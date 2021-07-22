Brookdale Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Call

PR Newswire

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) announced today that it plans to release its second quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5, 2021. The Company has also scheduled a conference call to discuss the results on Friday, August 6, 2021 at 9:00 AM ET.

BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING - EARNINGS CALL

Date: Friday, August 6, 2021

Time: 9:00 am ET / 8:00 am CT

Call Information (Reference: Brookdale or Access Code 5243778)

Within US: (833) 366-1368

Outside US: (639) 380-0044

www.brookdale.com/investor

A webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at www.brookdale.com/investor . Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the website and download the necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast.

For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay of the webcast will be available until 11:59 PM ET on Aug. 13, 2021 by dialing (800) 585-8367 (from within the U.S.) or (416) 621-4642 (from outside of the U.S.) and referencing access code "5243778."

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc., the nation's premier operator of senior living communities, is committed to its mission of enriching the lives of the people it serves with compassion, respect, excellence and integrity. The Company operates independent living, assisted living, Alzheimer's and dementia care communities, and through its comprehensive network of services, Brookdale helps to provide seniors with care and services to support their lifestyle in an environment that feels like home. The Company's expertise in healthcare, hospitality and real estate provides our residents with opportunities to improve wellness, pursue passions and stay connected with friends and loved ones. The Company operates and manages 685 communities in 41 states as of June 30, 2021, with the ability to serve over 60,000 residents. Brookdale's stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BKD. For more information, visit brookdale.com or connect with Brookdale onFacebook or Twitter.

