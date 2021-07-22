Evolution Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Sells Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

New Purchases: PDBC, REZ, ILPT, BMEZ, MDB, ZI, COUP, SMAR, AFRM, NIO, APH, ZEN, MTCH, BIGC, CMIIU, LEAP, AMC, EFA, RBLX, SQM, ALXO, OSK, OLMA, QS, ABCL, BCAB, LYG, ZIM, BMBL, JNK, BIDU, NCNO, AAL, PLUG, DT, CRWD, TNL, DOCU, WFG, IRDM, ROKU, GRWG, TNDM, NTLA, ETSY, JD, LADR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, iShares MSCI China ETF, Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp, sells Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Myovant Sciences, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Evolution Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Evolution Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 616 stocks with a total value of $456 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 101,049 shares, 9.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.58% Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 283,428 shares, 9.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.31% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 142,031 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.6% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 81,017 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.85% Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC) - 1,049,515 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. New Position

Evolution Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The purchase prices were between $17.24 and $20.1, with an estimated average price of $18.99. The stock is now traded at around $19.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.63%. The holding were 1,049,515 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Evolution Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust. The purchase prices were between $23.13 and $26.75, with an estimated average price of $25.09. The stock is now traded at around $27.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 107,524 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Evolution Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ET. The purchase prices were between $73.6 and $84.85, with an estimated average price of $79.72. The stock is now traded at around $88.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 34,170 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Evolution Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II. The purchase prices were between $25.33 and $29.35, with an estimated average price of $27.66. The stock is now traded at around $28.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 12,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Evolution Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in MongoDB Inc. The purchase prices were between $244.74 and $389.23, with an estimated average price of $308.08. The stock is now traded at around $354.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 719 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Evolution Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.71 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $47. The stock is now traded at around $53.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,240 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Evolution Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 42.30%. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $36.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 475,498 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Evolution Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR by 85.01%. The purchase prices were between $67.54 and $71.06, with an estimated average price of $69.58. The stock is now traded at around $70.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 122,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Evolution Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI China ETF by 35.50%. The purchase prices were between $76.52 and $83.9, with an estimated average price of $81.29. The stock is now traded at around $77.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 168,664 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Evolution Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp by 82.93%. The purchase prices were between $13.5 and $27.8, with an estimated average price of $18.08. The stock is now traded at around $24.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 7,134,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Evolution Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1028.66%. The purchase prices were between $45.07 and $45.91, with an estimated average price of $45.47. The stock is now traded at around $45.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 8,860 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Evolution Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 1558.44%. The purchase prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52. The stock is now traded at around $45.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,108 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Evolution Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The sale prices were between $101.76 and $101.99, with an estimated average price of $101.89.

Evolution Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Alteryx Inc. The sale prices were between $74.91 and $89.41, with an estimated average price of $81.81.

Evolution Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Duck Creek Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $35.22 and $45.14, with an estimated average price of $40.8.

Evolution Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $45.99 and $49.42, with an estimated average price of $48.15.

Evolution Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.11 and $33.71, with an estimated average price of $30.09.

Evolution Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $402.58 and $452.22, with an estimated average price of $424.37.