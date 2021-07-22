Logo
Palisade Asset Management, LLC Buys Apple Inc, Tyson Foods Inc, Intuit Inc, Sells DexCom Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 22, 2021
Article's Main Image
Minneapolis, MN, based Investment company Palisade Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Tyson Foods Inc, Intuit Inc, NVIDIA Corp, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, sells DexCom Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Palisade Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Palisade Asset Management, LLC owns 178 stocks with a total value of $849 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Palisade Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/palisade+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Palisade Asset Management, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 495,288 shares, 7.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 99.30%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 160,833 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.91%
  3. Target Corp (TGT) - 139,171 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.68%
  4. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 202,304 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26%
  5. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 73,412 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.26%
New Purchase: Tyson Foods Inc (TSN)

Palisade Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.76 and $80.69, with an estimated average price of $77.52. The stock is now traded at around $70.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,875 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)

Palisade Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $121.43 and $133.01, with an estimated average price of $127.81. The stock is now traded at around $135.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,140 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Palisade Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $195.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,440 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Intuit Inc (INTU)

Palisade Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $383.06 and $491.4, with an estimated average price of $432.34. The stock is now traded at around $521.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 460 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: nVent Electric PLC (NVT)

Palisade Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in nVent Electric PLC. The purchase prices were between $27.91 and $33.02, with an estimated average price of $30.77. The stock is now traded at around $30.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,655 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Palisade Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 99.30%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $146.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.98%. The holding were 495,288 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB)

Palisade Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 22.33%. The purchase prices were between $96.41 and $104.27, with an estimated average price of $101.18. The stock is now traded at around $105.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,108 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Palisade Asset Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Palisade Asset Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Palisade Asset Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Palisade Asset Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Palisade Asset Management, LLC keeps buying
