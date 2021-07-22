Logo
Brio Consultants, LLC Buys iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF, Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Chevron Corp, SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 22, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Brio Consultants, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF, Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Alphabet Inc, sells iShares Gold Trust, Chevron Corp, SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brio Consultants, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Brio Consultants, LLC owns 69 stocks with a total value of $376 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Brio Consultants, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/brio+consultants%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Brio Consultants, LLC
  1. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 272,385 shares, 11.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.48%
  2. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 529,087 shares, 11.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.39%
  3. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 543,399 shares, 7.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.07%
  4. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 100,717 shares, 7.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.57%
  5. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 748,458 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.64%
New Purchase: iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (ILTB)

Brio Consultants, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $67.84 and $72.39, with an estimated average price of $69.78. The stock is now traded at around $73.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.37%. The holding were 279,749 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ)

Brio Consultants, LLC initiated holding in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.51 and $28.25, with an estimated average price of $27.92. The stock is now traded at around $28.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.89%. The holding were 386,883 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Brio Consultants, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $85.79, with an estimated average price of $85.02. The stock is now traded at around $86.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 27,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Brio Consultants, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2665.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 646 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG)

Brio Consultants, LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $55.28, with an estimated average price of $54.83. The stock is now traded at around $55.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 10,961 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC)

Brio Consultants, LLC initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.41 and $45.98, with an estimated average price of $44.45. The stock is now traded at around $43.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 9,854 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB)

Brio Consultants, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.64%. The purchase prices were between $29.44 and $29.96, with an estimated average price of $29.72. The stock is now traded at around $30.231900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 748,458 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI)

Brio Consultants, LLC added to a holding in IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 35.12%. The purchase prices were between $31.61 and $32.38, with an estimated average price of $32.06. The stock is now traded at around $32.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 117,982 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Brio Consultants, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 112.82%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2564.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 415 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Brio Consultants, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 162.37%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3630.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 244 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (TFI)

Brio Consultants, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 23.40%. The purchase prices were between $51.36 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $51.87. The stock is now traded at around $52.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 42,499 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Brio Consultants, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 31.91%. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $277.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,170 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Brio Consultants, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Sold Out: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Brio Consultants, LLC sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD)

Brio Consultants, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $45.6 and $48.41, with an estimated average price of $47.28.



Here is the complete portfolio of Brio Consultants, LLC.

1. Brio Consultants, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Brio Consultants, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Brio Consultants, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Brio Consultants, LLC keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider