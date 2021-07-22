Logo
Northwest Investment Counselors, Llc Buys Edgewell Personal Care Co, Reynolds Consumer Products Inc, General Electric Co, Sells Astec Industries Inc, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, World Fuel Services Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 22, 2021
Article's Main Image
Lake Oswego, OR, based Investment company Northwest Investment Counselors, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Edgewell Personal Care Co, Reynolds Consumer Products Inc, General Electric Co, Eli Lilly and Co, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, sells Astec Industries Inc, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, World Fuel Services Corp, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Northwest Investment Counselors, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Northwest Investment Counselors, Llc owns 140 stocks with a total value of $361 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NORTHWEST INVESTMENT COUNSELORS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/northwest+investment+counselors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of NORTHWEST INVESTMENT COUNSELORS, LLC
  1. Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 669,703 shares, 7.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.92%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 79,199 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.59%
  3. iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (WOOD) - 194,199 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.53%
  4. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 138,252 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
  5. BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET (GVI) - 101,547 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.00%
Added: Edgewell Personal Care Co (EPC)

Northwest Investment Counselors, Llc added to a holding in Edgewell Personal Care Co by 967.55%. The purchase prices were between $38.05 and $46.36, with an estimated average price of $42.32. The stock is now traded at around $40.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 25,301 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Reynolds Consumer Products Inc (REYN)

Northwest Investment Counselors, Llc added to a holding in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc by 104.50%. The purchase prices were between $29.32 and $31.79, with an estimated average price of $30.32. The stock is now traded at around $28.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 46,822 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: General Electric Co (GE)

Northwest Investment Counselors, Llc added to a holding in General Electric Co by 20.11%. The purchase prices were between $12.78 and $14.35, with an estimated average price of $13.39. The stock is now traded at around $12.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 102,548 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

Northwest Investment Counselors, Llc added to a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc by 20.96%. The purchase prices were between $171.73 and $199.38, with an estimated average price of $187.45. The stock is now traded at around $181.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,510 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Northwest Investment Counselors, Llc added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 59.89%. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $238.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 913 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Astec Industries Inc (ASTE)

Northwest Investment Counselors, Llc sold out a holding in Astec Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $59.08 and $79.2, with an estimated average price of $69.98.

Sold Out: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Northwest Investment Counselors, Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT)

Northwest Investment Counselors, Llc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $36 and $39.47, with an estimated average price of $38.22.

Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)

Northwest Investment Counselors, Llc sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $74.24 and $78.92, with an estimated average price of $77.26.

Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

Northwest Investment Counselors, Llc sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.1 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $86.22.

Sold Out: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Northwest Investment Counselors, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24.



Here is the complete portfolio of NORTHWEST INVESTMENT COUNSELORS, LLC. Also check out:

1. NORTHWEST INVESTMENT COUNSELORS, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. NORTHWEST INVESTMENT COUNSELORS, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. NORTHWEST INVESTMENT COUNSELORS, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that NORTHWEST INVESTMENT COUNSELORS, LLC keeps buying
