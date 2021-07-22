Palisade Asset Management, LLC Buys Apple Inc, Tyson Foods Inc, Intuit Inc, Sells DexCom Inc

New Purchases: TSN, INTU, NVDA, QUAL, NVT,

TSN, INTU, NVDA, QUAL, NVT, Added Positions: AAPL, BAX, CLX, TJX, SCHB, IJH, VZ, PFE, MRK, KMB, INTC, ECL, BDX, FDX, NEE, BND, IEMG, BMY, IJR, IWR,

AAPL, BAX, CLX, TJX, SCHB, IJH, VZ, PFE, MRK, KMB, INTC, ECL, BDX, FDX, NEE, BND, IEMG, BMY, IJR, IWR, Reduced Positions: HD, EFA, DE, MDT, UNP, VOO, VEA, IWB, AMCR, FTV, WFC, GE, DXCM, KO, OMC, CNP, FUL, AGG, EEM, COP, EFG, IJK, CMCSA, TIP, SCHW,

Minneapolis, MN, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Apple Inc, Tyson Foods Inc, Intuit Inc, NVIDIA Corp, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, sells DexCom Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Palisade Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Palisade Asset Management, LLC owns 178 stocks with a total value of $849 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Palisade Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/palisade+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 495,288 shares, 7.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 99.30% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 160,833 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.91% Target Corp (TGT) - 139,171 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.68% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 202,304 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 73,412 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.26%

Palisade Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.76 and $80.69, with an estimated average price of $77.52. The stock is now traded at around $70.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,875 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Palisade Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $121.43 and $133.01, with an estimated average price of $127.81. The stock is now traded at around $135.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,140 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Palisade Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $195.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,440 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Palisade Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $383.06 and $491.4, with an estimated average price of $432.34. The stock is now traded at around $521.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 460 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Palisade Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in nVent Electric PLC. The purchase prices were between $27.91 and $33.02, with an estimated average price of $30.77. The stock is now traded at around $30.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,655 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Palisade Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 99.30%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $146.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.98%. The holding were 495,288 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Palisade Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 22.33%. The purchase prices were between $96.41 and $104.27, with an estimated average price of $101.18. The stock is now traded at around $105.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,108 shares as of 2021-06-30.