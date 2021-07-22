Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Buys Kismet Acquisition Three Corp, TLG Acquisition One Corp, Kismet Acquisition Two Corp, Sells Galileo Acquisition Corp, ACON S2 Acquisition Corp, CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp

- New Purchases: KIIIU, TLGA.U, KAIIU, QEFA, CVII.U, EJFAU, ITHXU, FLME.U, CLAA.U, GGPIU, HIIIU, FTEV.U, TWLVU, PSAGU, SBEAU, PDOT.U, VGII.U, PICC.U, FSNB.U, MIT.U, COLIU, TSPQ.U, HYACU, HYACU, GXIIU, MSAC, CPTK.U, AGGRU, IPVA.U, FVIV.U, SCLEU, KVSC, FINMU, ANZUU, ATVCU, LEGAU, OEPWU, FRSGU, FRXB.U, ATHN.U, BOAS.U, ISOS.U, ESM.U, JOFFU, MBAC.U, PLMIU, KAHC.U, DISAU, HCCCU, MDH.U, TBCPU, SLAC.U, HERAU, EUCRU, TZPSU, FCAX.U, PMGMU, TWNI.U, DHBCU, NSTC.U, DEH, DNZ.U, MACQU, SLAMU, WARR.U, IBER.U, DTOCU, RTPYU, LGV.U, LCAHU, LCAHU, TMKRU, LGACU, FZT.U, NRACU, APGB.U, AGAC.U, DHCAU, ATAQU, VPCBU, ACQRU, SLCRU, PGRWU, GSQD.U, GSEVU, GPACU, GPACU, BLUA.U, AAC.U, SVFB, KVSB, KINZU, KRNLU, COVAU, SVFC, STWO, AMPI.U, NSTD.U, ACII.U, KCAC.U, KCAC.U, KCAC.U, IDV, BCACU, BCACU, EQHA.U, PFDRU, GIIXU, MXI, BMY, KAIRU, OCAXU, GMBTU, DHHCU, SCOBU, ANAC.U, WPCB.U, FRONU, STRE.U, MMM, CPT, PNTM.U, RCLFU, ASZ.U, EBACU, RKTA.U, GLD, ENB, MS, SYY, KMI, JCICU, EPHYU, MONCU, EUSGU, CFFVU, GLBLU, IPVF.U, C, GILD, IBM, WFC, CTAC, NAACU, ITQRU, FACT.U, RXRAU, ACTDU, REET, ADBE, MO, ADM, GE, MCD, NFLX, CRM, TGT, WBA, ANTM, CHTR, MRNA, POWRU, ADERU, SSAAU, SVFA, RMGCU, TSIBU, KVSA, LOKM.U, VNQ, AMP, CAH, GLW, NEE, OKE, ORCL, PNC, LULU, AVGO, HLT, VSTO, FSSIU, JWSM.U, NVSAU, CFVIU, TWNT.U, QQQ, PPGHU, PV.U, CSTA.U, ATMR.U, FTAAU, LITTU, FXI, BLTSU, HLAHU, TWOA, IWN, BWX, VO, PCRX, SAVE, REMX, SPTM,
- Added Positions: QUAL, IQLT, SPY, GBDC, AAPL, VELOU, MSFT, EEM, AMZN, IWF, SPYD, SPDW, DIS, BRK.A, GOOG, VBR, CSCO, BX, JNJ, VTI, IVV, EFA, ABBV, MDT, CVS, JPM, INTC, FDX, CMCSA, UNH, AMGN, T, PG, FB, ABT, GS, VEA, V, NVDA, BAC, GOOGL, PYPL, SCOAU, EFV, VTV, BRK.B, RY, MA, ACN, CVX, KO, MTUM, LLY, IWD, IUSG, HON, IJH, ARKK, TSLA, WMT, VZ, OHPAU, SBUX, PFE, SLYV, NSC, AXP, VONG, TFC, DAL, SPYV, SPYG, VSH, NRG, ETN, GWX, EW, UNP, MRK, TXN, FITB, IUSV, KSU, QCOM, IJS,
- Reduced Positions: VB, HD, VWO, RWO, LQD, SEAH, KSMT, CFIVU, SCZ, EFG, SCVX, MBB, VIIAU, ALTUU, VCIT, GDX, TINV.U, NSH, NSH, AKAM, IWM, LNFA.U, LFTRU, SOAC, SPEM, BABA, MFA, COST,
- Sold Out: GLEO, STWOU, CCAC.U, SFTW, HZAC.U, XPOA.U, CAP.U, EMR, DDMXU, DDMXU, LOKB.U, IEMG, SVSVU, SHM, DBDRU, AJAX.U, YAC.U, BTWNU, TMTSU, TWCTU, SVAC, ACND.U, SPFR.U, GFX.U, ESGE, SFTW.U, GLEO.U, SPTS, AVAN, CTAC.U,
For the details of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sage+mountain+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 566,091 shares, 14.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.35%
- Alliance Resource Partners LP (ARLP) - 5,486,875 shares, 7.77% of the total portfolio.
