Nkcfo Llc Buys Kirkland Lake Gold, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, The Mosaic Co, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Ultra Clean Holdings Inc, Netgear Inc

New Purchases: PSTH, DFJ, URBN, INMD, RVLV, CRCT, YETI, BFLY, NVTA, PLBY, PENN, APPS, PLTR, ANF, CELH, AMN, MCS, ETSY, REM, LULU, ALGN, CAKE, CYRX, SQ, SHOP, CRWD, ROKU, ZYXI, AEO, TDOC, NVCR, LC, EFA, FTCH, HZNP, ULTA, TBIO, PGNY, GRWG, NEO, HIMX, STAA, CPNG, JOAN, CRL, LB, MOV, SE, NTES, BPOP, TV, PAAS, NIU,

PSTH, DFJ, URBN, INMD, RVLV, CRCT, YETI, BFLY, NVTA, PLBY, PENN, APPS, PLTR, ANF, CELH, AMN, MCS, ETSY, REM, LULU, ALGN, CAKE, CYRX, SQ, SHOP, CRWD, ROKU, ZYXI, AEO, TDOC, NVCR, LC, EFA, FTCH, HZNP, ULTA, TBIO, PGNY, GRWG, NEO, HIMX, STAA, CPNG, JOAN, CRL, LB, MOV, SE, NTES, BPOP, TV, PAAS, NIU, Added Positions: KL, MOS, WPC, CRSR, GOOGL, PINS, AMZN, AMRK, IWM, TTD, VNQ,

KL, MOS, WPC, CRSR, GOOGL, PINS, AMZN, AMRK, IWM, TTD, VNQ, Reduced Positions: RIO, GLD, GOLD, LOGI,

RIO, GLD, GOLD, LOGI, Sold Out: IAU, TX, UCTT, NTGR, DAR, CNQ, LH, MTZ, EBAY, VZ, FLGT, CWH, DFIN, ICLR, ONEW, WFG, PCH, CRTO, NTAP, EXPI, JEF, CSIQ, PRIM, AVID, BFST, RCKY, AMRX, ZBRA, VSTO, RC, STXB, GHL, IAG, WSM, SSTK, EEM, CENT, TD, DLTH, HZO, SONO, EWJ, CCS, MTUM, TGNA, KFRC, NWL, VNDA, CDW, CYH, CECE, SEM, FNV, TNET, FTNT, MUSA, ORCL, DLTR, ESCA, MGIC, LAZY, SPSC, CHE, HHR, ATVI, AZO, AAP, XOM, WY, GMAB, PGTI, IIIN, JD, VOD, WNS, NICE, SNY, BABA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Kirkland Lake Gold, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, The Mosaic Co, W.P. Carey Inc, WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund, sells iShares Gold Trust, Ultra Clean Holdings Inc, Netgear Inc, Darling Ingredients Inc, Ternium SA during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nkcfo Llc. As of 2021Q2, Nkcfo Llc owns 94 stocks with a total value of $286 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NKCFO LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nkcfo+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 1,688,000 shares, 30.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,195 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.82% Newmont Corp (NEM) - 220,000 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.95% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,625 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.50% Facebook Inc (FB) - 33,675 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio.

Nkcfo Llc initiated holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $22.06 and $25.62, with an estimated average price of $24.03. The stock is now traded at around $20.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 237,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nkcfo Llc initiated holding in WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund. The purchase prices were between $72.42 and $76.91, with an estimated average price of $74.83. The stock is now traded at around $74.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 17,525 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nkcfo Llc initiated holding in Urban Outfitters Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.82 and $41.22, with an estimated average price of $37.68. The stock is now traded at around $36.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 21,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nkcfo Llc initiated holding in InMode Ltd. The purchase prices were between $68.79 and $96.68, with an estimated average price of $84.64. The stock is now traded at around $109.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 8,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nkcfo Llc initiated holding in Revolve Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.97 and $70.24, with an estimated average price of $53.48. The stock is now traded at around $68.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 11,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nkcfo Llc initiated holding in Cricut Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.48 and $42.6, with an estimated average price of $27.92. The stock is now traded at around $37.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 16,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nkcfo Llc added to a holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd by 457.07%. The purchase prices were between $33.8 and $44.06, with an estimated average price of $39.98. The stock is now traded at around $39.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 232,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nkcfo Llc added to a holding in The Mosaic Co by 119.36%. The purchase prices were between $29.92 and $37.55, with an estimated average price of $33.87. The stock is now traded at around $30.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 171,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nkcfo Llc added to a holding in W.P. Carey Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $70.57 and $78.29, with an estimated average price of $74.65. The stock is now traded at around $78.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 50,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nkcfo Llc added to a holding in Corsair Gaming Inc by 114.81%. The purchase prices were between $30.71 and $36, with an estimated average price of $32.89. The stock is now traded at around $29.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 29,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nkcfo Llc added to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 370.00%. The purchase prices were between $55.45 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $69.84. The stock is now traded at around $72.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nkcfo Llc added to a holding in A-Mark Precious Metals Inc by 64.10%. The purchase prices were between $35.11 and $56.35, with an estimated average price of $44.51. The stock is now traded at around $47.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 12,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nkcfo Llc sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Nkcfo Llc sold out a holding in Ternium SA. The sale prices were between $32.74 and $41.07, with an estimated average price of $38.14.

Nkcfo Llc sold out a holding in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $45.3 and $65.01, with an estimated average price of $53.79.

Nkcfo Llc sold out a holding in Darling Ingredients Inc. The sale prices were between $62.29 and $76.11, with an estimated average price of $70.49.

Nkcfo Llc sold out a holding in Netgear Inc. The sale prices were between $36.15 and $41.75, with an estimated average price of $38.86.

Nkcfo Llc sold out a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The sale prices were between $251.87 and $278.14, with an estimated average price of $265.01.