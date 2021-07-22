Ridgewood Investments LLC Buys Immunome Inc, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Axos Financial Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Ridgewood Investments LLC Buys Immunome Inc, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Axos Financial Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 22, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Ridgewood Investments LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Immunome Inc, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock, PetMed Express Inc, Spotify Technology SA, sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Axos Financial Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ridgewood Investments LLC. As of 2021Q2, Ridgewood Investments LLC owns 189 stocks with a total value of $154 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ridgewood Investments LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ridgewood+investments+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Ridgewood Investments LLC
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 55,339 shares, 10.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.68%
  2. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) - 32,628 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.19%
  3. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 8,193 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.75%
  4. Markel Corp (MKL) - 2,072 shares, 1.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.63%
  5. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 7,685 shares, 1.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.75%
New Purchase: Immunome Inc (IMNM)

Ridgewood Investments LLC initiated holding in Immunome Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.33 and $33.88, with an estimated average price of $22.4. The stock is now traded at around $16.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 58,013 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

Ridgewood Investments LLC initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.45 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $69.84. The stock is now traded at around $72.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 6,894 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Ridgewood Investments LLC initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $40.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 11,158 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)

Ridgewood Investments LLC initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $30.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 16,308 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG)

Ridgewood Investments LLC initiated holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.33 and $19.09, with an estimated average price of $17.06. The stock is now traded at around $15.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 25,420 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Glatfelter Corp (GLT)

Ridgewood Investments LLC initiated holding in Glatfelter Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.84 and $17.4, with an estimated average price of $15.2. The stock is now traded at around $13.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 29,108 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV)

Ridgewood Investments LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 91.61%. The purchase prices were between $66.21 and $70.99, with an estimated average price of $69.2. The stock is now traded at around $69.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 28,086 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock (ONEQ)

Ridgewood Investments LLC added to a holding in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock by 895.27%. The purchase prices were between $50.53 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $53.71. The stock is now traded at around $57.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 13,038 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PetMed Express Inc (PETS)

Ridgewood Investments LLC added to a holding in PetMed Express Inc by 86.89%. The purchase prices were between $27.73 and $46.06, with an estimated average price of $31.81. The stock is now traded at around $28.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 43,567 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)

Ridgewood Investments LLC added to a holding in Spotify Technology SA by 183.78%. The purchase prices were between $217.07 and $299.74, with an estimated average price of $254.05. The stock is now traded at around $244.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 3,096 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS)

Ridgewood Investments LLC added to a holding in Citrix Systems Inc by 84.45%. The purchase prices were between $113.34 and $142.77, with an estimated average price of $124.87. The stock is now traded at around $114.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 10,023 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Royalty Pharma PLC (RPRX)

Ridgewood Investments LLC added to a holding in Royalty Pharma PLC by 188.51%. The purchase prices were between $39.85 and $46.63, with an estimated average price of $42.52. The stock is now traded at around $40.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 15,646 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Polaris Inc (PII)

Ridgewood Investments LLC sold out a holding in Polaris Inc. The sale prices were between $123.8 and $146.45, with an estimated average price of $135.46.

Sold Out: Realty Income Corp (O)

Ridgewood Investments LLC sold out a holding in Realty Income Corp. The sale prices were between $63.5 and $71.08, with an estimated average price of $67.71.

Sold Out: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Ridgewood Investments LLC sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41.

Sold Out: UMH Properties Inc (UMH)

Ridgewood Investments LLC sold out a holding in UMH Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $19.17 and $22.96, with an estimated average price of $21.25.

Sold Out: Square Inc (SQ)

Ridgewood Investments LLC sold out a holding in Square Inc. The sale prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68.

Sold Out: Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAC)

Ridgewood Investments LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund. The sale prices were between $14.86 and $15.85, with an estimated average price of $15.36.

Reduced: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Ridgewood Investments LLC reduced to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 26.68%. The sale prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $277.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.18%. Ridgewood Investments LLC still held 55,339 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Axos Financial Inc (AX)

Ridgewood Investments LLC reduced to a holding in Axos Financial Inc by 55.72%. The sale prices were between $44.26 and $49.34, with an estimated average price of $46.75. The stock is now traded at around $47.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.86%. Ridgewood Investments LLC still held 23,642 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV)

Ridgewood Investments LLC reduced to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 40.4%. The sale prices were between $57.92 and $61.78, with an estimated average price of $60.45. The stock is now traded at around $62.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.84%. Ridgewood Investments LLC still held 34,580 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Ridgewood Investments LLC reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 78.64%. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $146.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.82%. Ridgewood Investments LLC still held 2,943 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Ridgewood Investments LLC reduced to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 71.34%. The sale prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3638.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.64%. Ridgewood Investments LLC still held 135 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Ridgewood Investments LLC. Also check out:

1. Ridgewood Investments LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Ridgewood Investments LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Ridgewood Investments LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Ridgewood Investments LLC keeps buying

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider