Ridgewood Investments LLC Buys Immunome Inc, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Axos Financial Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

New Purchases: IMNM, PINS, VIAC, OGN, COG, GLT, DOCU, DKNG, VMW, NIO, WAT, SCHP, RSSS, CAN, RLX,

IMNM, PINS, VIAC, OGN, COG, GLT, DOCU, DKNG, VMW, NIO, WAT, SCHP, RSSS, CAN, RLX, Added Positions: VONV, ONEQ, PETS, SPOT, CTXS, RPRX, QCOM, HBI, EBAY, T, GILD, VZ, MRK, KMB, PRU, INTC, CAH, BDX, SNN, GSK, FARM, GRFS, PM, CSCO, SABR, EMR, XOM, TWTR, AMGN, AXP, SCHO, TREC, BSV, AFL, SBUX, SCHR, ACU, STKS,

VONV, ONEQ, PETS, SPOT, CTXS, RPRX, QCOM, HBI, EBAY, T, GILD, VZ, MRK, KMB, PRU, INTC, CAH, BDX, SNN, GSK, FARM, GRFS, PM, CSCO, SABR, EMR, XOM, TWTR, AMGN, AXP, SCHO, TREC, BSV, AFL, SBUX, SCHR, ACU, STKS, Reduced Positions: BRK.B, AX, SPLV, AAPL, AMZN, HCI, ADM, BAC, BMY, AMT, STZ, GS, VCIT, MNR, ORCL, MSFT, MKL, MA, CSX, WM, HD, HUBS, JNJ, PEP, USMV, VT, GOOGL, VIG, KMI, RLI, VCSH, DFS, MCK, GOOG, IFF, ACN, HII, PFE, FB, WBA, VTI, ABM, MMM, VMBS, VGSH, C, USB, SPIP, LQD, BIV, FLRN, IBM, IEF, ICVT, ABBV, KO, VB, VO, CMBS, RTX, DUK, MSM, VSS, CB, ALL, OZK, BKH, CVS, CMCSA, D, EA, SCHF, GD, LMT, NOC, EEMV, ORI, TRV, VXUS, CDW, WBS, POR, CBOE, LYB, XMLV, XSLV, WSR, ANTM, TSN, TDS, DGX, CLI,

BRK.B, AX, SPLV, AAPL, AMZN, HCI, ADM, BAC, BMY, AMT, STZ, GS, VCIT, MNR, ORCL, MSFT, MKL, MA, CSX, WM, HD, HUBS, JNJ, PEP, USMV, VT, GOOGL, VIG, KMI, RLI, VCSH, DFS, MCK, GOOG, IFF, ACN, HII, PFE, FB, WBA, VTI, ABM, MMM, VMBS, VGSH, C, USB, SPIP, LQD, BIV, FLRN, IBM, IEF, ICVT, ABBV, KO, VB, VO, CMBS, RTX, DUK, MSM, VSS, CB, ALL, OZK, BKH, CVS, CMCSA, D, EA, SCHF, GD, LMT, NOC, EEMV, ORI, TRV, VXUS, CDW, WBS, POR, CBOE, LYB, XMLV, XSLV, WSR, ANTM, TSN, TDS, DGX, CLI, Sold Out: PII, O, UMH, UPS, SQ, NAC, INGR, NVDA, ABT, NTES, BKNG, SAP, EELV, MUB, MTBC, MLCO, SMTX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Immunome Inc, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock, PetMed Express Inc, Spotify Technology SA, sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Axos Financial Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ridgewood Investments LLC. As of 2021Q2, Ridgewood Investments LLC owns 189 stocks with a total value of $154 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ridgewood Investments LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ridgewood+investments+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 55,339 shares, 10.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.68% Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) - 32,628 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.19% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 8,193 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.75% Markel Corp (MKL) - 2,072 shares, 1.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.63% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 7,685 shares, 1.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.75%

Ridgewood Investments LLC initiated holding in Immunome Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.33 and $33.88, with an estimated average price of $22.4. The stock is now traded at around $16.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 58,013 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ridgewood Investments LLC initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.45 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $69.84. The stock is now traded at around $72.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 6,894 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ridgewood Investments LLC initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $40.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 11,158 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ridgewood Investments LLC initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $30.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 16,308 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ridgewood Investments LLC initiated holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.33 and $19.09, with an estimated average price of $17.06. The stock is now traded at around $15.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 25,420 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ridgewood Investments LLC initiated holding in Glatfelter Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.84 and $17.4, with an estimated average price of $15.2. The stock is now traded at around $13.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 29,108 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ridgewood Investments LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 91.61%. The purchase prices were between $66.21 and $70.99, with an estimated average price of $69.2. The stock is now traded at around $69.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 28,086 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ridgewood Investments LLC added to a holding in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock by 895.27%. The purchase prices were between $50.53 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $53.71. The stock is now traded at around $57.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 13,038 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ridgewood Investments LLC added to a holding in PetMed Express Inc by 86.89%. The purchase prices were between $27.73 and $46.06, with an estimated average price of $31.81. The stock is now traded at around $28.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 43,567 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ridgewood Investments LLC added to a holding in Spotify Technology SA by 183.78%. The purchase prices were between $217.07 and $299.74, with an estimated average price of $254.05. The stock is now traded at around $244.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 3,096 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ridgewood Investments LLC added to a holding in Citrix Systems Inc by 84.45%. The purchase prices were between $113.34 and $142.77, with an estimated average price of $124.87. The stock is now traded at around $114.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 10,023 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ridgewood Investments LLC added to a holding in Royalty Pharma PLC by 188.51%. The purchase prices were between $39.85 and $46.63, with an estimated average price of $42.52. The stock is now traded at around $40.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 15,646 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ridgewood Investments LLC sold out a holding in Polaris Inc. The sale prices were between $123.8 and $146.45, with an estimated average price of $135.46.

Ridgewood Investments LLC sold out a holding in Realty Income Corp. The sale prices were between $63.5 and $71.08, with an estimated average price of $67.71.

Ridgewood Investments LLC sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41.

Ridgewood Investments LLC sold out a holding in UMH Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $19.17 and $22.96, with an estimated average price of $21.25.

Ridgewood Investments LLC sold out a holding in Square Inc. The sale prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68.

Ridgewood Investments LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund. The sale prices were between $14.86 and $15.85, with an estimated average price of $15.36.

Ridgewood Investments LLC reduced to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 26.68%. The sale prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $277.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.18%. Ridgewood Investments LLC still held 55,339 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ridgewood Investments LLC reduced to a holding in Axos Financial Inc by 55.72%. The sale prices were between $44.26 and $49.34, with an estimated average price of $46.75. The stock is now traded at around $47.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.86%. Ridgewood Investments LLC still held 23,642 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ridgewood Investments LLC reduced to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 40.4%. The sale prices were between $57.92 and $61.78, with an estimated average price of $60.45. The stock is now traded at around $62.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.84%. Ridgewood Investments LLC still held 34,580 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ridgewood Investments LLC reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 78.64%. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $146.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.82%. Ridgewood Investments LLC still held 2,943 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ridgewood Investments LLC reduced to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 71.34%. The sale prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3638.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.64%. Ridgewood Investments LLC still held 135 shares as of 2021-06-30.