17.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 17,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Hudson Capital Management LLC initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $175.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,151 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX)
Hudson Capital Management LLC initiated holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The purchase prices were between $486.36 and $637.08, with an estimated average price of $550.32. The stock is now traded at around $679.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 326 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)
Hudson Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Prudential Financial Inc by 26.28%. The purchase prices were between $91.1 and $108.51, with an estimated average price of $101.91. The stock is now traded at around $99.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 16,196 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Hudson Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64.Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)
Hudson Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.11 and $26.59, with an estimated average price of $26.35.Sold Out: iShares Asia 50 ETF (AIA)
Hudson Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares Asia 50 ETF. The sale prices were between $86.01 and $94.25, with an estimated average price of $91.23.
Here is the complete portfolio of Hudson Capital Management LLC. Also check out:
1. Hudson Capital Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Hudson Capital Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Hudson Capital Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Hudson Capital Management LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment