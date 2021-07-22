Logo
Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc Buys General Motors Co, Schlumberger, Otis Worldwide Corp, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 22, 2021
Article's Main Image
Princeton, NJ, based Investment company Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc (Current Portfolio) buys General Motors Co, Schlumberger, Otis Worldwide Corp, Veeco Instruments Inc, NVIDIA Corp, sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc. As of 2021Q2, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc owns 197 stocks with a total value of $336 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DUMONT & BLAKE INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dumont+%26+blake+investment+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of DUMONT & BLAKE INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 62,710 shares, 7.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.58%
  2. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 40,592 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.31%
  3. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 90,634 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.74%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 84,696 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.10%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 38,274 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.33%
New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $53.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $58.75. The stock is now traded at around $55.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 15,045 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The purchase prices were between $25.25 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $30.64. The stock is now traded at around $27.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 22,576 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Veeco Instruments Inc (VECO)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Veeco Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.62 and $25.38, with an estimated average price of $22.87. The stock is now traded at around $22.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 15,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $195.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,160 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.2 and $32.91, with an estimated average price of $26.82. The stock is now traded at around $27.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,017 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp by 163.39%. The purchase prices were between $68.45 and $82.08, with an estimated average price of $76.74. The stock is now traded at around $87.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 8,584 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $162.74 and $186.75, with an estimated average price of $177.68. The stock is now traded at around $171.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Hanesbrands Inc (HBI)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in Hanesbrands Inc by 24.13%. The purchase prices were between $18.26 and $22.37, with an estimated average price of $19.79. The stock is now traded at around $17.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 12,321 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc reduced to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 35.21%. The sale prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $277.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc still held 920 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of DUMONT & BLAKE INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC. Also check out:

1. DUMONT & BLAKE INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. DUMONT & BLAKE INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. DUMONT & BLAKE INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that DUMONT & BLAKE INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC keeps buying
