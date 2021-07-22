Moller Financial Services Buys Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind, Phillips 66, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

- New Purchases: FNDC, PSX,
- Added Positions: VTIP, VTEB, BND, VB, VNQI, BSV, FNDE, VGK, VPL, VWO, ICLN, FNDF, PBW, VSS,
- Reduced Positions: GUNR, VNQ, VV, EFA, DWM, PG, DLN, SCHA, T, COP, XOM, JPM, GE,
For the details of MOLLER FINANCIAL SERVICES's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/moller+financial+services/current-portfolio/portfolio
- FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index (GUNR) - 850,306 shares, 10.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.49%
- Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 120,433 shares, 7.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.13%
- Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 434,854 shares, 7.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.82%
- Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) - 402,668 shares, 7.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.91%
- Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 94,029 shares, 6.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.66%
Moller Financial Services initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind. The purchase prices were between $37.26 and $40.63, with an estimated average price of $39.15. The stock is now traded at around $38.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 53,012 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Phillips 66 (PSX)
Moller Financial Services initiated holding in Phillips 66. The purchase prices were between $74.95 and $92.56, with an estimated average price of $84.35. The stock is now traded at around $72.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,368 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Moller Financial Services added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 64.48%. The purchase prices were between $81.84 and $82.35, with an estimated average price of $82.1. The stock is now traded at around $82.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,755 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW)
Moller Financial Services added to a holding in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 30.70%. The purchase prices were between $71.59 and $98.96, with an estimated average price of $86.56. The stock is now traded at around $83.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,282 shares as of 2021-06-30.
