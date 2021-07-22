Eiger BioPharmaceuticals to Host Conference Call for Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Business Update on Thursday, August 5

PR Newswire

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: EIGR), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for serious rare and ultra-rare diseases, today announced that it will host a conference call on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 4:30 PM ET to discuss its financial results and provide a business update for the second quarter 2021.

The live and replayed webcast of the call will be available through the company's website at www.eigerbio.com. To participate in the live call by phone, dial (844) 743-2495 (U.S.) or (661) 378-9529 (International) and enter conference ID 9482721. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

About Eiger

Eiger is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for serious rare and ultra-rare diseases.

Eiger's lead clinical programs are focused on the development of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus (HDV) infection, the most serious form of viral hepatitis, with two complementary HDV treatments. Lonafarnib is a first-in-class, oral prenylation inhibitor in a global Phase 3 trial. Peginterferon lambda is a first-in-class, type III, well-tolerated interferon entering Phase 3.

Zokinvy® for the treatment of Hutchinson-Gilford Progeria Syndrome (HGPS or Progeria) and processing-deficient progeroid laminopathies is the Company's first FDA approved product. A Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) is under review by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

For additional information about Eiger and its clinical programs, please visit www.eigerbio.com.

SOURCE Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc.

Investors and Media:

Charles Butler

VP, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-650-272-6138

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eiger-biopharmaceuticals-to-host-conference-call-for-second-quarter-2021-financial-results-and-business-update-on-thursday-august-5-301339797.html

SOURCE Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc.