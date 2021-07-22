Logo
Geron Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

Geron Corporation (Nasdaq: GERN) today reported that it has granted non-statutory stock options to purchase an aggregate of 130,000 shares of Geron common stock as inducements to newly hired employees in connection with commencement of employment with the Company.

The stock options were granted on July 21, 2021 at an exercise price of $1.33 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Geron common stock on the date of grant. The stock options have a 10-year term and vest over four years, with 12.5% of the shares underlying the options vesting on the six-month anniversary of commencement of employment and the remaining shares vesting over the following 42 months in equal installments of whole shares, subject to continued employment with Geron through the applicable vesting dates. The options were granted as material inducements to employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) and are subject to the terms and conditions of the stock option agreements covering the grants and Geron’s 2018 Inducement Award Plan, which was adopted December 14, 2018 and provides for the granting of stock options to new employees.

About Geron

Geron is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and potential commercialization of a first-in-class telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The Company currently is conducting two Phase 3 clinical trials: IMerge in lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes and IMpactMF in refractory myelofibrosis. For more information about Geron, visit www.geron.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210722005958r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210722005958/en/

