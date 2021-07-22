B. Riley Financial to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results on July 29, 2021

PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY), a diversified financial services company, today announced it will hold a conference call on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Financial results will be issued in a press release shortly after market close and prior to the call.

Bryant Riley and Tom Kelleher, Co-Chief Executive Officers, and Phillip Ahn, CFO and COO, will host the conference call followed by a question and answer period.

Investors may access the live broadcast and archived recording at https://ir.brileyfin.com/events-and-presentations.

B. Riley Financial Q2 2021 Earnings Call Details Date: Thursday, July 29, 2021 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) Toll Free: 1-855-327-6838 International: 1-604-235-2082



Replay Details (expires Thursday, August 5, 2021) Toll Free: 1-844-512-2921 Replay Pin: 10015719

For more information, visit our investor relations website at https://ir.brileyfin.com.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial provides collaborative solutions tailored to fit the capital raising and business advisory needs of its clients and partners. B. Riley operates through several subsidiaries that offer a diverse range of complementary end-to-end capabilities spanning investment banking and institutional brokerage, private wealth and investment management, financial consulting, corporate restructuring, operations management, risk and compliance, due diligence, forensic accounting, litigation support, appraisal and valuation, auction and liquidation services. For more information, please visit www.brileyfin.com.

Contacts



Investors Media Mike Frank Jo Anne McCusker [email protected] [email protected] (212) 409-2424 (646) 885-5425

