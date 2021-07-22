Study Data Presented at TVT on the Economics of Minimalist TAVR, PARTNER 3 Bicuspid TAVR

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Study Data Presented at TVT on the Economics of Minimalist TAVR, PARTNER 3 Bicuspid TAVR

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

IRVINE, Calif., July 22, 2021

IRVINE, Calif., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW) today announced that clinical and economic results from the 3M (multidisciplinary, multimodality, but minimalist) Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Economic Study and the PARTNER 3 Bicuspid Registry for SAPIEN 3 TAVR Study were presented at TVT 2021: The Structural Heart Summit.

edwards_lifesciences_corporation_logo.jpg

The 3M-TAVR study demonstrated positive findings supporting similar clinical outcomes and substantial cost savings associated with minimalist TAVR when compared with conventional TAVR in patients at intermediate risk for surgery. Clinical results from the PARTNER 3 Bicuspid Registry for SAPIEN 3 TAVR in low-risk patients with bicuspid aortic valves demonstrated similar outcomes and benefits, such as symptom relief and quality of life, when compared to matched tricuspid anatomy patients.

Economics of 3M-TAVR
The clinical data presentation provided the following findings:

  • Index hospitalization costs for patients in the 3M cohort were $10,843 lower per patient, driven by reductions in procedure duration, anesthesia costs and length of stay. Cumulative cost differences out to 30 days post procedure were $11,305 lower in the 3M cohort compared to traditional TAVR.
  • Use of the 3M pathway was associated with significant reductions in hospital length of stay (reduction of 0.5 ICU days and 1.7 non-ICU days), new pacemaker implantation (3.4% vs. 8.3%), and rehabilitation days during follow-up (0.4 days vs. 1.4 days). Additionally, there were no differences in death, stroke or rehospitalization through 30 days of follow-up utilizing this new approach.
  • Based on previous comparisons with surgical aortic valve replacement (SAVR), researchers determined that these findings suggest that minimalist TAVR for intermediate-risk patients may reduce 30-day costs by greater than $20,000 per patient compared with SAVR.

"The 3M pathway, which builds on innovations in both TAVR design and technique, was designed to improve procedural efficiency and facilitate next-day discharge of TAVR patients," said David Cohen, MD, MSc, Director of Clinical and Outcomes Research at the Cardiovascular Research Foundation in New York. "In our study, we found that this approach was not only safe and effective, but also led to substantial cost savings compared with more traditional care patterns. These findings add to a substantial body of evidence demonstrating that TAVR is a unique technology that extends life, improves quality of life and is more efficient for the healthcare system."

The study compared healthcare costs for patients in the 3M trial to healthcare costs for patients enrolled in the SAPIEN 3 Intermediate Risk (S3i) registry who underwent conventional transfemoral TAVR, and whose outcomes were linked to Medicare claims.

PARTNER 3 Bicuspid Registry for SAPIEN 3 TAVR in Low-Risk Patients
The clinical data presentation included the following findings:

  • The composite primary endpoint of death, stroke or cardiovascular rehospitalization related to valve or procedure and heart failure at one year were similar for both the bicuspid and tricuspid cohorts: 10.9% vs. 10.2%, respectively (p-value = 0.9).
  • The individual components of the primary endpoint were also similar at one year (bicuspid vs. tricuspid: 0.7% vs. 1.4% mortality; 2.1% vs. 2.0% stroke; 9.6% vs. 9.5% rehospitalization related to valve or procedure and heart failure). Additionally, the new pacemaker implantation rate was similar between the two groups (6.8% vs. 7.4%).
  • Both cohorts experienced similar symptomatic relief and quality of life gains at 30 days and one year when measured by both the New York Heart Association (NYHA) Classification and the Kansas City Cardiomyopathy Questionnaire (KCCQ).

The study compared the 1-year safety and efficacy of the SAPIEN 3 TAVR system in selected low surgical risk patients with severe symptomatic aortic stenosis and bicuspid anatomy to a clinically similar cohort of patients with tricuspid anatomy treated with SAPIEN 3 TAVR in the PARTNER 3 trial.

"The excellent results of these two studies add to the continually growing body of data that support the SAPIEN 3 valve as an impactful therapy that not only offers spectacular results in areas that matter to patients – like a rapid recovery – but also saves the healthcare system significant resources when compared to traditional treatments," said Larry Wood, Edwards' corporate vice president, transcatheter aortic valve replacement. "These data continue to build on the PARTNER 3 trial that demonstrated SAPIEN 3 TAVR to be superior to surgery for low-risk surgical patients."

About Edwards Lifesciences
Edwards Lifesciences is the global leader of patient-focused innovations for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. We are driven by a passion for patients, dedicated to improving and enhancing lives through partnerships with clinicians and stakeholders across the global healthcare landscape. For more information, visit Edwards.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements made by Mr. Wood and statements regarding expected product benefits, patient outcomes, future plans related to the product lines, objectives and expectations and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by management of the company and are believed to be reasonable, though they are inherently uncertain and difficult to predict. Our forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of the statement. Investors are cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements based on a number of factors as detailed in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. These filings, along with important safety information about our products, may be found at Edwards.com.

Edwards, Edwards Lifesciences, the stylized E logo, PARTNER, PARTNER 3, SAPIEN and SAPIEN 3 are trademarks of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

favicon.png?sn=LA52314&sd=2021-07-22 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/study-data-presented-at-tvt-on-the-economics-of-minimalist-tavr-partner-3-bicuspid-tavr-301339815.html

SOURCE Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA52314&Transmission_Id=202107221515PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA52314&DateId=20210722
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment