Chicago Capital, LLC Buys Lithia Motors Inc, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Align Technology Inc, Sells SVB Financial Group, Alliance Data Systems Corp, Fastenal Co

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Lithia Motors Inc, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Align Technology Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Snowflake Inc, sells SVB Financial Group, Alliance Data Systems Corp, Fastenal Co, Papa John's International Inc, Proto Labs Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Chicago Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Chicago Capital, LLC owns 247 stocks with a total value of $2.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

J2 Global Inc (JCOM) - 731,128 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.21% Target Corp (TGT) - 356,489 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 614,396 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.34% Visa Inc (V) - 350,890 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.42% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 263,510 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.57%

Chicago Capital, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The purchase prices were between $146.42 and $155.96, with an estimated average price of $152.78. The stock is now traded at around $157.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,135 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Chicago Capital, LLC initiated holding in Align Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $541.53 and $621.76, with an estimated average price of $590.34. The stock is now traded at around $627.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,136 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Chicago Capital, LLC initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72. The stock is now traded at around $267.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,690 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Chicago Capital, LLC initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.99 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $49.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,974 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Chicago Capital, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,680 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Chicago Capital, LLC initiated holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The purchase prices were between $298.75 and $366.66, with an estimated average price of $328.46. The stock is now traded at around $395.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 581 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Chicago Capital, LLC added to a holding in Lithia Motors Inc by 73.09%. The purchase prices were between $313.14 and $402.83, with an estimated average price of $362.47. The stock is now traded at around $375.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 163,678 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Chicago Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 73.18%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $400.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,119 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Chicago Capital, LLC added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 210.56%. The purchase prices were between $145.89 and $172.16, with an estimated average price of $160.19. The stock is now traded at around $162.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,031 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Chicago Capital, LLC added to a holding in Match Group Inc by 52.86%. The purchase prices were between $136.81 and $164.27, with an estimated average price of $146.27. The stock is now traded at around $160.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,969 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Chicago Capital, LLC added to a holding in Autodesk Inc by 22.05%. The purchase prices were between $269.54 and $300.16, with an estimated average price of $285.13. The stock is now traded at around $308.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,210 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Chicago Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Papa John's International Inc. The sale prices were between $88.48 and $105.26, with an estimated average price of $96.7.

Chicago Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Proto Labs Inc. The sale prices were between $84.87 and $121.75, with an estimated average price of $99.04.

Chicago Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15.

Chicago Capital, LLC sold out a holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $86.11 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $89.19.

Chicago Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Vulcan Materials Co. The sale prices were between $165.84 and $193.11, with an estimated average price of $178.53.