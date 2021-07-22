360 DIGITECH, INC. CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against 360 DigiTech, Inc. in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York

NEW YORK, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired the American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (“360 DigiTech” or the “Company”) ( QFIN) between April 30, 2020 and July 7, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



The filed complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that:

the Company had been collecting personal information in violation of relevant PRC laws and regulations;



accordingly, 360 DigiTech was exposed to an increased risk of regulatory scrutiny and/or enforcement action; and



as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



On July 8, 2021, Seeking Alpha reported chatter on social media that the Company's core product offering, the 360 IOU app, has been removed from app stores.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $7.12, or 21%, to close at $26.02 per share on July 8, 2021.



Subsequently, on July 9, 2021, Seeking Alpha reported that 360 DigiTech confirmed the removal of its 360 IOU app from the Android app store and quoted a Company spokesperson, who disclosed that the Company had "submitted a new rectification plan and stepped up the whole process."



