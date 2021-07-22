Aft, Forsyth & Sober, LLC Buys First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund, iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, Organon, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Kinder Morgan Inc, MSCI Inc

New Purchases: FRI, IYR, OGN,

Valrico, FL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund, iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, Organon, sells iShares Gold Trust, Kinder Morgan Inc, MSCI Inc, Moody's Corporation during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aft, Forsyth & Sober, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Aft, Forsyth & Sober, LLC owns 76 stocks with a total value of $255 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 133,350 shares, 7.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.62% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 45,830 shares, 7.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.93% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 54,950 shares, 7.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.19% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 64,460 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.34% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 145,395 shares, 6.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.65%

Aft, Forsyth & Sober, LLC initiated holding in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $25.1 and $29.05, with an estimated average price of $27.14. The stock is now traded at around $29.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aft, Forsyth & Sober, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.48 and $104.97, with an estimated average price of $98.78. The stock is now traded at around $105.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aft, Forsyth & Sober, LLC initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $30.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aft, Forsyth & Sober, LLC sold out a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The sale prices were between $16.36 and $19.14, with an estimated average price of $17.8.