Chicago Capital, LLC Buys Lithia Motors Inc, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Align Technology Inc, Sells SVB Financial Group, Alliance Data Systems Corp, Fastenal Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 22, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Chicago Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Lithia Motors Inc, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Align Technology Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Snowflake Inc, sells SVB Financial Group, Alliance Data Systems Corp, Fastenal Co, Papa John's International Inc, Proto Labs Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Chicago Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Chicago Capital, LLC owns 247 stocks with a total value of $2.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Chicago Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/chicago+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Chicago Capital, LLC
  1. J2 Global Inc (JCOM) - 731,128 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.21%
  2. Target Corp (TGT) - 356,489 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 614,396 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.34%
  4. Visa Inc (V) - 350,890 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.42%
  5. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 263,510 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.57%
New Purchase: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

Chicago Capital, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The purchase prices were between $146.42 and $155.96, with an estimated average price of $152.78. The stock is now traded at around $157.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,135 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)

Chicago Capital, LLC initiated holding in Align Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $541.53 and $621.76, with an estimated average price of $590.34. The stock is now traded at around $627.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,136 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Chicago Capital, LLC initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72. The stock is now traded at around $267.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,690 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)

Chicago Capital, LLC initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.99 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $49.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,974 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Chicago Capital, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,680 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)

Chicago Capital, LLC initiated holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The purchase prices were between $298.75 and $366.66, with an estimated average price of $328.46. The stock is now traded at around $395.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 581 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Lithia Motors Inc (LAD)

Chicago Capital, LLC added to a holding in Lithia Motors Inc by 73.09%. The purchase prices were between $313.14 and $402.83, with an estimated average price of $362.47. The stock is now traded at around $375.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 163,678 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Chicago Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 73.18%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $400.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,119 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)

Chicago Capital, LLC added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 210.56%. The purchase prices were between $145.89 and $172.16, with an estimated average price of $160.19. The stock is now traded at around $162.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,031 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Match Group Inc (MTCH)

Chicago Capital, LLC added to a holding in Match Group Inc by 52.86%. The purchase prices were between $136.81 and $164.27, with an estimated average price of $146.27. The stock is now traded at around $160.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,969 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)

Chicago Capital, LLC added to a holding in Autodesk Inc by 22.05%. The purchase prices were between $269.54 and $300.16, with an estimated average price of $285.13. The stock is now traded at around $308.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,210 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Papa John's International Inc (PZZA)

Chicago Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Papa John's International Inc. The sale prices were between $88.48 and $105.26, with an estimated average price of $96.7.

Sold Out: Proto Labs Inc (PRLB)

Chicago Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Proto Labs Inc. The sale prices were between $84.87 and $121.75, with an estimated average price of $99.04.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Chicago Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15.

Sold Out: McCormick & Co Inc (MKC)

Chicago Capital, LLC sold out a holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $86.11 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $89.19.

Sold Out: Vulcan Materials Co (VMC)

Chicago Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Vulcan Materials Co. The sale prices were between $165.84 and $193.11, with an estimated average price of $178.53.



Here is the complete portfolio of Chicago Capital, LLC. Also check out:

1. Chicago Capital, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Chicago Capital, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Chicago Capital, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Chicago Capital, LLC keeps buying
