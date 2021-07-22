Roubaix Capital, LLC Buys CEVA Inc, Rent-A-Center Inc, Materion Corp, Sells QAD Inc, Quotient Technology Inc, The Bancorp Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Roubaix Capital, LLC Buys CEVA Inc, Rent-A-Center Inc, Materion Corp, Sells QAD Inc, Quotient Technology Inc, The Bancorp Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 22, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Roubaix Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys CEVA Inc, Rent-A-Center Inc, Materion Corp, Sequans Communications SA, Deluxe Corp, sells QAD Inc, Quotient Technology Inc, The Bancorp Inc, Meta Financial Group Inc, NN Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Roubaix Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Roubaix Capital, LLC owns 41 stocks with a total value of $156 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Roubaix Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/roubaix+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Roubaix Capital, LLC
  1. Anterix Inc (ATEX) - 192,189 shares, 7.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.02%
  2. Repro-Med Systems Inc (KRMD) - 1,534,659 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 67.90%
  3. Modine Manufacturing Co (MOD) - 358,099 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.94%
  4. Vicor Corp (VICR) - 56,092 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.76%
  5. CEVA Inc (CEVA) - 121,045 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: CEVA Inc (CEVA)

Roubaix Capital, LLC initiated holding in CEVA Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.05 and $59.7, with an estimated average price of $49.5. The stock is now traded at around $43.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.67%. The holding were 121,045 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Rent-A-Center Inc (RCII)

Roubaix Capital, LLC initiated holding in Rent-A-Center Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.04 and $65.5, with an estimated average price of $58.14. The stock is now traded at around $54.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 74,517 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Materion Corp (MTRN)

Roubaix Capital, LLC initiated holding in Materion Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.74 and $79.67, with an estimated average price of $73.97. The stock is now traded at around $67.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 51,325 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Sequans Communications SA (SQNS)

Roubaix Capital, LLC initiated holding in Sequans Communications SA. The purchase prices were between $4.8 and $6.39, with an estimated average price of $5.73. The stock is now traded at around $5.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 616,770 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Deluxe Corp (DLX)

Roubaix Capital, LLC initiated holding in Deluxe Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.96 and $47.95, with an estimated average price of $44.95. The stock is now traded at around $43.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 67,327 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cerus Corp (CERS)

Roubaix Capital, LLC initiated holding in Cerus Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.35 and $6.35, with an estimated average price of $5.87. The stock is now traded at around $5.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 508,824 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Modine Manufacturing Co (MOD)

Roubaix Capital, LLC added to a holding in Modine Manufacturing Co by 100.94%. The purchase prices were between $14.74 and $18.13, with an estimated average price of $16.35. The stock is now traded at around $15.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 358,099 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Repro-Med Systems Inc (KRMD)

Roubaix Capital, LLC added to a holding in Repro-Med Systems Inc by 67.90%. The purchase prices were between $2.85 and $4.79, with an estimated average price of $3.92. The stock is now traded at around $3.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 1,534,659 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Diodes Inc (DIOD)

Roubaix Capital, LLC added to a holding in Diodes Inc by 87.36%. The purchase prices were between $69.17 and $83.79, with an estimated average price of $76.96. The stock is now traded at around $75.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 59,183 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vicor Corp (VICR)

Roubaix Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vicor Corp by 46.76%. The purchase prices were between $75.43 and $105.74, with an estimated average price of $88.93. The stock is now traded at around $109.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 56,092 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Ondas Holdings Inc (1B8)

Roubaix Capital, LLC added to a holding in Ondas Holdings Inc by 189.00%. The purchase prices were between $4.64 and $8.42, with an estimated average price of $6.51. The stock is now traded at around $6.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 347,847 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CryoPort Inc (CYRX)

Roubaix Capital, LLC added to a holding in CryoPort Inc by 39.84%. The purchase prices were between $49.61 and $66.75, with an estimated average price of $56.16. The stock is now traded at around $59.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 68,763 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: QAD Inc (QADA)

Roubaix Capital, LLC sold out a holding in QAD Inc. The sale prices were between $63.86 and $87.05, with an estimated average price of $72.81.

Sold Out: Quotient Technology Inc (QUOT)

Roubaix Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Quotient Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $10.77 and $17.59, with an estimated average price of $13.41.

Sold Out: The Bancorp Inc (TBBK)

Roubaix Capital, LLC sold out a holding in The Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $20.72 and $26.49, with an estimated average price of $23.4.

Sold Out: Meta Financial Group Inc (CASH)

Roubaix Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Meta Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $43.94 and $53.89, with an estimated average price of $49.58.

Sold Out: NN Inc (NNBR)

Roubaix Capital, LLC sold out a holding in NN Inc. The sale prices were between $6.85 and $9.37, with an estimated average price of $7.5.

Sold Out: PacWest Bancorp (PACW)

Roubaix Capital, LLC sold out a holding in PacWest Bancorp. The sale prices were between $37.47 and $46.39, with an estimated average price of $42.69.



Here is the complete portfolio of Roubaix Capital, LLC. Also check out:

1. Roubaix Capital, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Roubaix Capital, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Roubaix Capital, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Roubaix Capital, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider