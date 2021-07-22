Kessler Investment Group, LLC Buys Wells Fargo, Bank of America Corp, Airbnb Inc, Sells Snowflake Inc, MasTec Inc, Las Vegas Sands Corp

- New Purchases: WFC, ABNB, JPMPC.PFD, ALPPQ.PFD, WFCPQ.PFD, PNC, EMR, PFE, XLE, CPRI, AMZN, SPY, ZOM, AVXL, PYPL, SQ, FREL, DOCU, BKNG, XLI, CSCO, IARE, HHDS, JAZZ, XLK,
- Added Positions: BAC, SH, BSCL, BSCM, VZ, BF.A, CVX, DISCB, JNJ, XLF, XBI, ITW, TROW, MMC, GPC, GD, UNH, ABBV, XLB, XLY, SCI, RPM, AES, XLU, OXY, GLD, IVW, ABT, WMT, XOM, TWTR, STLD, AAPL, PGF, MMM, CAT,
- Reduced Positions: SNOW, MTZ, SI, SKT, ACB, BSJL, CLDR, SNDL, SLV,
- Sold Out: LVS, IVV, SCHF, BND, IJH, VWO, IAU, IJR, VLUE, VTIP,
For the details of Kessler Investment Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kessler+investment+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Kessler Investment Group, LLC
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 69,356 shares, 10.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.83%
- ProShares Short S&P500 (SH) - 724,758 shares, 9.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.84%
- Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD) - 117,547 shares, 6.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.46%
- SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 39,954 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.08%
- Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) - 163,784 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.87%
Kessler Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52. The stock is now traded at around $45.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.21%. The holding were 105,323 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Kessler Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $139.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.58%. The holding were 26,492 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPMPC.PFD)
Kessler Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $27.36 and $28.83, with an estimated average price of $28.07. The stock is now traded at around $28.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 45,369 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFCPQ.PFD)
Kessler Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $26.52 and $27.59, with an estimated average price of $27.08. The stock is now traded at around $27.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 47,337 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Alabama Power Co (ALPPQ.PFD)
Kessler Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Alabama Power Co. The purchase prices were between $26.44 and $27.15, with an estimated average price of $26.75. The stock is now traded at around $26.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 47,867 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)
Kessler Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.73 and $199.38, with an estimated average price of $187.45. The stock is now traded at around $181.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 6,513 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Kessler Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 4481.62%. The purchase prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $38.001000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.02%. The holding were 112,937 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ProShares Short S&P500 (SH)
Kessler Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in ProShares Short S&P500 by 39.84%. The purchase prices were between $15.39 and $16.76, with an estimated average price of $15.89. The stock is now traded at around $15.109000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 724,758 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)
Kessler Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 133.13%. The purchase prices were between $21.08 and $21.11, with an estimated average price of $21.09. The stock is now traded at around $21.093000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 133,521 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM)
Kessler Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 139.71%. The purchase prices were between $21.55 and $21.62, with an estimated average price of $21.59. The stock is now traded at around $21.569900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 127,914 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Kessler Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 6999.33%. The purchase prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4. The stock is now traded at around $55.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 21,298 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Brown-Forman Corp (BF.A)
Kessler Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Brown-Forman Corp by 135.22%. The purchase prices were between $63.67 and $75.85, with an estimated average price of $71.1. The stock is now traded at around $67.679200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 28,017 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Kessler Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66.Sold Out: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)
Kessler Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $51.18 and $63.61, with an estimated average price of $57.85.Sold Out: Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)
Kessler Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $37.3 and $40.49, with an estimated average price of $39.19.Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Kessler Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53.Sold Out: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
Kessler Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $84.14 and $85.79, with an estimated average price of $85.02.Sold Out: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
Kessler Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $259.58 and $275.63, with an estimated average price of $269.24.