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 96,993 shares, 7.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
- Golub Capital BDC Inc (GBDC) - 1,280,914 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.42%
- iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) - 410,266 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.32%
Sage Mountain Advisors LLC initiated holding in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.96. The stock is now traded at around $9.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 425,638 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: TLG Acquisition One Corp (TLGA.U)
Sage Mountain Advisors LLC initiated holding in TLG Acquisition One Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.88 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.94. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 418,169 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Kismet Acquisition Two Corp (KAIIU)
Sage Mountain Advisors LLC initiated holding in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.88 and $10.04, with an estimated average price of $9.96. The stock is now traded at around $9.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 415,210 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors SM ETF (QEFA)
Sage Mountain Advisors LLC initiated holding in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors SM ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.2 and $77.53, with an estimated average price of $74.7. The stock is now traded at around $75.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 53,925 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Churchill Capital Corp VII (CVII.U)
Sage Mountain Advisors LLC initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp VII. The purchase prices were between $9.97 and $10.2, with an estimated average price of $10.03. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 369,190 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: EJF Acquisition Corp (EJFAU)
Sage Mountain Advisors LLC initiated holding in EJF Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $9.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 357,155 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT)
Sage Mountain Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 25.32%. The purchase prices were between $36 and $39.47, with an estimated average price of $38.22. The stock is now traded at around $38.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 410,266 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Sage Mountain Advisors LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 147.32%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $435.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 9,816 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Velocity Acquisition Corp (VELOU)
Sage Mountain Advisors LLC added to a holding in Velocity Acquisition Corp by 250.34%. The purchase prices were between $9.86 and $10.09, with an estimated average price of $9.97. The stock is now traded at around $10.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 113,351 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Sage Mountain Advisors LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 28.80%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $286.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 12,989 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Sage Mountain Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 99.94%. The purchase prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 20,294 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD)
Sage Mountain Advisors LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 629.84%. The purchase prices were between $38.5 and $42.51, with an estimated average price of $40.64. The stock is now traded at around $39.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 13,867 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Galileo Acquisition Corp (GLEO)
Sage Mountain Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Galileo Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $10.18, with an estimated average price of $10.04.Sold Out: ACON S2 Acquisition Corp (STWOU)
Sage Mountain Advisors LLC sold out a holding in ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $10.64, with an estimated average price of $10.23.Sold Out: CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp (CCAC.U)
Sage Mountain Advisors LLC sold out a holding in CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.24 and $11.1, with an estimated average price of $10.51.Sold Out: Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp (SFTW)
Sage Mountain Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.91 and $10.32, with an estimated average price of $10.Sold Out: Horizon Acquisition Corp (HZAC.U)
Sage Mountain Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Horizon Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.76 and $11.13, with an estimated average price of $10.47.Sold Out: DPCM Capital Inc (XPOA.U)
Sage Mountain Advisors LLC sold out a holding in DPCM Capital Inc. The sale prices were between $10.03 and $10.5, with an estimated average price of $10.29.
