Northwest Investment Counselors, Llc Buys Edgewell Personal Care Co, Reynolds Consumer Products Inc, General Electric Co, Sells Astec Industries Inc, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, World Fuel Services Corp

Lake Oswego, OR, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Edgewell Personal Care Co, Reynolds Consumer Products Inc, General Electric Co, Eli Lilly and Co, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, sells Astec Industries Inc, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, World Fuel Services Corp, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Northwest Investment Counselors, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Northwest Investment Counselors, Llc owns 140 stocks with a total value of $361 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 669,703 shares, 7.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.92% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 79,199 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.59% iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (WOOD) - 194,199 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.53% Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 138,252 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01% BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET (GVI) - 101,547 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.00%

Northwest Investment Counselors, Llc added to a holding in Edgewell Personal Care Co by 967.55%. The purchase prices were between $38.05 and $46.36, with an estimated average price of $42.32. The stock is now traded at around $40.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 25,301 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Northwest Investment Counselors, Llc added to a holding in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc by 104.50%. The purchase prices were between $29.32 and $31.79, with an estimated average price of $30.32. The stock is now traded at around $28.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 46,822 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Northwest Investment Counselors, Llc added to a holding in General Electric Co by 20.11%. The purchase prices were between $12.78 and $14.35, with an estimated average price of $13.39. The stock is now traded at around $12.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 102,548 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Northwest Investment Counselors, Llc added to a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc by 20.96%. The purchase prices were between $171.73 and $199.38, with an estimated average price of $187.45. The stock is now traded at around $181.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,510 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Northwest Investment Counselors, Llc added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 59.89%. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $238.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 913 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Northwest Investment Counselors, Llc sold out a holding in Astec Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $59.08 and $79.2, with an estimated average price of $69.98.

Northwest Investment Counselors, Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63.

Northwest Investment Counselors, Llc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $36 and $39.47, with an estimated average price of $38.22.

Northwest Investment Counselors, Llc sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $74.24 and $78.92, with an estimated average price of $77.26.

Northwest Investment Counselors, Llc sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.1 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $86.22.

Northwest Investment Counselors, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24.