Veracity Capital LLC Buys iSun Inc, iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF, Kinder Morgan Inc, Sells Johnson & Johnson, iSun Inc, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Veracity Capital LLC Buys iSun Inc, iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF, Kinder Morgan Inc, Sells Johnson & Johnson, iSun Inc, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 22, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Veracity Capital LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iSun Inc, iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF, Kinder Morgan Inc, ONEOK Inc, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, sells Johnson & Johnson, iSun Inc, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Abbott Laboratories, McCormick Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Veracity Capital LLC. As of 2021Q2, Veracity Capital LLC owns 268 stocks with a total value of $244 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Veracity Capital LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/veracity+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Veracity Capital LLC
  1. ISHARES TRUST (IUSG) - 178,804 shares, 7.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.27%
  2. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 1,237,565 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.40%
  3. ISHARES TRUST (IUSV) - 129,494 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.69%
  4. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) - 94,595 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.30%
  5. iSun Inc (ISUN) - 550,000 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: iSun Inc (ISUN)

Veracity Capital LLC initiated holding in iSun Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.59 and $16, with an estimated average price of $10.7. The stock is now traded at around $9.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.56%. The holding were 550,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT)

Veracity Capital LLC initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.09 and $60.43, with an estimated average price of $56.43. The stock is now traded at around $60.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 63,163 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Veracity Capital LLC initiated holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.36 and $19.14, with an estimated average price of $17.8. The stock is now traded at around $17.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 67,154 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ONEOK Inc (OKE)

Veracity Capital LLC initiated holding in ONEOK Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.46 and $57.02, with an estimated average price of $53.19. The stock is now traded at around $53.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 14,501 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN)

Veracity Capital LLC initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.92 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $29.35. The stock is now traded at around $30.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 21,192 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Veracity Capital LLC initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.35 and $87.65, with an estimated average price of $78.96. The stock is now traded at around $73.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,692 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Veracity Capital LLC added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 143.20%. The purchase prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02. The stock is now traded at around $379.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,235 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)

Veracity Capital LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 37.99%. The purchase prices were between $52.46 and $53.42, with an estimated average price of $52.97. The stock is now traded at around $53.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 28,018 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (UWM)

Veracity Capital LLC added to a holding in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 86.44%. The purchase prices were between $51.15 and $61.63, with an estimated average price of $57.63. The stock is now traded at around $54.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 15,247 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Veracity Capital LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 226.56%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $649.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 787 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Altria Group Inc (MO)

Veracity Capital LLC added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 23.47%. The purchase prices were between $46.31 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.19. The stock is now traded at around $46.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 25,377 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)

Veracity Capital LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 28.27%. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $52.21. The stock is now traded at around $51.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 20,145 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iSun Inc (4U1A)

Veracity Capital LLC sold out a holding in iSun Inc. The sale prices were between $6.14 and $13.35, with an estimated average price of $8.87.

Sold Out: McCormick & Co Inc (MKC)

Veracity Capital LLC sold out a holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $86.11 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $89.19.

Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Veracity Capital LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $129.05 and $134.11, with an estimated average price of $131.29.

Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Veracity Capital LLC sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59.

Sold Out: iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN)

Veracity Capital LLC sold out a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF. The sale prices were between $300.8 and $338.08, with an estimated average price of $321.71.

Sold Out: MarketAxess Holdings Inc (MKTX)

Veracity Capital LLC sold out a holding in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $432.89 and $539.68, with an estimated average price of $476.86.



Here is the complete portfolio of Veracity Capital LLC. Also check out:

1. Veracity Capital LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Veracity Capital LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Veracity Capital LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Veracity Capital LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider