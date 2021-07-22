Moneywise, Inc. Buys Exxon Mobil Corp, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, Sells First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF

- New Purchases: XOM, TMO, IJK, IWX,
- Added Positions: LMBS, SHM, CMBS, EFV, SPDW,
- Reduced Positions: SCHA, SCHM, IJR, IJH, MUB, SCHX, SPLV, IVV, TOTL, XSLV, VB, XMLV, VO, IXUS, ISTB, EFAV, ICF, SPSM, FIXD, SCHO, SCHZ, SCHF, IJJ, SUB, VNQ,
- Sold Out: FTSM, AGG, ABNB,
These are the top 5 holdings of MONEYWISE, INC.
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 294,565 shares, 22.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.37%
- Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 183,169 shares, 13.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.74%
- Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 235,231 shares, 13.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.3%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 14,832 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.67%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 53,389 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.91%
Moneywise, Inc. initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $57.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Moneywise, Inc. initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $524.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 433 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)
Moneywise, Inc. initiated holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $76.97 and $83.27, with an estimated average price of $80.17. The stock is now traded at around $80.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,535 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (IWX)
Moneywise, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.43 and $67.71, with an estimated average price of $66.04. The stock is now traded at around $66.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,102 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM)
Moneywise, Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF. The sale prices were between $59.9 and $59.95, with an estimated average price of $59.93.Sold Out: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Moneywise, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24.Sold Out: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Moneywise, Inc. sold out a holding in Airbnb Inc. The sale prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59.
