PeoplesBank Announces Relocation and Expansion of Its Hunt Valley Financial Center

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

YORK, Pa., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PeoplesBank, a Codorus Valley Company, a financial services subsidiary of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc., announced plans to relocate and expand its Hunt Valley Financial Center in December 2021, pending regulatory approval. This new location has increased capacity to consolidate business, mortgage, and wealth operations in Maryland and provide clients an enhanced retail banking experience. The proposed location at 203 International Circle, Hunt Valley, Maryland is centrally located in a high traffic area, while remaining within close proximity to the current Hunt Valley location.

The Connections Center concept is planned for this location, which includes conversation spaces to meet with a Financial Mentor, the vision board experience, and a concierge area to assist clients with their digital banking needs. This will be the first Connections Center in Maryland and the third for PeoplesBank. In addition, drive-thru service and a drive-thru ATM will be available for clients. The loan processing offices at Bel Air and Hunt Valley will be consolidated into this new Hunt Valley location.

“We are excited to bring the Connections Center concept to Maryland. This engaging environment promotes deeper client interactions,” remarked Craig Kauffman, President and CEO of PeoplesBank. “Our award-winning vision board experience is designed to help our clients realize what’s important to them and determine how we can help them achieve their dreams and reach their goals.”

With assets in excess of $2 billion, PeoplesBank, A Codorus Valley Company, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc., the largest independent financial institution headquartered in York County, Pennsylvania. PeoplesBank offers a full range of consumer, business, wealth management, and mortgage services at financial centers located in communities throughout South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland.

CONTACT:
Kristen Heisey
SVP, PeoplesBank
717-747-1520
ti?nf=ODI4NTM2NyM0MzEwOTQxIzIwODI5NDI=
e081a237-757c-48e6-a7ce-9b0cb7b1cda3
