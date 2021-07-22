Wisk Looks Ahead to Holding Archer Accountable at Trial

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Wisk Looks Ahead to Holding Archer Accountable at Trial

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

Initial Discovery Validates Wisk's Concerns

PR Newswire

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 22, 2021

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wisk Aero, a leading Urban Air Mobility (UAM) company and developer of the first all-electric, self-flying air taxi in the U.S., today issued a statement regarding its lawsuit against Archer Aviation.

Wisk_Logo.jpg

[Judge Orrick] today again acknowledged "arguable indications of misappropriation" by Archer.

Judge Orrick stated in a hearing yesterday that Wisk "has many reasons that make it suspect there is a problem here" and today again acknowledged "arguable indications of misappropriation" by Archer. Today's decision regarding preliminary relief has no bearing on the outcome of the case and does not exonerate Archer in the least. We are in the very early stages of a long legal process, with in-depth evidence-gathering now to begin, and we fully intend to hold Archer accountable at trial.

From our very limited discovery to date, the evidence that has already been uncovered includes:

  • An engineer downloaded thousands of files shortly before leaving Wisk to join Archer. When cross-examined about the files (what files he took, what use he made of them, and whether he still has access to them), that engineer pleaded the Fifth Amendment due to a pending federal criminal investigation
  • Wisk confidential files/IP have been found in the possession of other Archer employees
  • Archer's SPAC sponsor, Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE: ACIC), admitted in its July 1 amended S-4 that Archer and three of its employees received grand jury subpoenas from the United States Attorney's Office for the Northern District of California
  • Archer claims to have created the conceptual design for its aircraft, including all of the subsystems, in only seven weeks - that short period is unheard of, according to outside aviation experts
  • Expert testimony shows Wisk's trade secrets pervade Archer's aircraft development
  • Archer's aircraft design was called 'cora + tilt' – 'Cora' being a reference to Wisk's well publicized, fifth-generation aircraft

We brought this lawsuit based on strong indications of theft and use of Wisk's IP, and the initial limited evidence gathered through the court process to date only confirms our belief that Archer's misappropriation of Wisk's trade secrets is widespread and pervades Archer's aircraft development. Following today's ruling, Wisk will be allowed to begin collecting evidence in earnest. We will follow the evidence to where it leads, and stand firm in our years-long commitment to pursuing eVTOL development the right way -- guided by innovation, integrity and trust.

We have an obligation to protect our talented team's hard work, and a duty to help ensure the responsible development of the industry we helped to create. We are confident in our position and the evidence uncovered thus far and look forward to the next stages of the case.

Wisk filed suit against Archer in April 2021. The lawsuit includes claims for patent infringement, as well as misappropriation of trade secrets that span a range from aircraft, component and system designs to manufacturing and test data. Following today's ruling on Wisk's request for a preliminary injunction, the case will now move to further evidence discovery and then trial. We intend to vigorously pursue the case in court. A date for the trial has not yet been set.

ABOUT WISK

Wisk is an urban air mobility company dedicated to delivering safe, everyday flight for everyone. Wisk's self-flying, eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) air taxi, will make it possible for passengers to skip the traffic and get to their destination faster. Based in the San Francisco Bay Area and New Zealand, Wisk is an independent company backed by The Boeing Company and Kitty Hawk Corporation. With over a decade of experience and over 1500 test flights, Wisk is shaping the future of daily commutes and urban travel, safely and sustainably.

For more information, visit wisk.aero.

favicon.png?sn=SF52424&sd=2021-07-22 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wisk-looks-ahead-to-holding-archer-accountable-at-trial-301339887.html

SOURCE Wisk Aero

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF52424&Transmission_Id=202107221626PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF52424&DateId=20210722
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment