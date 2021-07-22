Logo
Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (TEAF) Publishes Quarterly Commentary

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE: TEAF) commentary has been published for the second calendar quarter of 2021. The commentary piece highlights fund performance of the public and direct investments in the essential asset sectors in which the fund invests. A copy of the commentary piece is available here on the company website.

For additional information on this fund, please visit cef.tortoiseecofin.com.

About Ecofin

Ecofin is a sustainable investment firm dedicated to uniting ecology and finance. Our mission is to generate strong risk-adjusted returns while optimizing investors’ impact on society. We are socially minded, ESG-attentive investors, harnessing years of expertise investing in sustainable infrastructure, energy transition, clean water & environment and social impact. Our strategies are accessible through a variety of investment solutions and seek to achieve positive impacts that align with UN Sustainable Development Goals by addressing pressing global issues surrounding climate action, clean energy, water, education, healthcare and sustainable communities. Ecofin Investments, LLC is the parent of registered investment advisers Ecofin Advisors, LLC and Ecofin Advisors Limited (collectively “Ecofin”). To learn more, please visit www.ecofininvest.com.

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.L.C. (also dba TCA Advisors) (“TCA”) is the adviser to Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund and Ecofin Advisors Limited is the fund’s sub-adviser.

Safe harbor statement

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws of such state or jurisdiction.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are "forward-looking statements." Although the fund and TCA believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the fund’s reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Other than as required by law, the fund and TCA do not assume a duty to update this forward-looking statement.

