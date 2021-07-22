Brio Consultants, LLC Buys iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF, Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Chevron Corp, SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF

New Purchases: ILTB, PWZ, BND, GOOG, EAGG, NUSC, REET, VTI, ESGU, DECK,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF, Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Alphabet Inc, sells iShares Gold Trust, Chevron Corp, SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brio Consultants, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Brio Consultants, LLC owns 69 stocks with a total value of $376 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Brio Consultants, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/brio+consultants%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 272,385 shares, 11.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.48% iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 529,087 shares, 11.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.39% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 543,399 shares, 7.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.07% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 100,717 shares, 7.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.57% SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 748,458 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.64%

Brio Consultants, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $67.84 and $72.39, with an estimated average price of $69.78. The stock is now traded at around $73.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.37%. The holding were 279,749 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brio Consultants, LLC initiated holding in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.51 and $28.25, with an estimated average price of $27.92. The stock is now traded at around $28.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.89%. The holding were 386,883 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brio Consultants, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $85.79, with an estimated average price of $85.02. The stock is now traded at around $86.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 27,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brio Consultants, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2665.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 646 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brio Consultants, LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $55.28, with an estimated average price of $54.83. The stock is now traded at around $55.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 10,961 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brio Consultants, LLC initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.41 and $45.98, with an estimated average price of $44.45. The stock is now traded at around $43.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 9,854 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brio Consultants, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.64%. The purchase prices were between $29.44 and $29.96, with an estimated average price of $29.72. The stock is now traded at around $30.231900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 748,458 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brio Consultants, LLC added to a holding in IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 35.12%. The purchase prices were between $31.61 and $32.38, with an estimated average price of $32.06. The stock is now traded at around $32.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 117,982 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brio Consultants, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 112.82%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2564.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 415 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brio Consultants, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 162.37%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3630.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 244 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brio Consultants, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 23.40%. The purchase prices were between $51.36 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $51.87. The stock is now traded at around $52.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 42,499 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brio Consultants, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 31.91%. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $277.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,170 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brio Consultants, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Brio Consultants, LLC sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53.

Brio Consultants, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $45.6 and $48.41, with an estimated average price of $47.28.