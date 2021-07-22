Logo
Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA, LLC Buys SPDR Retail ETF, Capital One Financial Corp, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, Sells iShares U.S. Technology ETF, Invesco, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 22, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Retail ETF, Capital One Financial Corp, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, Devon Energy Corp, Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF, sells iShares U.S. Technology ETF, Invesco, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , First Trust Dow Jones Select Microcap Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA, LLC owns 46 stocks with a total value of $123 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wealth+enhancement+%26+preservation+of+ga%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA, LLC
  1. SPDR Retail ETF (XRT) - 214,868 shares, 17.05% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 244,046 shares, 10.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.63%
  3. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd (QTEC) - 54,390 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.07%
  4. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 19,498 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.20%
  5. First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS) - 94,553 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.83%
New Purchase: SPDR Retail ETF (XRT)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Retail ETF. The purchase prices were between $88.03 and $97.54, with an estimated average price of $93.21. The stock is now traded at around $95.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.05%. The holding were 214,868 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA, LLC initiated holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $127.23 and $166.29, with an estimated average price of $150.34. The stock is now traded at around $161.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 18,282 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.43 and $89.53, with an estimated average price of $84.8. The stock is now traded at around $80.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 28,037 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA, LLC initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.97 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $25.76. The stock is now traded at around $25.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 77,149 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA, LLC initiated holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.51 and $117.62, with an estimated average price of $110.53. The stock is now traded at around $102.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 20,487 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.15 and $57.46, with an estimated average price of $56.9. The stock is now traded at around $57.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 34,431 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Nucor Corp (NUE)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA, LLC added to a holding in Nucor Corp by 61.34%. The purchase prices were between $76.09 and $110.74, with an estimated average price of $93.28. The stock is now traded at around $93.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 43,077 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $86.6 and $99.76, with an estimated average price of $93.12.

Sold Out: Invesco Ltd (IVZ)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Ltd. The sale prices were between $25.22 and $29.33, with an estimated average price of $27.22.

Sold Out: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24.

Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $129.05 and $134.11, with an estimated average price of $131.29.

Sold Out: First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd (QCLN)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd. The sale prices were between $54.46 and $69.99, with an estimated average price of $63.66.

Sold Out: First Trust Dow Jones Select Microcap Index Fund (FDM)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Dow Jones Select Microcap Index Fund. The sale prices were between $56.97 and $63.05, with an estimated average price of $60.6.



Here is the complete portfolio of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA, LLC. Also check out:

