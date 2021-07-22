Logo
Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp Buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Global REIT ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, i

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 22, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Global REIT ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares MSCI Japan ETF, sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Gold Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp. As of 2021Q2, Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp owns 12 stocks with a total value of $152 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of VIEWPOINT INVESTMENT PARTNERS CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/viewpoint+investment+partners+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of VIEWPOINT INVESTMENT PARTNERS CORP
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 503,316 shares, 73.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.90%
  2. iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 108,600 shares, 9.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.84%
  3. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 84,400 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) - 169,700 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 56,151 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 149.11%
New Purchase: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $92.33 and $94.9, with an estimated average price of $93.73. The stock is now traded at around $95.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.29%. The holding were 84,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Global REIT ETF (REET)

Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp initiated holding in iShares Global REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.28 and $28.81, with an estimated average price of $27.13. The stock is now traded at around $28.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.1%. The holding were 169,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU)

Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp initiated holding in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.79 and $33.83, with an estimated average price of $32.7. The stock is now traded at around $32.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,422 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (LEMB)

Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 991.08%. The purchase prices were between $42.58 and $44.57, with an estimated average price of $43.71. The stock is now traded at around $43.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 84,373 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 149.11%. The purchase prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $65.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 56,151 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)

Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp added to a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 383.03%. The purchase prices were between $64.95 and $69.47, with an estimated average price of $68.03. The stock is now traded at around $67.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 25,953 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.



Here is the complete portfolio of VIEWPOINT INVESTMENT PARTNERS CORP. Also check out:

1. VIEWPOINT INVESTMENT PARTNERS CORP's Undervalued Stocks
2. VIEWPOINT INVESTMENT PARTNERS CORP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. VIEWPOINT INVESTMENT PARTNERS CORP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that VIEWPOINT INVESTMENT PARTNERS CORP keeps buying
