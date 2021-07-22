Logo
Modine to Host First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Conference Call on August 5, 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

RACINE, Wis., July 22, 2021

RACINE, Wis., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD), a diversified global leader in thermal management technology and solutions, announced today that it will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its first quarter financial results for the period ended June 30, 2021, on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. Central Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time). Results are scheduled to be released after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4, 2021.

Modine_Manufacturing_Company_Logo.jpg

During the call, Modine President and Chief Executive Officer, Neil D. Brinker, and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Michael B. (Mick) Lucareli, will review the company's first quarter fiscal year 2022 financial results.

To access the live webcast, including presentation slides, please log on through the investor section of Modine's website at http://www.modine.com at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the event. A replay of the slides and the audio will be available on or after August 5, 2021 on the investor section of Modine's website at http://www.modine.com. An audio only replay will be available through midnight on August 10, 2021 by dialing 800-585-8367 (international replay 416-621-4642) and entering the Conference ID# 2684279. A transcript of the call will be posted to the company's website on or after August 10, 2021.

About Modine
Modine, with fiscal 2021 revenues of $1.8 billion, specializes in thermal management systems and components, bringing highly engineered heating and cooling components, original equipment products, and systems to diversified global markets through its four complementary segments: Commercial and Industrial Solutions; Building HVAC; Heavy Duty Equipment; and Automotive. Modine is a global company headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin (USA), with operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. For more information about Modine, visit www.modine.com.

Contact: Kathleen Powers (262) 636-1687 [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CG52398&sd=2021-07-22 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/modine-to-host-first-quarter-fiscal-2022-earnings-conference-call-on-august-5-2021-301339862.html

SOURCE Modine Manufacturing Company

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG52398&Transmission_Id=202107221551PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG52398&DateId=20210722
