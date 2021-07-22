Moneywise, Inc. Buys Exxon Mobil Corp, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, Sells First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF

New Purchases: XOM, TMO, IJK, IWX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Exxon Mobil Corp, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF, sells First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Moneywise, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Moneywise, Inc. owns 47 stocks with a total value of $137 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 294,565 shares, 22.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.37% Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 183,169 shares, 13.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.74% Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 235,231 shares, 13.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.3% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 14,832 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.67% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 53,389 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.91%

Moneywise, Inc. initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $57.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Moneywise, Inc. initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $524.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 433 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Moneywise, Inc. initiated holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $76.97 and $83.27, with an estimated average price of $80.17. The stock is now traded at around $80.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,535 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Moneywise, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.43 and $67.71, with an estimated average price of $66.04. The stock is now traded at around $66.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,102 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Moneywise, Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF. The sale prices were between $59.9 and $59.95, with an estimated average price of $59.93.

Moneywise, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24.

Moneywise, Inc. sold out a holding in Airbnb Inc. The sale prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59.