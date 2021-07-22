Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC Buys KNOT Offshore Partners LP, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Sells Stellantis NV, Fastenal Co, Consolidated Edison Inc

New Purchases: KNOP, VTEB, STLA, ABT, MA, MGP, SPHQ, RAIL, OGN, WFG, CGC, SNDL, VYGG,

Boulder, CO, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys KNOT Offshore Partners LP, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, sells Stellantis NV, Fastenal Co, Consolidated Edison Inc, iShares Gold Trust, John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC owns 297 stocks with a total value of $80 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc (UTF) - 407,192 shares, 14.65% of the total portfolio. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 31,477 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01% Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 38,249 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.53% Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 44,442 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.73% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 11,801 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21%

Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC initiated holding in KNOT Offshore Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $17.81 and $20.11, with an estimated average price of $19.06. The stock is now traded at around $19.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 78,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.34 and $55.38, with an estimated average price of $54.94. The stock is now traded at around $55.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Stellantis NV. The purchase prices were between $16.57 and $21.26, with an estimated average price of $18.78. The stock is now traded at around $18.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,752 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26. The stock is now traded at around $382.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 98 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66. The stock is now traded at around $118.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 329 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC initiated holding in MGM Growth Properties LLC. The purchase prices were between $32.62 and $37.48, with an estimated average price of $35.53. The stock is now traded at around $37.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 94.45%. The purchase prices were between $81.84 and $82.35, with an estimated average price of $82.1. The stock is now traded at around $82.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 14,617 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 34.09%. The purchase prices were between $60.28 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.44. The stock is now traded at around $63.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 30,151 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 105.55%. The purchase prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47. The stock is now traded at around $82.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 10,002 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 63.54%. The purchase prices were between $100.35 and $107.16, with an estimated average price of $104.26. The stock is now traded at around $104.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 9,539 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 76.29%. The purchase prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $134.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 4,490 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC added to a holding in The Kroger Co by 703.78%. The purchase prices were between $35.89 and $39.83, with an estimated average price of $37.58. The stock is now traded at around $39.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 7,652 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Stellantis NV. The sale prices were between $11.9 and $17.08, with an estimated average price of $12.49.

Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in QTS Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $61.95 and $78.35, with an estimated average price of $67.72.

Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. The sale prices were between $13.3 and $19.17, with an estimated average price of $16.8.

Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Columbia Property Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $17.1 and $19.1, with an estimated average price of $17.98.

Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Brighthouse Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $43.52 and $49.42, with an estimated average price of $46.94.