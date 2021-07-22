Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc Buys General Motors Co, Schlumberger, Otis Worldwide Corp, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc

New Purchases: GM, SLB, VECO, NVDA, OXY,

Princeton, NJ, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys General Motors Co, Schlumberger, Otis Worldwide Corp, Veeco Instruments Inc, NVIDIA Corp, sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc. As of 2021Q2, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc owns 197 stocks with a total value of $336 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DUMONT & BLAKE INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dumont+%26+blake+investment+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 62,710 shares, 7.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.58% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 40,592 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.31% Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 90,634 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.74% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 84,696 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.10% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 38,274 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.33%

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $53.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $58.75. The stock is now traded at around $55.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 15,045 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The purchase prices were between $25.25 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $30.64. The stock is now traded at around $27.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 22,576 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Veeco Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.62 and $25.38, with an estimated average price of $22.87. The stock is now traded at around $22.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 15,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $195.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,160 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.2 and $32.91, with an estimated average price of $26.82. The stock is now traded at around $27.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,017 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp by 163.39%. The purchase prices were between $68.45 and $82.08, with an estimated average price of $76.74. The stock is now traded at around $87.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 8,584 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $162.74 and $186.75, with an estimated average price of $177.68. The stock is now traded at around $171.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in Hanesbrands Inc by 24.13%. The purchase prices were between $18.26 and $22.37, with an estimated average price of $19.79. The stock is now traded at around $17.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 12,321 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc reduced to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 35.21%. The sale prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $277.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc still held 920 shares as of 2021-06-30.