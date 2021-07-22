Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp Buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Global REIT ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, i

- New Purchases: VCIT, REET, EWU,
- Added Positions: VTI, LEMB, IEMG, TIP, EWJ,
- Reduced Positions: LQD, ITOT, IEF,
- Sold Out: VWO, IAU,
These are the top 5 holdings of VIEWPOINT INVESTMENT PARTNERS CORP
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 503,316 shares, 73.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.90%
- iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 108,600 shares, 9.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.84%
- Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 84,400 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) - 169,700 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 56,151 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 149.11%
Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $92.33 and $94.9, with an estimated average price of $93.73. The stock is now traded at around $95.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.29%. The holding were 84,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Global REIT ETF (REET)
Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp initiated holding in iShares Global REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.28 and $28.81, with an estimated average price of $27.13. The stock is now traded at around $28.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.1%. The holding were 169,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU)
Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp initiated holding in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.79 and $33.83, with an estimated average price of $32.7. The stock is now traded at around $32.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,422 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (LEMB)
Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 991.08%. The purchase prices were between $42.58 and $44.57, with an estimated average price of $43.71. The stock is now traded at around $43.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 84,373 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 149.11%. The purchase prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $65.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 56,151 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)
Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp added to a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 383.03%. The purchase prices were between $64.95 and $69.47, with an estimated average price of $68.03. The stock is now traded at around $67.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 25,953 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.
