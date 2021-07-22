Nkcfo Llc Buys Kirkland Lake Gold, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, The Mosaic Co, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Ultra Clean Holdings Inc, Netgear Inc

- New Purchases: PSTH, DFJ, URBN, INMD, RVLV, CRCT, YETI, BFLY, NVTA, PLBY, PENN, APPS, PLTR, ANF, CELH, AMN, MCS, ETSY, REM, LULU, ALGN, CAKE, CYRX, SQ, SHOP, CRWD, ROKU, ZYXI, AEO, TDOC, NVCR, LC, EFA, FTCH, HZNP, ULTA, TBIO, PGNY, GRWG, NEO, HIMX, STAA, CPNG, JOAN, CRL, LB, MOV, SE, NTES, BPOP, TV, PAAS, NIU,
- Added Positions: KL, MOS, WPC, CRSR, GOOGL, PINS, AMZN, AMRK, IWM, TTD, VNQ,
- Reduced Positions: RIO, GLD, GOLD, LOGI,
- Sold Out: IAU, TX, UCTT, NTGR, DAR, CNQ, LH, MTZ, EBAY, VZ, FLGT, CWH, DFIN, ICLR, ONEW, WFG, PCH, CRTO, NTAP, EXPI, JEF, CSIQ, PRIM, AVID, BFST, RCKY, AMRX, ZBRA, VSTO, RC, STXB, GHL, IAG, WSM, SSTK, EEM, CENT, TD, DLTH, HZO, SONO, EWJ, CCS, MTUM, TGNA, KFRC, NWL, VNDA, CDW, CYH, CECE, SEM, FNV, TNET, FTNT, MUSA, ORCL, DLTR, ESCA, MGIC, LAZY, SPSC, CHE, HHR, ATVI, AZO, AAP, XOM, WY, GMAB, PGTI, IIIN, JD, VOD, WNS, NICE, SNY, BABA,
- Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 1,688,000 shares, 30.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,195 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.82%
- Newmont Corp (NEM) - 220,000 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.95%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,625 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.50%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 33,675 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio.
Nkcfo Llc initiated holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $22.06 and $25.62, with an estimated average price of $24.03. The stock is now traded at around $20.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 237,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund (DFJ)
Nkcfo Llc initiated holding in WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund. The purchase prices were between $72.42 and $76.91, with an estimated average price of $74.83. The stock is now traded at around $74.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 17,525 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Urban Outfitters Inc (URBN)
Nkcfo Llc initiated holding in Urban Outfitters Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.82 and $41.22, with an estimated average price of $37.68. The stock is now traded at around $36.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 21,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: InMode Ltd (INMD)
Nkcfo Llc initiated holding in InMode Ltd. The purchase prices were between $68.79 and $96.68, with an estimated average price of $84.64. The stock is now traded at around $109.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 8,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Revolve Group Inc (RVLV)
Nkcfo Llc initiated holding in Revolve Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.97 and $70.24, with an estimated average price of $53.48. The stock is now traded at around $68.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 11,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Cricut Inc (CRCT)
Nkcfo Llc initiated holding in Cricut Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.48 and $42.6, with an estimated average price of $27.92. The stock is now traded at around $37.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 16,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (KL)
Nkcfo Llc added to a holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd by 457.07%. The purchase prices were between $33.8 and $44.06, with an estimated average price of $39.98. The stock is now traded at around $39.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 232,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The Mosaic Co (MOS)
Nkcfo Llc added to a holding in The Mosaic Co by 119.36%. The purchase prices were between $29.92 and $37.55, with an estimated average price of $33.87. The stock is now traded at around $30.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 171,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: W.P. Carey Inc (WPC)
Nkcfo Llc added to a holding in W.P. Carey Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $70.57 and $78.29, with an estimated average price of $74.65. The stock is now traded at around $78.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 50,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Corsair Gaming Inc (CRSR)
Nkcfo Llc added to a holding in Corsair Gaming Inc by 114.81%. The purchase prices were between $30.71 and $36, with an estimated average price of $32.89. The stock is now traded at around $29.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 29,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Pinterest Inc (PINS)
Nkcfo Llc added to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 370.00%. The purchase prices were between $55.45 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $69.84. The stock is now traded at around $72.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: A-Mark Precious Metals Inc (AMRK)
Nkcfo Llc added to a holding in A-Mark Precious Metals Inc by 64.10%. The purchase prices were between $35.11 and $56.35, with an estimated average price of $44.51. The stock is now traded at around $47.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 12,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Nkcfo Llc sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.Sold Out: Ternium SA (TX)
Nkcfo Llc sold out a holding in Ternium SA. The sale prices were between $32.74 and $41.07, with an estimated average price of $38.14.Sold Out: Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (UCTT)
Nkcfo Llc sold out a holding in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $45.3 and $65.01, with an estimated average price of $53.79.Sold Out: Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR)
Nkcfo Llc sold out a holding in Darling Ingredients Inc. The sale prices were between $62.29 and $76.11, with an estimated average price of $70.49.Sold Out: Netgear Inc (NTGR)
Nkcfo Llc sold out a holding in Netgear Inc. The sale prices were between $36.15 and $41.75, with an estimated average price of $38.86.Sold Out: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)
Nkcfo Llc sold out a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The sale prices were between $251.87 and $278.14, with an estimated average price of $265.01.
