Hudson Capital Management LLC Buys Prudential Financial Inc, Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF, Columbia Financial Inc, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Asia 50 ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Prudential Financial Inc, Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF, Columbia Financial Inc, IDEXX Laboratories Inc, The Walt Disney Co, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hudson Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, Hudson Capital Management LLC owns 63 stocks with a total value of $236 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 293,158 shares, 10.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.10% iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) - 464,216 shares, 10.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.57% PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND) - 157,993 shares, 7.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.73% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 151,716 shares, 7.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.84% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 229,412 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.32%

Hudson Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.41 and $45.98, with an estimated average price of $44.45. The stock is now traded at around $43.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,880 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hudson Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Columbia Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.37 and $18.66, with an estimated average price of $17.62. The stock is now traded at around $17.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 17,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hudson Capital Management LLC initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $175.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,151 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hudson Capital Management LLC initiated holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The purchase prices were between $486.36 and $637.08, with an estimated average price of $550.32. The stock is now traded at around $679.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 326 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hudson Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Prudential Financial Inc by 26.28%. The purchase prices were between $91.1 and $108.51, with an estimated average price of $101.91. The stock is now traded at around $99.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 16,196 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hudson Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64.

Hudson Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.11 and $26.59, with an estimated average price of $26.35.

Hudson Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares Asia 50 ETF. The sale prices were between $86.01 and $94.25, with an estimated average price of $91.23.