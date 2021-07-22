Kessler Investment Group, LLC Buys Wells Fargo, Bank of America Corp, Airbnb Inc, Sells Snowflake Inc, MasTec Inc, Las Vegas Sands Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Kessler Investment Group, LLC Buys Wells Fargo, Bank of America Corp, Airbnb Inc, Sells Snowflake Inc, MasTec Inc, Las Vegas Sands Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 22, 2021
Article's Main Image
Columbus, IN, based Investment company Kessler Investment Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Wells Fargo, Bank of America Corp, Airbnb Inc, ProShares Short S&P500, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, sells Snowflake Inc, MasTec Inc, Las Vegas Sands Corp, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Silvergate Capital Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kessler Investment Group, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Kessler Investment Group, LLC owns 121 stocks with a total value of $113 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Kessler Investment Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kessler+investment+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Kessler Investment Group, LLC
  1. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 69,356 shares, 10.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.83%
  2. ProShares Short S&P500 (SH) - 724,758 shares, 9.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.84%
  3. Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD) - 117,547 shares, 6.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.46%
  4. SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 39,954 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.08%
  5. Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) - 163,784 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.87%
New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Kessler Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52. The stock is now traded at around $45.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.21%. The holding were 105,323 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Kessler Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $139.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.58%. The holding were 26,492 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPMPC.PFD)

Kessler Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $27.36 and $28.83, with an estimated average price of $28.07. The stock is now traded at around $28.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 45,369 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFCPQ.PFD)

Kessler Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $26.52 and $27.59, with an estimated average price of $27.08. The stock is now traded at around $27.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 47,337 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Alabama Power Co (ALPPQ.PFD)

Kessler Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Alabama Power Co. The purchase prices were between $26.44 and $27.15, with an estimated average price of $26.75. The stock is now traded at around $26.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 47,867 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

Kessler Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.73 and $199.38, with an estimated average price of $187.45. The stock is now traded at around $181.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 6,513 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Kessler Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 4481.62%. The purchase prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $38.001000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.02%. The holding were 112,937 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ProShares Short S&P500 (SH)

Kessler Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in ProShares Short S&P500 by 39.84%. The purchase prices were between $15.39 and $16.76, with an estimated average price of $15.89. The stock is now traded at around $15.109000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 724,758 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)

Kessler Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 133.13%. The purchase prices were between $21.08 and $21.11, with an estimated average price of $21.09. The stock is now traded at around $21.093000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 133,521 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM)

Kessler Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 139.71%. The purchase prices were between $21.55 and $21.62, with an estimated average price of $21.59. The stock is now traded at around $21.569900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 127,914 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Kessler Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 6999.33%. The purchase prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4. The stock is now traded at around $55.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 21,298 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Brown-Forman Corp (BF.A)

Kessler Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Brown-Forman Corp by 135.22%. The purchase prices were between $63.67 and $75.85, with an estimated average price of $71.1. The stock is now traded at around $67.679200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 28,017 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Kessler Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66.

Sold Out: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)

Kessler Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $51.18 and $63.61, with an estimated average price of $57.85.

Sold Out: Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)

Kessler Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $37.3 and $40.49, with an estimated average price of $39.19.

Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Kessler Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53.

Sold Out: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Kessler Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $84.14 and $85.79, with an estimated average price of $85.02.

Sold Out: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Kessler Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $259.58 and $275.63, with an estimated average price of $269.24.



Here is the complete portfolio of Kessler Investment Group, LLC. Also check out:

1. Kessler Investment Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Kessler Investment Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Kessler Investment Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Kessler Investment Group, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider