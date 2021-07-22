Rede Wealth, LLC Buys iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sells Constellation Brands Inc, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

New Purchases: TIP, AXP, GM, BK, PYPL, MMP, UL, ANTM,

TIP, AXP, GM, BK, PYPL, MMP, UL, ANTM, Added Positions: BRK.A, JKH, SHY, JKE, TLT, IVV, IGSB, FIXD, ESGU, MMM, INTC, MUB, MTUM, UNH, IEI, ESGE, XOM, USMV, EFG, CSX, LQD, VLUE, IJR, BSCL, ABBV, NKE, CVX, ABT, T, ADIL,

BRK.A, JKH, SHY, JKE, TLT, IVV, IGSB, FIXD, ESGU, MMM, INTC, MUB, MTUM, UNH, IEI, ESGE, XOM, USMV, EFG, CSX, LQD, VLUE, IJR, BSCL, ABBV, NKE, CVX, ABT, T, ADIL, Reduced Positions: LMBS, IEF, GOVT, IGIB, SHV, TSLA, BRK.B, SPLV, BSCM, BLK, FB, UNP, PAA, QQEW, SCHR, AMAT, EPD, DD, D, DSI, EEMV, IEFA, ITOT, RYT,

LMBS, IEF, GOVT, IGIB, SHV, TSLA, BRK.B, SPLV, BSCM, BLK, FB, UNP, PAA, QQEW, SCHR, AMAT, EPD, DD, D, DSI, EEMV, IEFA, ITOT, RYT, Sold Out: STZ,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, sells Constellation Brands Inc, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rede Wealth, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Rede Wealth, LLC owns 103 stocks with a total value of $186 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Rede Wealth, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rede+wealth%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 220 shares, 49.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.55% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 50,232 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.28% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 40,521 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS) - 95,453 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.1% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 10,663 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08%

Rede Wealth, LLC initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $123.22 and $127.18, with an estimated average price of $125.57. The stock is now traded at around $129.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 3,762 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rede Wealth, LLC initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $141.44 and $169.45, with an estimated average price of $156.26. The stock is now traded at around $170.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,680 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rede Wealth, LLC initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $53.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $58.75. The stock is now traded at around $55.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,356 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rede Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The purchase prices were between $46.07 and $52.3, with an estimated average price of $49.98. The stock is now traded at around $49.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,723 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rede Wealth, LLC initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $303.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 647 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rede Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $55.83 and $61.05, with an estimated average price of $59.02. The stock is now traded at around $55.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,575 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rede Wealth, LLC added to a holding in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 504.54%. The purchase prices were between $62.47 and $69.22, with an estimated average price of $65.92. The stock is now traded at around $374.168800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 24,254 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rede Wealth, LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 139.08%. The purchase prices were between $86.1 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $86.22. The stock is now traded at around $86.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 7,966 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rede Wealth, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 391.04%. The purchase prices were between $57.69 and $64.93, with an estimated average price of $61.27. The stock is now traded at around $283.806500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 6,305 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rede Wealth, LLC added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 99.67%. The purchase prices were between $134.7 and $145.54, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $149.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,245 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rede Wealth, LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 39.91%. The purchase prices were between $54.35 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $54.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 11,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rede Wealth, LLC added to a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.36%. The purchase prices were between $52.64 and $53.66, with an estimated average price of $53.22. The stock is now traded at around $54.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 16,353 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rede Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $221.25 and $243.02, with an estimated average price of $234.66.