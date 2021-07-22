Logo
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals to Host Conference Call for Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Business Update on Thursday, August 5

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

- Live Conference Call and Webcast at 4:30 PM ET -

PR Newswire

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 22, 2021

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: EIGR), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for serious rare and ultra-rare diseases, today announced that it will host a conference call on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 4:30 PM ET to discuss its financial results and provide a business update for the second quarter 2021.

eiger_biopharmaceuticals_logo.jpg

The live and replayed webcast of the call will be available through the company's website at www.eigerbio.com. To participate in the live call by phone, dial (844) 743-2495 (U.S.) or (661) 378-9529 (International) and enter conference ID 9482721. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

About Eiger
Eiger is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for serious rare and ultra-rare diseases.

Eiger's lead clinical programs are focused on the development of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus (HDV) infection, the most serious form of viral hepatitis, with two complementary HDV treatments. Lonafarnib is a first-in-class, oral prenylation inhibitor in a global Phase 3 trial. Peginterferon lambda is a first-in-class, type III, well-tolerated interferon entering Phase 3.

Zokinvy® for the treatment of Hutchinson-Gilford Progeria Syndrome (HGPS or Progeria) and processing-deficient progeroid laminopathies is the Company's first FDA approved product. A Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) is under review by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

For additional information about Eiger and its clinical programs, please visit www.eigerbio.com.

SOURCE Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc.

Investors and Media:
Charles Butler
VP, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 1-650-272-6138

favicon.png?sn=NE52277&sd=2021-07-22 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eiger-biopharmaceuticals-to-host-conference-call-for-second-quarter-2021-financial-results-and-business-update-on-thursday-august-5-301339797.html

SOURCE Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc.

