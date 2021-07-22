Veracity Capital LLC Buys iSun Inc, iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF, Kinder Morgan Inc, Sells Johnson & Johnson, iSun Inc, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

- New Purchases: ISUN, USRT, KMI, OKE, FALN, VTI, EOG, IXG, VEA, BX, VLU, MSGN, IYE, SCHW, MSCI, BNTX, OMAB, SYK, NXPI, MTCH, HIMX, IBN, UPS, CBD,
- Added Positions: IUSV, LMT, NOBL, UWM, IUSB, TSLA, MO, EFV, EQC, IWM, ASML, GOOG, PM, IWF, BUD, CHUY, AG, MAG, CEF, EFG, DGRO, SHOP, PSLV, MSGE, SILJ, CX, IGSB, FMX, KOF, WPM, PAAS, GDX, GOVT, MCK, SID, ABEV, BLOK, ESGE, IYJ, IYH, VWO, AEM, PHYS, FNV, BBVA, WST, GOLD, DE, NVDA, LH, HDB, IJH, T, VGK, DLTR, EQIX, F, IVE, FRC, MDT, NKE, RTX, WFC, DFS, SPOT, UA, PYPL,
- Reduced Positions: JNJ, IUSG, IEFA, ABT, IEMG, LPX, JBL, MSFT, CPRT, ARKK, DOCU, MELI, TGT, AMED, ESGU, AMD, HD, WMT, DG, SIVB, TTWO, SJM, TMO, XLK, ATVI, AGG, CAT, MTUM, AMZN, EPD, PNR, GOOGL, GNRC, CTAS, NUE, ALLK, SPLV, REGN, LIN, SPGI, MCD, IWD, CARR, AVGO, IWR, ET, OTIS, GWW, UNH, AMCR, PEP, ALB, ADM, BRK.B, KO, AMGN, LLY, EMR, EXPD, NEE, GPC, INTU, LEG, NVS, APD, PPG, AOS, ADBE, SWK, TXN, PLD, AMT, MUB, AMAT, CVX, CCI, BABA, GM, V, DAL, QCOM, TSM,
- Sold Out: 4U1A, MKC, LQD, XOM, IXN, MKTX, PTLC, XLY, CYTK, NICE, NOW, SNPS, ARGX, ICLN, GE,
These are the top 5 holdings of Veracity Capital LLC
- ISHARES TRUST (IUSG) - 178,804 shares, 7.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.27%
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 1,237,565 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.40%
- ISHARES TRUST (IUSV) - 129,494 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.69%
- ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) - 94,595 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.30%
- iSun Inc (ISUN) - 550,000 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. New Position
Veracity Capital LLC initiated holding in iSun Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.59 and $16, with an estimated average price of $10.7. The stock is now traded at around $9.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.56%. The holding were 550,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT)
Veracity Capital LLC initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.09 and $60.43, with an estimated average price of $56.43. The stock is now traded at around $60.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 63,163 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)
Veracity Capital LLC initiated holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.36 and $19.14, with an estimated average price of $17.8. The stock is now traded at around $17.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 67,154 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ONEOK Inc (OKE)
Veracity Capital LLC initiated holding in ONEOK Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.46 and $57.02, with an estimated average price of $53.19. The stock is now traded at around $53.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 14,501 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN)
Veracity Capital LLC initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.92 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $29.35. The stock is now traded at around $30.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 21,192 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)
Veracity Capital LLC initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.35 and $87.65, with an estimated average price of $78.96. The stock is now traded at around $73.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,692 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Veracity Capital LLC added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 143.20%. The purchase prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02. The stock is now traded at around $379.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,235 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)
Veracity Capital LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 37.99%. The purchase prices were between $52.46 and $53.42, with an estimated average price of $52.97. The stock is now traded at around $53.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 28,018 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (UWM)
Veracity Capital LLC added to a holding in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 86.44%. The purchase prices were between $51.15 and $61.63, with an estimated average price of $57.63. The stock is now traded at around $54.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 15,247 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Veracity Capital LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 226.56%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $649.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 787 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Altria Group Inc (MO)
Veracity Capital LLC added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 23.47%. The purchase prices were between $46.31 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.19. The stock is now traded at around $46.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 25,377 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)
Veracity Capital LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 28.27%. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $52.21. The stock is now traded at around $51.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 20,145 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iSun Inc (4U1A)
Veracity Capital LLC sold out a holding in iSun Inc. The sale prices were between $6.14 and $13.35, with an estimated average price of $8.87.Sold Out: McCormick & Co Inc (MKC)
Veracity Capital LLC sold out a holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $86.11 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $89.19.Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
Veracity Capital LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $129.05 and $134.11, with an estimated average price of $131.29.Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Veracity Capital LLC sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59.Sold Out: iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN)
Veracity Capital LLC sold out a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF. The sale prices were between $300.8 and $338.08, with an estimated average price of $321.71.Sold Out: MarketAxess Holdings Inc (MKTX)
Veracity Capital LLC sold out a holding in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $432.89 and $539.68, with an estimated average price of $476.86.
