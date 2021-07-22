Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA, LLC Buys SPDR Retail ETF, Capital One Financial Corp, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, Sells iShares U.S. Technology ETF, Invesco, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

- New Purchases: XRT, COF, SLYV, DVN, PPLT, FMB, BRK.B,
- Added Positions: NUE, FTCS, QTEC, DIA, SPLG, AAPL, IVV, TPR, MSFT, LB, INTC, MRK, HD, HSY, HRL, WMT, V, AWK, LLY, MCD, CHD, RMD, WM, UNH, ADP, CSX, DOV, LMT, XLU, SRLN, ARCC, PFF, IYH, IYR,
- Reduced Positions: JPST, MRO,
- Sold Out: IYW, IVZ, AGG, LQD, FDM, QCLN, DISCA,
These are the top 5 holdings of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA, LLC
- SPDR Retail ETF (XRT) - 214,868 shares, 17.05% of the total portfolio. New Position
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 244,046 shares, 10.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.63%
- First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd (QTEC) - 54,390 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.07%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 19,498 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.20%
- First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS) - 94,553 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.83%
Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Retail ETF. The purchase prices were between $88.03 and $97.54, with an estimated average price of $93.21. The stock is now traded at around $95.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.05%. The holding were 214,868 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)
Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA, LLC initiated holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $127.23 and $166.29, with an estimated average price of $150.34. The stock is now traded at around $161.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 18,282 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV)
Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.43 and $89.53, with an estimated average price of $84.8. The stock is now traded at around $80.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 28,037 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)
Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA, LLC initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.97 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $25.76. The stock is now traded at around $25.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 77,149 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT)
Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA, LLC initiated holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.51 and $117.62, with an estimated average price of $110.53. The stock is now traded at around $102.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 20,487 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB)
Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.15 and $57.46, with an estimated average price of $56.9. The stock is now traded at around $57.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 34,431 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Nucor Corp (NUE)
Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA, LLC added to a holding in Nucor Corp by 61.34%. The purchase prices were between $76.09 and $110.74, with an estimated average price of $93.28. The stock is now traded at around $93.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 43,077 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW)
Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $86.6 and $99.76, with an estimated average price of $93.12.Sold Out: Invesco Ltd (IVZ)
Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Ltd. The sale prices were between $25.22 and $29.33, with an estimated average price of $27.22.Sold Out: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24.Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $129.05 and $134.11, with an estimated average price of $131.29.Sold Out: First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd (QCLN)
Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd. The sale prices were between $54.46 and $69.99, with an estimated average price of $63.66.Sold Out: First Trust Dow Jones Select Microcap Index Fund (FDM)
Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Dow Jones Select Microcap Index Fund. The sale prices were between $56.97 and $63.05, with an estimated average price of $60.6.
Here is the complete portfolio of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA, LLC.
