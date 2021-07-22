Truist announces 2022 earnings conference call dates

PR Newswire

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) today announced plans to host conference calls to review quarterly financial results on the following dates:

Fourth quarter 2021 – Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. ET

at First quarter 2022 – Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. ET

at Second quarter 2022 – Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. ET

at Third quarter 2022 – Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. ET

Access information will be provided closer to each scheduled earnings conference call.

About Truist

Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Formed by the historic merger of equals of BB&T and SunTrust, Truist has leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country. The company offers a wide range of services including retail, small business and commercial banking; asset management; capital markets; commercial real estate; corporate and institutional banking; insurance; mortgage; payments; specialized lending; and wealth management. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is a top 10 U.S. commercial bank with total assets of $522 billion as of June 30, 2021. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.

