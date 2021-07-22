Compass Minerals Announces Conference Call to Discuss Second-Quarter Results

Compass Minerals (NYSE: CMP), a leading global provider of essential minerals, will release its second-quarter 2021 financial results Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021 after the markets close. The company’s president and CEO, Kevin Crutchfield, and CFO, Jamie Standen, will discuss these results on a conference call on Thursday, Aug. 5, at 10 a.m. ET.

Access to the conference call will be available at investors.compassminerals.com or by dialing 1-833-921-1662. Callers must provide the conference ID number 5772368. Outside of the U.S. and Canada, callers may dial 1-236-389-2662. An audio replay of the conference call will be available on the company’s website.

About Compass Minerals

Compass Minerals (NYSE: CMP) is a leading global provider of essential minerals focused on safely delivering where and when it matters to help solve nature’s challenges for customers and communities. Its salt products help keep roadways safe during winter weather and are used in numerous other consumer, industrial and agricultural applications. And its plant nutrition business manufactures products that improve the quality and yield of crops, while supporting sustainable agriculture. Additionally, its specialty chemical business serves the water treatment industry and other industrial processes. The company operates 16 production and packaging facilities with more than 2,000 employees throughout the U.S., Canada, Brazil and the U.K. Visit compassminerals.com for more information about the company and its products.

