Family Capital Trust Co Buys BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF, Carrier Global Corp, Sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

Peabody, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF, Carrier Global Corp, Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF, Organon, sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Family Capital Trust Co. As of 2021Q2, Family Capital Trust Co owns 52 stocks with a total value of $354 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 275,256 shares, 45.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.35% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) - 171,588 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.94% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 38,530 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 368,949 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. New Position BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 123,396 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%

Family Capital Trust Co initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.11 and $26.59, with an estimated average price of $26.35. The stock is now traded at around $26.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.77%. The holding were 368,949 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Family Capital Trust Co initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.55 and $43.05, with an estimated average price of $42.2. The stock is now traded at around $43.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 195,559 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Family Capital Trust Co initiated holding in Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.82 and $44.68, with an estimated average price of $43.74. The stock is now traded at around $44.094300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,877 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Family Capital Trust Co initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $30.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,023 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Family Capital Trust Co added to a holding in Carrier Global Corp by 20.90%. The purchase prices were between $42.02 and $48.71, with an estimated average price of $44.63. The stock is now traded at around $50.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 86,768 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Family Capital Trust Co added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 31.33%. The purchase prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $65.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 218 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Family Capital Trust Co added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 26.97%. The purchase prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31. The stock is now traded at around $107.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 113 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Family Capital Trust Co added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.10%. The purchase prices were between $86.1 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $86.22. The stock is now traded at around $86.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 116 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Family Capital Trust Co added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 36.76%. The purchase prices were between $54.35 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $54.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 186 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Family Capital Trust Co sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $134.7 and $145.54, with an estimated average price of $139.07.

Family Capital Trust Co sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $151 and $161.81, with an estimated average price of $157.77.