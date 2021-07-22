Waller Financial Planning Group, Inc Buys SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, United Parcel Service Inc, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Sells Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, XpresSpa Group Inc

- New Purchases: MDYV, UPS, EW, FB, NFLX, XSPA,
- Added Positions: SPAB, SPYG, SPDW, SPSM, BNDX, IVV, SPMD, EFG, MUB, SPYV, SPEM, SUB, VEA, WOR, AMZN, AAPL, T, VUG, VWO, PG, VOE, VTV,
- Reduced Positions: VT, BSV, VGSH, SPTM, LB, VBK,
- Sold Out: V9G,
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 110,922 shares, 12.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.38%
- SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 1,157,913 shares, 11.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.23%
- SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 1,404,191 shares, 11.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.79%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) - 821,923 shares, 9.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.24%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) - 755,447 shares, 9.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.69%
Waller Financial Planning Group, Inc initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $68.27. The stock is now traded at around $66.031000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 84,659 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)
Waller Financial Planning Group, Inc initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $213.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 14,715 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)
Waller Financial Planning Group, Inc initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $350.240400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 635 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)
Waller Financial Planning Group, Inc initiated holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $83.64 and $104.76, with an estimated average price of $93.97. The stock is now traded at around $106.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,064 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Waller Financial Planning Group, Inc initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $510.147400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 382 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: XpresSpa Group Inc (XSPA)
Waller Financial Planning Group, Inc initiated holding in XpresSpa Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.03 and $1.84, with an estimated average price of $1.43. The stock is now traded at around $1.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Worthington Industries Inc (WOR)
Waller Financial Planning Group, Inc added to a holding in Worthington Industries Inc by 67.34%. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $71.16, with an estimated average price of $65.72. The stock is now traded at around $61.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,027 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: XpresSpa Group Inc (V9G)
Waller Financial Planning Group, Inc sold out a holding in XpresSpa Group Inc. The sale prices were between $0.86 and $1.49, with an estimated average price of $1.17.
