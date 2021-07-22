Logo
Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC Buys KNOT Offshore Partners LP, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Sells Stellantis NV, Fastenal Co, Consolidated Edison Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 22, 2021
Article's Main Image
Boulder, CO, based Investment company Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys KNOT Offshore Partners LP, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, sells Stellantis NV, Fastenal Co, Consolidated Edison Inc, iShares Gold Trust, John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC owns 297 stocks with a total value of $80 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rocky+mountain+advisers%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC
  1. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc (UTF) - 407,192 shares, 14.65% of the total portfolio.
  2. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 31,477 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
  3. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 38,249 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.53%
  4. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 44,442 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.73%
  5. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 11,801 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21%
New Purchase: KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP)

Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC initiated holding in KNOT Offshore Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $17.81 and $20.11, with an estimated average price of $19.06. The stock is now traded at around $19.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 78,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)

Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.34 and $55.38, with an estimated average price of $54.94. The stock is now traded at around $55.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Stellantis NV (STLA)

Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Stellantis NV. The purchase prices were between $16.57 and $21.26, with an estimated average price of $18.78. The stock is now traded at around $18.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,752 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26. The stock is now traded at around $382.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 98 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66. The stock is now traded at around $118.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 329 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP)

Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC initiated holding in MGM Growth Properties LLC. The purchase prices were between $32.62 and $37.48, with an estimated average price of $35.53. The stock is now traded at around $37.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 94.45%. The purchase prices were between $81.84 and $82.35, with an estimated average price of $82.1. The stock is now traded at around $82.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 14,617 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)

Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 34.09%. The purchase prices were between $60.28 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.44. The stock is now traded at around $63.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 30,151 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 105.55%. The purchase prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47. The stock is now traded at around $82.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 10,002 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)

Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 63.54%. The purchase prices were between $100.35 and $107.16, with an estimated average price of $104.26. The stock is now traded at around $104.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 9,539 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)

Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 76.29%. The purchase prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $134.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 4,490 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Kroger Co (KR)

Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC added to a holding in The Kroger Co by 703.78%. The purchase prices were between $35.89 and $39.83, with an estimated average price of $37.58. The stock is now traded at around $39.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 7,652 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Stellantis NV (FCAM)

Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Stellantis NV. The sale prices were between $11.9 and $17.08, with an estimated average price of $12.49.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Sold Out: QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS)

Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in QTS Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $61.95 and $78.35, with an estimated average price of $67.72.

Sold Out: ArcLight Clean Transition Corp (ACTC)

Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. The sale prices were between $13.3 and $19.17, with an estimated average price of $16.8.

Sold Out: Columbia Property Trust Inc (CXP)

Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Columbia Property Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $17.1 and $19.1, with an estimated average price of $17.98.

Sold Out: Brighthouse Financial Inc (BHF)

Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Brighthouse Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $43.52 and $49.42, with an estimated average price of $46.94.



Here is the complete portfolio of Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC. Also check out:

1. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC keeps buying
