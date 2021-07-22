Northwest Investment Counselors, Llc Buys Edgewell Personal Care Co, Reynolds Consumer Products Inc, General Electric Co, Sells Astec Industries Inc, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, World Fuel Services Corp

- Added Positions: SCHF, EPC, REYN, GVI, BK, SCHZ, DISCK, INTC, STT, GE, CSCO, SCHE, HBI, PG, VPG, SSD, EBAY, LLY, LMT, PNC, MSM, PEP, ECL, XRAY, ALLE, ABBV, EEFT, USB, TGT, AMZN, AMGN, CSX, JNJ, NVST,
- Reduced Positions: GNRC, MSFT, WOOD, PYPL, MCK, AAPL, INT, NKE, GOOGL, CAT, IVV, BLK, SCHX, TXN, VYM, HD, AZO, PFF, ACN, ABT, GOOG, CWI, SWK, SBUX, CVS, DIS, QQQ, WFC, WMT, UPS, VXF, MMM, VDC, BA, MU, MTD, MMC, ADP, SHYG, ISTB, HYG, KO, SRE, KHC, KLAC, JPM, DVY, GPN, BR,
- Sold Out: ASTE, IEFA, AGG, IQLT, SCHM, SHY, IVZ, BMY, DHR, KMB, LRCX, NVO, SYK, UNH, V, PANW, QRVO, IWF, QTEC, VIG, T, BAC, CVX, BEN, GS, TMO, TSN, VZ, WABC, ZBRA, SHOP, QS, DVYE, IYE, QDF, SDY, XLE, MO, AMAT, LUMN, XOM, FISV, GILD, GGG, HE, IBM, TT, IMKTA, J, KSU, NSC, LIN, QCOM, SNA, SO, TSM, HQH, UTF, CZR, BND, DIA, EWL, IWB, IWC, IWM, JNK, SCHH, SCHV, SCZ, SOXX, VXUS, XHB, XLK, ASML, APD, AXP, AMT, ABC, ADI, B, BSX, CNC, CTSH, CMCSA, ED, CMI, EMN, ETN, EW, NEE, FDX, FRT, HRB, HDB, HPQ, ICE, KR, MS, VTRS, NVS, ODFL, PH, PGR, RIO, RCL, SAP, CRM, SNY, SHW, EQNR, STLD, SNPS, TFX, TRI, RTX, WBA, WST, WY, YUM, LDOS, PM, BUD, AVGO, CHTR, HII, ICLR, CDW, CDK, LBRDK, PSTG, HPE, LSXMK, FTV, YUMC, LW, SPOT, BSCL, BSCM, EEM, EEMA, EZM, EZU, FEZ, FLGE, GLD, IAU, IBB, LIT, MBB, MTUM, MUB, SCHB, SCHO, SJNK, SLYG, SLYV, VEU, VGK, VHT, VOO, VSS, VT, VYMI, XLF, XLY, XPH, AOS, CB, PLD, ATVI, ADBE, AMD, AFL, A, ALK, AEE, AME, ATR, ADM, AJG, AZN, ADSK, AVY, AVA, TFC, BAX, BIIB, VIAC, KMX, CERN, CRL, CI, C, CTXS, CMA, CMC, GLW, CR, DE, DLR, DISCA, DPZ, DOV, DD, DUK, EGBN, EA, EME, EXPE, EXR, FFIV, FCX, GD, GIS, GPC, GBX, THG, MNST, LHX, HAS, HUM, ITW, INFY, IP, INTU, ISRG, JCI, KNX, LANC, LNC, LGF.B, LOW, MTB, MGLN, MMS, SPGI, MET, MCO, MSI, NVR, NDAQ, NFLX, NI, NWN, INSG, NUE, ON, OMC, PPG, PENN, BKNG, PRU, RPM, REGN, RSG, ROP, SPG, SWKS, SON, LUV, SUI, TJX, CUBE, UGI, UNP, VRTX, ANTM, EVRG, WDC, WMB, WEC, XEL, XLNX, ZBH, ZION, RCS, TY, POR, QRTEA, TMUS, VMW, AWK, DMRC, H, DG, FAF, TSLA, BWXT, NXPI, GM, BAH, FLT, HCA, APTV, NOW, FWONA, SAIC, CGC, BABA, FWONK, LTRPA, LBRDA, VSTO, ENR, TDOC, OLLI, UA, BATRA, BATRK, LSXMA, ASIX, CRSP, IR, PRSP, REZI, DELL, DOW, ALC, ZM, CTVA, SNDL, OTIS, VNT, IGSB, GDX, GDXJ, IWV, IYH, SCHR, SPIB, SPLV, SPSB, SPTS, USO, VEA, VGT, XLI, XLRE, XLV,
For the details of NORTHWEST INVESTMENT COUNSELORS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/northwest+investment+counselors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of NORTHWEST INVESTMENT COUNSELORS, LLC
- Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 669,703 shares, 7.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.92%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 79,199 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.59%
- iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (WOOD) - 194,199 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.53%
- Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 138,252 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
- BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET (GVI) - 101,547 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.00%
Northwest Investment Counselors, Llc added to a holding in Edgewell Personal Care Co by 967.55%. The purchase prices were between $38.05 and $46.36, with an estimated average price of $42.32. The stock is now traded at around $40.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 25,301 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Reynolds Consumer Products Inc (REYN)
Northwest Investment Counselors, Llc added to a holding in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc by 104.50%. The purchase prices were between $29.32 and $31.79, with an estimated average price of $30.32. The stock is now traded at around $28.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 46,822 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: General Electric Co (GE)
Northwest Investment Counselors, Llc added to a holding in General Electric Co by 20.11%. The purchase prices were between $12.78 and $14.35, with an estimated average price of $13.39. The stock is now traded at around $12.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 102,548 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)
Northwest Investment Counselors, Llc added to a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc by 20.96%. The purchase prices were between $171.73 and $199.38, with an estimated average price of $187.45. The stock is now traded at around $181.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,510 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
Northwest Investment Counselors, Llc added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 59.89%. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $238.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 913 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Astec Industries Inc (ASTE)
Northwest Investment Counselors, Llc sold out a holding in Astec Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $59.08 and $79.2, with an estimated average price of $69.98.Sold Out: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
Northwest Investment Counselors, Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT)
Northwest Investment Counselors, Llc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $36 and $39.47, with an estimated average price of $38.22.Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)
Northwest Investment Counselors, Llc sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $74.24 and $78.92, with an estimated average price of $77.26.Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
Northwest Investment Counselors, Llc sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.1 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $86.22.Sold Out: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Northwest Investment Counselors, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24.
