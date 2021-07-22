Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Buys Kismet Acquisition Three Corp, TLG Acquisition One Corp, Kismet Acquisition Two Corp, Sells Galileo Acquisition Corp, ACON S2 Acquisition Corp, CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Kismet Acquisition Three Corp, TLG Acquisition One Corp, Kismet Acquisition Two Corp, SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors SM ETF, Churchill Capital Corp VII, sells Galileo Acquisition Corp, ACON S2 Acquisition Corp, CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp, Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp, Horizon Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q2, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC owns 404 stocks with a total value of $509 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 566,091 shares, 14.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.35% Alliance Resource Partners LP (ARLP) - 5,486,875 shares, 7.77% of the total portfolio. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 96,993 shares, 7.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01% Golub Capital BDC Inc (GBDC) - 1,280,914 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.42% iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) - 410,266 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.32%

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC initiated holding in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.96. The stock is now traded at around $9.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 425,638 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC initiated holding in TLG Acquisition One Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.88 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.94. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 418,169 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC initiated holding in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.88 and $10.04, with an estimated average price of $9.96. The stock is now traded at around $9.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 415,210 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC initiated holding in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors SM ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.2 and $77.53, with an estimated average price of $74.7. The stock is now traded at around $75.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 53,925 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp VII. The purchase prices were between $9.97 and $10.2, with an estimated average price of $10.03. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 369,190 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC initiated holding in EJF Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $9.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 357,155 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 25.32%. The purchase prices were between $36 and $39.47, with an estimated average price of $38.22. The stock is now traded at around $38.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 410,266 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 147.32%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $435.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 9,816 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC added to a holding in Velocity Acquisition Corp by 250.34%. The purchase prices were between $9.86 and $10.09, with an estimated average price of $9.97. The stock is now traded at around $10.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 113,351 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 28.80%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $286.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 12,989 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 99.94%. The purchase prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 20,294 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 629.84%. The purchase prices were between $38.5 and $42.51, with an estimated average price of $40.64. The stock is now traded at around $39.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 13,867 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Galileo Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $10.18, with an estimated average price of $10.04.

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC sold out a holding in ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $10.64, with an estimated average price of $10.23.

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC sold out a holding in CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.24 and $11.1, with an estimated average price of $10.51.

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.91 and $10.32, with an estimated average price of $10.

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Horizon Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.76 and $11.13, with an estimated average price of $10.47.

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC sold out a holding in DPCM Capital Inc. The sale prices were between $10.03 and $10.5, with an estimated average price of $10.29.