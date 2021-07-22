Logo
Guardion Health Sciences to Exhibit at the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery Annual Meeting

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

SAN DIEGO, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. ( GHSI) (“Guardion” or the “Company”), a clinical nutrition and diagnostics company that develops clinically supported nutrition, supplements, medical foods and medical devices, announced it will be an exhibitor at the 2021 American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) Annual Meeting at The Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Las Vegas, Nevada, from July 23 - 27, 2021. The Company can be found in the exhibit hall at booth #2229.

Bret Scholtes, Guardion’s CEO, commented, “The ASCRS Annual Meeting is one of the largest eye care meetings in the world and only our second post-pandemic opportunity to personally communicate at a major conference with doctors and key stake holders about our products, as well as new published research supporting our medical foods and the recent acquisition of the Viactiv product line and brand. This meeting should allow us to build on post-pandemic marketing programs that we have initiated in the last few months. We look forward to reconnecting with our friends at the ASCRS Annual Meeting.”

About Guardion Health Sciences, Inc.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. ( GHSI), is a clinical nutrition and diagnostics company. Guardion offers a portfolio of science-based, clinically supported nutrition, supplements, medical foods and diagnostic products that support healthcare professionals, their patients, and consumers in achieving health goals. Guardion’s commercial and developmental initiatives are supported by equally impressive scientific and medical advisory boards, led by seasoned business executives and physicians with many years of experience. Information and risk factors with respect to Guardion and its business, including its ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies, may be obtained in the Company’s filings with the SEC at www.sec.gov.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

With the exception of the historical information contained in this news release, the matters described herein may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “plans” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. These statements involve unknown risks and uncertainties that may individually or materially impact the matters discussed herein for a variety of reasons that are outside the control of the Company, including, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to raise sufficient financing to implement its business plan, the integration of a new management team, the integration of one or more acquisitions and targets, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business, operations and the economy in general, the Company’s ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies, and the Company’s ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq’s listing requirements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as actual results could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements contained herein. Readers are urged to read the risk factors set forth in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

CORE IR
Scott Arnold
516-222-2560
[email protected]

Media Relations Contact:

Jules Abraham
Director of Public Relations
CORE IR
917-885-7378
[email protected]

