Triple-S Management Corporation Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Triple-S Management Corporation Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, July 22, 2021

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE: GTS) today announced that it plans to release financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 before the market opens on Thursday, August 5, 2021. Roberto García-Rodríguez, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Victor J. Haddock-Morales, EVP and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss these results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

To participate on the call, please dial 1-866-269-4260 or 1-323-347-3277 at least 5 minutes before start time. The conference call will also be simulcast live on the Internet, and can be accessed by logging onto www.triplesmanagement.com.

A webcast replay of the call be available at www.triplesmanagement.com for one year following the call.

About Triple-S Management Corporation

Triple-S Management Corporation, a health services company, is one of the top players in the Puerto Rico healthcare industry, with over 60 years of experience. It is the premier insurance and managed care brand, with the largest customer base and broadest provider networks on the island. We have the exclusive right to use the Blue Cross Blue Shield name and mark throughout Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Costa Rica, the British Virgin Islands and Anguilla, and offer a broad portfolio of managed care and related products in the Commercial, Medicare Advantage and Medicaid markets. Triple-S is also a well-known brand in the life insurance and property and casualty insurance markets in Puerto Rico, with strong customer relationships and a significant market share. For more information about Triple-S Management, visit www.triplesmanagement.com or contact [email protected].

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:




AT THE COMPANY:

INVESTOR RELATIONS:

Victor J. Haddock-Morales

Mr. Garrett Edson

EVP and Chief Financial Officer

ICR

(787) 749-4949

(787) 792-6488

favicon.png?sn=FL52095&sd=2021-07-22 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/triple-s-management-corporation-schedules-second-quarter-2021-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301339697.html

SOURCE Triple-S Management Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=FL52095&Transmission_Id=202107221615PR_NEWS_USPR_____FL52095&DateId=20210722
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment