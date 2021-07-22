Logo
Evolution launches third US live casino studio, serving new Michigan market

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, July 22, 2021

STOCKHOLM, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolution today announced the launch of its new Michigan live casino studio, the company's third studio serving the fast-developing US iGaming market. Evolution is the first company to launch live casino to players in the state of Michigan.

The new purpose-built studio, Evolution's eleventh live casino studio worldwide, launched on 22 July following regulatory approval from the Michigan Gaming Control Board.

According to Evolution, like the company's existing New Jersey and Pennsylvania studios, the new Michigan live casino studio provides "a state-of-the-art B2B live casino solution for multiple operators wishing to offer world-class live casino gaming to online players on desktop, tablet and smartphone". Nine gaming operators went live from day one of the launch- Barstool Sports, BetMGM, BetRivers, DraftKings, FanDuel, Golden Nugget, PokerStars, TwinSpires and William Hill - with more set to follow.

Evolution-powered live table games such as Infinite Blackjack, standard Blackjack, Baccarat, Roulette and Auto Roulette are now being live-streamed to operators' players in Michigan. Further live casino games and game shows will be added to the Evolution Michigan offering.

Jeff Millar, Commercial Director North America at Evolution, commented: "This is another major landmark in Evolution's US growth. We are fully committed to the new Michigan market - we launched games from our NetEnt brand with all operators in Michigan at the market opening in January, and we have now become the first provider to launch live casino in Michigan. We are delighted to have created such close partnerships with operators in Michigan and will continue to extend our content offering for this state with further exciting launches over the coming months. Our aim is simple: to excite and entertain players with the best possible choice of world-class gaming and to help operators to maximize their opportunities."

Millar added: "Our new Michigan studio is one of the biggest and best equipped in the US iGaming market, with room to expand in line with our licensees' needs. Operators have been greatly impressed with what's on offer, so much so that we also have several requests to launch dedicated, exclusively branded tables for a number of them, scheduled for later this year."

CONTACT:

For trade press and media enquiries, please contact:
Amy Riches, Head of Marketing, [email protected]

For investor enquiries, please contact:
Jacob Kaplan, CFO, [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/evolution/r/evolution-launches-third-us-live-casino-studio--serving-new-michigan-market,c3388447

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/12069/3388447/1447688.pdf

Evolution Michigan studio 210722 ENG

favicon.png?sn=IO52397&sd=2021-07-22 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/evolution-launches-third-us-live-casino-studio-serving-new-michigan-market-301339893.html

SOURCE Evolution

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO52397&Transmission_Id=202107221636PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO52397&DateId=20210722
