Family Capital Trust Co Buys BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF, Carrier Global Corp, Sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

- New Purchases: GOVT, LRGF, DEUS, OGN,
- Added Positions: CARR, EFAV, AGG, JNJ, MDLZ, AMT, SHY, IJR, IGSB, IEMG,
- Reduced Positions: ADBE, GOOGL, AAPL, IJT, AXP, MCD, SPY,
- Sold Out: TLT, IWD,
For the details of Family Capital Trust Co's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/family+capital+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Family Capital Trust Co
- Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 275,256 shares, 45.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.35%
- BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) - 171,588 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.94%
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 38,530 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio.
- BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 368,949 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. New Position
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 123,396 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
Family Capital Trust Co initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.11 and $26.59, with an estimated average price of $26.35. The stock is now traded at around $26.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.77%. The holding were 368,949 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF (LRGF)
Family Capital Trust Co initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.55 and $43.05, with an estimated average price of $42.2. The stock is now traded at around $43.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 195,559 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF (DEUS)
Family Capital Trust Co initiated holding in Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.82 and $44.68, with an estimated average price of $43.74. The stock is now traded at around $44.094300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,877 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)
Family Capital Trust Co initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $30.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,023 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)
Family Capital Trust Co added to a holding in Carrier Global Corp by 20.90%. The purchase prices were between $42.02 and $48.71, with an estimated average price of $44.63. The stock is now traded at around $50.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 86,768 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Family Capital Trust Co added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 31.33%. The purchase prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $65.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 218 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Family Capital Trust Co added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 26.97%. The purchase prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31. The stock is now traded at around $107.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 113 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
Family Capital Trust Co added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.10%. The purchase prices were between $86.1 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $86.22. The stock is now traded at around $86.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 116 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
Family Capital Trust Co added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 36.76%. The purchase prices were between $54.35 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $54.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 186 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Family Capital Trust Co sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $134.7 and $145.54, with an estimated average price of $139.07.Sold Out: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)
Family Capital Trust Co sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $151 and $161.81, with an estimated average price of $157.77.
Here is the complete portfolio of Family Capital Trust Co. Also check out:
1. Family Capital Trust Co's Undervalued Stocks
2. Family Capital Trust Co's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Family Capital Trust Co's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Family Capital Trust Co keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment