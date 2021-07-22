Zazove Associates Llc Buys Skillz Inc, Landsea Homes Corp, Flexion Therapeutics Inc, Sells GDL Fund, NovoCure, Microchip Technology Inc

- New Purchases: SKLZ, LSEA, FLXN, WFT, PHD, EVG, JSD, JFR,
- Added Positions: BHR,
- Reduced Positions: BKEP, CCO, CMLS, UONEK, EVF, RUN, UBER,
- Sold Out: GDL, NVCR, MCHP,
These are the top 5 holdings of ZAZOVE ASSOCIATES LLC
- Cumulus Media Inc (CMLS) - 1,019,252 shares, 14.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.86%
- Urban One Inc (UONEK) - 2,401,845 shares, 11.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.79%
- Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc (BHR) - 1,706,124 shares, 10.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.32%
- Blueknight Energy Partners LP (BKEP) - 2,325,616 shares, 8.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.6%
- Occidental Petroleum Corp Warrents (OXY.WS) - 500,000 shares, 6.83% of the total portfolio.
Zazove Associates Llc initiated holding in Skillz Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.55 and $23.09, with an estimated average price of $17.87. The stock is now traded at around $14.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.22%. The holding were 150,003 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Landsea Homes Corp (LSEA)
Zazove Associates Llc initiated holding in Landsea Homes Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.96 and $9.99, with an estimated average price of $9.11. The stock is now traded at around $8.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.63%. The holding were 318,796 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Flexion Therapeutics Inc (FLXN)
Zazove Associates Llc initiated holding in Flexion Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.99 and $9.67, with an estimated average price of $8.52. The stock is now traded at around $6.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 289,990 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Weatherford International PLC (WFT)
Zazove Associates Llc initiated holding in Weatherford International PLC. The purchase prices were between $8.9 and $8.9, with an estimated average price of $8.9. The stock is now traded at around $8.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 9,512 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD)
Zazove Associates Llc initiated holding in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust. The purchase prices were between $10.99 and $11.94, with an estimated average price of $11.4. The stock is now traded at around $11.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,511 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (EVG)
Zazove Associates Llc initiated holding in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $13.03 and $13.46, with an estimated average price of $13.25. The stock is now traded at around $13.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc (BHR)
Zazove Associates Llc added to a holding in Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc by 22.32%. The purchase prices were between $5.07 and $7.22, with an estimated average price of $6.16. The stock is now traded at around $5.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 1,706,124 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: GDL Fund (GDL)
Zazove Associates Llc sold out a holding in GDL Fund. The sale prices were between $8.91 and $9.09, with an estimated average price of $8.97.Sold Out: NovoCure Ltd (NVCR)
Zazove Associates Llc sold out a holding in NovoCure Ltd. The sale prices were between $130.4 and $225.58, with an estimated average price of $192.8.Sold Out: Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP)
Zazove Associates Llc sold out a holding in Microchip Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $139.14 and $163.82, with an estimated average price of $152.59.
