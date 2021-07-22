Logo
B. Riley Financial to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results on July 29, 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

Company management to host investor call on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET

PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, July 22, 2021

LOS ANGELES, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY), a diversified financial services company, today announced it will hold a conference call on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

B_Riley_Financial_Logo.jpg

Financial results will be issued in a press release shortly after market close and prior to the call.

Bryant Riley and Tom Kelleher, Co-Chief Executive Officers, and Phillip Ahn, CFO and COO, will host the conference call followed by a question and answer period.

Investors may access the live broadcast and archived recording at https://ir.brileyfin.com/events-and-presentations.

B. Riley Financial Q2 2021 Earnings Call Details

Date:

Thursday, July 29, 2021

Time:

4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)

Toll Free:

1-855-327-6838

International:

1-604-235-2082



Replay Details (expires Thursday, August 5, 2021)

Toll Free:

1-844-512-2921

Replay Pin:

10015719

For more information, visit our investor relations website at https://ir.brileyfin.com.

About B. Riley Financial
B. Riley Financial provides collaborative solutions tailored to fit the capital raising and business advisory needs of its clients and partners. B. Riley operates through several subsidiaries that offer a diverse range of complementary end-to-end capabilities spanning investment banking and institutional brokerage, private wealth and investment management, financial consulting, corporate restructuring, operations management, risk and compliance, due diligence, forensic accounting, litigation support, appraisal and valuation, auction and liquidation services. For more information, please visit www.brileyfin.com.

Contacts



Investors

Media

Mike Frank

Jo Anne McCusker

[email protected]

[email protected]

(212) 409-2424

(646) 885-5425

favicon.png?sn=LA52346&sd=2021-07-22 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/b-riley-financial-to-announce-second-quarter-2021-results-on-july-29-2021-301339844.html

SOURCE B. Riley Financial

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA52346&Transmission_Id=202107221605PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA52346&DateId=20210722
