Integral Ad Science to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 12, 2021

NEW YORK, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Ad Science ("IAS"), (Nasdaq: IAS), a global leader in digital media quality, today announced that it will report second quarter 2021 financial results after the market close on Thursday, August 12, 2021. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's financial results that day at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Integral Ad Science Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

Date: Thursday, August 12, 2021

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

Live Call: US/Canada Toll-Free: 877-313-2138

International: 470-495-9538

Conference ID: 9609315

Live Webcast and Replay: https://investors.integralads.com/

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a global leader in digital media quality. IAS makes every impression count, ensuring that ads are viewable by real people, in safe and suitable environments, activating contextual targeting, and driving supply path optimization. Our mission is to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality for the world's leading brands, publishers, and platforms. We do this through data-driven technologies with actionable real-time signals and insight. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in New York, IAS works with thousands of top advertisers and premium publishers worldwide. For more information, visit integralads.com .

Investor Contact:

Lally Zirkle

Investor Relations at IAS

Jonathan Schaffer

The Blueshirt Group, for IAS

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Julie Nicholson

[email protected]

