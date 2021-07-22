Roubaix Capital, LLC Buys CEVA Inc, Rent-A-Center Inc, Materion Corp, Sells QAD Inc, Quotient Technology Inc, The Bancorp Inc

New Purchases: CEVA, RCII, MTRN, SQNS, DLX, CERS, FARO, CSSE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys CEVA Inc, Rent-A-Center Inc, Materion Corp, Sequans Communications SA, Deluxe Corp, sells QAD Inc, Quotient Technology Inc, The Bancorp Inc, Meta Financial Group Inc, NN Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Roubaix Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Roubaix Capital, LLC owns 41 stocks with a total value of $156 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Anterix Inc (ATEX) - 192,189 shares, 7.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.02% Repro-Med Systems Inc (KRMD) - 1,534,659 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 67.90% Modine Manufacturing Co (MOD) - 358,099 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.94% Vicor Corp (VICR) - 56,092 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.76% CEVA Inc (CEVA) - 121,045 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. New Position

Roubaix Capital, LLC initiated holding in CEVA Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.05 and $59.7, with an estimated average price of $49.5. The stock is now traded at around $43.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.67%. The holding were 121,045 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Roubaix Capital, LLC initiated holding in Rent-A-Center Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.04 and $65.5, with an estimated average price of $58.14. The stock is now traded at around $54.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 74,517 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Roubaix Capital, LLC initiated holding in Materion Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.74 and $79.67, with an estimated average price of $73.97. The stock is now traded at around $67.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 51,325 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Roubaix Capital, LLC initiated holding in Sequans Communications SA. The purchase prices were between $4.8 and $6.39, with an estimated average price of $5.73. The stock is now traded at around $5.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 616,770 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Roubaix Capital, LLC initiated holding in Deluxe Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.96 and $47.95, with an estimated average price of $44.95. The stock is now traded at around $43.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 67,327 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Roubaix Capital, LLC initiated holding in Cerus Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.35 and $6.35, with an estimated average price of $5.87. The stock is now traded at around $5.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 508,824 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Roubaix Capital, LLC added to a holding in Modine Manufacturing Co by 100.94%. The purchase prices were between $14.74 and $18.13, with an estimated average price of $16.35. The stock is now traded at around $15.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 358,099 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Roubaix Capital, LLC added to a holding in Repro-Med Systems Inc by 67.90%. The purchase prices were between $2.85 and $4.79, with an estimated average price of $3.92. The stock is now traded at around $3.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 1,534,659 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Roubaix Capital, LLC added to a holding in Diodes Inc by 87.36%. The purchase prices were between $69.17 and $83.79, with an estimated average price of $76.96. The stock is now traded at around $75.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 59,183 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Roubaix Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vicor Corp by 46.76%. The purchase prices were between $75.43 and $105.74, with an estimated average price of $88.93. The stock is now traded at around $109.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 56,092 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Roubaix Capital, LLC added to a holding in Ondas Holdings Inc by 189.00%. The purchase prices were between $4.64 and $8.42, with an estimated average price of $6.51. The stock is now traded at around $6.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 347,847 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Roubaix Capital, LLC added to a holding in CryoPort Inc by 39.84%. The purchase prices were between $49.61 and $66.75, with an estimated average price of $56.16. The stock is now traded at around $59.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 68,763 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Roubaix Capital, LLC sold out a holding in QAD Inc. The sale prices were between $63.86 and $87.05, with an estimated average price of $72.81.

Roubaix Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Quotient Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $10.77 and $17.59, with an estimated average price of $13.41.

Roubaix Capital, LLC sold out a holding in The Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $20.72 and $26.49, with an estimated average price of $23.4.

Roubaix Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Meta Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $43.94 and $53.89, with an estimated average price of $49.58.

Roubaix Capital, LLC sold out a holding in NN Inc. The sale prices were between $6.85 and $9.37, with an estimated average price of $7.5.

Roubaix Capital, LLC sold out a holding in PacWest Bancorp. The sale prices were between $37.47 and $46.39, with an estimated average price of $42.69.