Roubaix Capital, LLC Buys CEVA Inc, Rent-A-Center Inc, Materion Corp, Sells QAD Inc, Quotient Technology Inc, The Bancorp Inc

- New Purchases: CEVA, RCII, MTRN, SQNS, DLX, CERS, FARO, CSSE,
- Added Positions: MOD, KRMD, DIOD, VICR, 1B8, CYRX, ROG, SRI, MEC, ITMR, SWIR, PKE, CSBR, UFI, ATEX, TACT, IMMR, OEC, UFPT, DBI, ATRO,
- Reduced Positions: ASPN, DESP, STXS, NCMI, FLL, NSSC, PCOM, ATI, MCB, KLR, QUIK, KRUS,
- Sold Out: QADA, QUOT, TBBK, CASH, NNBR, PACW, BNED, WBT, 6SQB, WD5A, WCC, PEGA, SITM, APYX, USX, LIQT, RAVN, ASYS,
For the details of Roubaix Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/roubaix+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Roubaix Capital, LLC
- Anterix Inc (ATEX) - 192,189 shares, 7.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.02%
- Repro-Med Systems Inc (KRMD) - 1,534,659 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 67.90%
- Modine Manufacturing Co (MOD) - 358,099 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.94%
- Vicor Corp (VICR) - 56,092 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.76%
- CEVA Inc (CEVA) - 121,045 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. New Position
Roubaix Capital, LLC initiated holding in CEVA Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.05 and $59.7, with an estimated average price of $49.5. The stock is now traded at around $43.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.67%. The holding were 121,045 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Rent-A-Center Inc (RCII)
Roubaix Capital, LLC initiated holding in Rent-A-Center Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.04 and $65.5, with an estimated average price of $58.14. The stock is now traded at around $54.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 74,517 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Materion Corp (MTRN)
Roubaix Capital, LLC initiated holding in Materion Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.74 and $79.67, with an estimated average price of $73.97. The stock is now traded at around $67.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 51,325 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Sequans Communications SA (SQNS)
Roubaix Capital, LLC initiated holding in Sequans Communications SA. The purchase prices were between $4.8 and $6.39, with an estimated average price of $5.73. The stock is now traded at around $5.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 616,770 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Deluxe Corp (DLX)
Roubaix Capital, LLC initiated holding in Deluxe Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.96 and $47.95, with an estimated average price of $44.95. The stock is now traded at around $43.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 67,327 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Cerus Corp (CERS)
Roubaix Capital, LLC initiated holding in Cerus Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.35 and $6.35, with an estimated average price of $5.87. The stock is now traded at around $5.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 508,824 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Modine Manufacturing Co (MOD)
Roubaix Capital, LLC added to a holding in Modine Manufacturing Co by 100.94%. The purchase prices were between $14.74 and $18.13, with an estimated average price of $16.35. The stock is now traded at around $15.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 358,099 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Repro-Med Systems Inc (KRMD)
Roubaix Capital, LLC added to a holding in Repro-Med Systems Inc by 67.90%. The purchase prices were between $2.85 and $4.79, with an estimated average price of $3.92. The stock is now traded at around $3.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 1,534,659 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Diodes Inc (DIOD)
Roubaix Capital, LLC added to a holding in Diodes Inc by 87.36%. The purchase prices were between $69.17 and $83.79, with an estimated average price of $76.96. The stock is now traded at around $75.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 59,183 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vicor Corp (VICR)
Roubaix Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vicor Corp by 46.76%. The purchase prices were between $75.43 and $105.74, with an estimated average price of $88.93. The stock is now traded at around $109.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 56,092 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Ondas Holdings Inc (1B8)
Roubaix Capital, LLC added to a holding in Ondas Holdings Inc by 189.00%. The purchase prices were between $4.64 and $8.42, with an estimated average price of $6.51. The stock is now traded at around $6.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 347,847 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: CryoPort Inc (CYRX)
Roubaix Capital, LLC added to a holding in CryoPort Inc by 39.84%. The purchase prices were between $49.61 and $66.75, with an estimated average price of $56.16. The stock is now traded at around $59.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 68,763 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: QAD Inc (QADA)
Roubaix Capital, LLC sold out a holding in QAD Inc. The sale prices were between $63.86 and $87.05, with an estimated average price of $72.81.Sold Out: Quotient Technology Inc (QUOT)
Roubaix Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Quotient Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $10.77 and $17.59, with an estimated average price of $13.41.Sold Out: The Bancorp Inc (TBBK)
Roubaix Capital, LLC sold out a holding in The Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $20.72 and $26.49, with an estimated average price of $23.4.Sold Out: Meta Financial Group Inc (CASH)
Roubaix Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Meta Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $43.94 and $53.89, with an estimated average price of $49.58.Sold Out: NN Inc (NNBR)
Roubaix Capital, LLC sold out a holding in NN Inc. The sale prices were between $6.85 and $9.37, with an estimated average price of $7.5.Sold Out: PacWest Bancorp (PACW)
Roubaix Capital, LLC sold out a holding in PacWest Bancorp. The sale prices were between $37.47 and $46.39, with an estimated average price of $42.69.
Here is the complete portfolio of Roubaix Capital, LLC. Also check out:
1. Roubaix Capital, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Roubaix Capital, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Roubaix Capital, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Roubaix Capital, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment