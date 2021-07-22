Logo
Nkcfo Llc Buys Kirkland Lake Gold, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, The Mosaic Co, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Ultra Clean Holdings Inc, Netgear Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 22, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Nkcfo Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Kirkland Lake Gold, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, The Mosaic Co, W.P. Carey Inc, WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund, sells iShares Gold Trust, Ultra Clean Holdings Inc, Netgear Inc, Darling Ingredients Inc, Ternium SA during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nkcfo Llc. As of 2021Q2, Nkcfo Llc owns 94 stocks with a total value of $286 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NKCFO LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nkcfo+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of NKCFO LLC
  1. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 1,688,000 shares, 30.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,195 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.82%
  3. Newmont Corp (NEM) - 220,000 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.95%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,625 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.50%
  5. Facebook Inc (FB) - 33,675 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (PSTH)

Nkcfo Llc initiated holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $22.06 and $25.62, with an estimated average price of $24.03. The stock is now traded at around $20.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 237,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund (DFJ)

Nkcfo Llc initiated holding in WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund. The purchase prices were between $72.42 and $76.91, with an estimated average price of $74.83. The stock is now traded at around $74.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 17,525 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Urban Outfitters Inc (URBN)

Nkcfo Llc initiated holding in Urban Outfitters Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.82 and $41.22, with an estimated average price of $37.68. The stock is now traded at around $36.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 21,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: InMode Ltd (INMD)

Nkcfo Llc initiated holding in InMode Ltd. The purchase prices were between $68.79 and $96.68, with an estimated average price of $84.64. The stock is now traded at around $109.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 8,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Revolve Group Inc (RVLV)

Nkcfo Llc initiated holding in Revolve Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.97 and $70.24, with an estimated average price of $53.48. The stock is now traded at around $68.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 11,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cricut Inc (CRCT)

Nkcfo Llc initiated holding in Cricut Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.48 and $42.6, with an estimated average price of $27.92. The stock is now traded at around $37.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 16,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (KL)

Nkcfo Llc added to a holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd by 457.07%. The purchase prices were between $33.8 and $44.06, with an estimated average price of $39.98. The stock is now traded at around $39.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 232,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Mosaic Co (MOS)

Nkcfo Llc added to a holding in The Mosaic Co by 119.36%. The purchase prices were between $29.92 and $37.55, with an estimated average price of $33.87. The stock is now traded at around $30.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 171,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: W.P. Carey Inc (WPC)

Nkcfo Llc added to a holding in W.P. Carey Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $70.57 and $78.29, with an estimated average price of $74.65. The stock is now traded at around $78.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 50,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Corsair Gaming Inc (CRSR)

Nkcfo Llc added to a holding in Corsair Gaming Inc by 114.81%. The purchase prices were between $30.71 and $36, with an estimated average price of $32.89. The stock is now traded at around $29.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 29,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

Nkcfo Llc added to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 370.00%. The purchase prices were between $55.45 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $69.84. The stock is now traded at around $72.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: A-Mark Precious Metals Inc (AMRK)

Nkcfo Llc added to a holding in A-Mark Precious Metals Inc by 64.10%. The purchase prices were between $35.11 and $56.35, with an estimated average price of $44.51. The stock is now traded at around $47.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 12,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Nkcfo Llc sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Sold Out: Ternium SA (TX)

Nkcfo Llc sold out a holding in Ternium SA. The sale prices were between $32.74 and $41.07, with an estimated average price of $38.14.

Sold Out: Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (UCTT)

Nkcfo Llc sold out a holding in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $45.3 and $65.01, with an estimated average price of $53.79.

Sold Out: Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR)

Nkcfo Llc sold out a holding in Darling Ingredients Inc. The sale prices were between $62.29 and $76.11, with an estimated average price of $70.49.

Sold Out: Netgear Inc (NTGR)

Nkcfo Llc sold out a holding in Netgear Inc. The sale prices were between $36.15 and $41.75, with an estimated average price of $38.86.

Sold Out: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)

Nkcfo Llc sold out a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The sale prices were between $251.87 and $278.14, with an estimated average price of $265.01.



Here is the complete portfolio of NKCFO LLC. Also check out:

1. NKCFO LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. NKCFO LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. NKCFO LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that NKCFO LLC keeps buying
  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

