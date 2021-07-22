Magnolia Group, Llc Buys Dream Finders Homes Inc, Discovery Inc, Black Stone Minerals LP, Sells Ally Financial Inc, Boston Omaha Corp, Arch Resources Inc

New Purchases: DFH, DISCK, BSM, NC,

DFH, DISCK, BSM, NC, Added Positions: NNI, ARLP, NICK,

NNI, ARLP, NICK, Reduced Positions: BOMN, WFC,

BOMN, WFC, Sold Out: ALLY, ARCH,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Dream Finders Homes Inc, Discovery Inc, Black Stone Minerals LP, NACCO Industries Inc, sells Ally Financial Inc, Boston Omaha Corp, Arch Resources Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Magnolia Group, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Magnolia Group, Llc owns 9 stocks with a total value of $709 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MAGNOLIA GROUP, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/magnolia+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Boston Omaha Corp (BOMN) - 8,053,271 shares, 36.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.45% Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 3,436,650 shares, 21.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.39% Nelnet Inc (NNI) - 1,814,027 shares, 19.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.12% Dream Finders Homes Inc (DFH) - 2,000,000 shares, 6.90% of the total portfolio. New Position Alliance Resource Partners LP (ARLP) - 5,363,324 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.46%

Magnolia Group, Llc initiated holding in Dream Finders Homes Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.14 and $34, with an estimated average price of $25.88. The stock is now traded at around $20.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.9%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Magnolia Group, Llc initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.33 and $37.08, with an estimated average price of $31.22. The stock is now traded at around $26.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.29%. The holding were 1,293,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Magnolia Group, Llc initiated holding in Black Stone Minerals LP. The purchase prices were between $8.72 and $10.76, with an estimated average price of $10.05. The stock is now traded at around $10.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 623,832 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Magnolia Group, Llc initiated holding in NACCO Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.62 and $28.11, with an estimated average price of $24.87. The stock is now traded at around $24.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 194,014 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Magnolia Group, Llc sold out a holding in Ally Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $45.21 and $56.15, with an estimated average price of $51.21.

Magnolia Group, Llc sold out a holding in Arch Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $41.6 and $60.41, with an estimated average price of $52.