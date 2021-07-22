Sander Capital Advisors Inc Buys Tesla Inc, Target Corp, Accenture PLC, Sells CMG Holdings Group Inc, Zillow Group Inc

- New Purchases: TSLA, TGT, ACN,
- Added Positions: GOOG,
- Reduced Positions: ZS, V, CRWD, AMZN, MA, NOW, OKTA,
- Sold Out: CMGO, ZG,
For the details of SANDER CAPITAL ADVISORS INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sander+capital+advisors+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SANDER CAPITAL ADVISORS INC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 212,845 shares, 27.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.42%
- Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 87,183 shares, 24.24% of the total portfolio.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 173,727 shares, 11.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,828 shares, 9.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.12%
- Zscaler Inc (ZS) - 72,944 shares, 7.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.7%
Sander Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $649.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 850 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Target Corp (TGT)
Sander Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $257.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,137 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Accenture PLC (ACN)
Sander Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $276.25 and $296.43, with an estimated average price of $286. The stock is now traded at around $314.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 172 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: CMG Holdings Group Inc (CMGO)
Sander Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in CMG Holdings Group Inc. The sale prices were between $0.01 and $0.02, with an estimated average price of $0.01.Sold Out: Zillow Group Inc (ZG)
Sander Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $108.24 and $149.26, with an estimated average price of $123.74.
