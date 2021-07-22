Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp Buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Global REIT ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, i

New Purchases: VCIT, REET, EWU,

VCIT, REET, EWU, Added Positions: VTI, LEMB, IEMG, TIP, EWJ,

VTI, LEMB, IEMG, TIP, EWJ, Reduced Positions: LQD, ITOT, IEF,

LQD, ITOT, IEF, Sold Out: VWO, IAU,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Global REIT ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares MSCI Japan ETF, sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Gold Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp. As of 2021Q2, Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp owns 12 stocks with a total value of $152 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 503,316 shares, 73.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.90% iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 108,600 shares, 9.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.84% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 84,400 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) - 169,700 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 56,151 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 149.11%

Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $92.33 and $94.9, with an estimated average price of $93.73. The stock is now traded at around $95.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.29%. The holding were 84,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp initiated holding in iShares Global REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.28 and $28.81, with an estimated average price of $27.13. The stock is now traded at around $28.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.1%. The holding were 169,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp initiated holding in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.79 and $33.83, with an estimated average price of $32.7. The stock is now traded at around $32.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,422 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 991.08%. The purchase prices were between $42.58 and $44.57, with an estimated average price of $43.71. The stock is now traded at around $43.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 84,373 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 149.11%. The purchase prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $65.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 56,151 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp added to a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 383.03%. The purchase prices were between $64.95 and $69.47, with an estimated average price of $68.03. The stock is now traded at around $67.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 25,953 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53.

Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.