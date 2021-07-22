Logo
Financial Consulate, Inc Buys Chevron Corp, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, BlackLine Inc, Sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, AT&T Inc, Under Armour Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 22, 2021
Article's Main Image
Hunt Valley, MD, based Investment company Financial Consulate, Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Chevron Corp, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, BlackLine Inc, DXC Technology Co, Okta Inc, sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, AT&T Inc, Under Armour Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, CSX Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Financial Consulate, Inc. As of 2021Q2, Financial Consulate, Inc owns 130 stocks with a total value of $254 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FINANCIAL CONSULATE, INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/financial+consulate%2C+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FINANCIAL CONSULATE, INC
  1. 10x Genomics Inc (TXG) - 141,258 shares, 10.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.02%
  2. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 210,509 shares, 8.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.75%
  3. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 272,494 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.17%
  4. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (CWI) - 557,124 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.57%
  5. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 212,093 shares, 6.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06%
New Purchase: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Financial Consulate, Inc initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $98.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,428 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BlackLine Inc (BL)

Financial Consulate, Inc initiated holding in BlackLine Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.14 and $121.14, with an estimated average price of $109.15. The stock is now traded at around $114.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,036 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Financial Consulate, Inc initiated holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $169.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,421 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Okta Inc (OKTA)

Financial Consulate, Inc initiated holding in Okta Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.72 and $285.35, with an estimated average price of $240.59. The stock is now traded at around $249.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 868 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Moody's Corporation (MCO)

Financial Consulate, Inc initiated holding in Moody's Corporation. The purchase prices were between $298.61 and $366.34, with an estimated average price of $331.96. The stock is now traded at around $381.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 582 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Target Corp (TGT)

Financial Consulate, Inc initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $257.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 870 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Black Knight Inc (BKI)

Financial Consulate, Inc added to a holding in Black Knight Inc by 44.47%. The purchase prices were between $71 and $78.27, with an estimated average price of $73.89. The stock is now traded at around $79.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,934 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Ansys Inc (ANSS)

Financial Consulate, Inc added to a holding in Ansys Inc by 38.41%. The purchase prices were between $317.67 and $376.88, with an estimated average price of $345.78. The stock is now traded at around $358.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 955 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)

Financial Consulate, Inc added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 27.38%. The purchase prices were between $738.94 and $920.72, with an estimated average price of $838.66. The stock is now traded at around $973.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 549 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Under Armour Inc (UAA)

Financial Consulate, Inc sold out a holding in Under Armour Inc. The sale prices were between $19.8 and $25.53, with an estimated average price of $22.29.

Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Financial Consulate, Inc sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Financial Consulate, Inc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $12.78 and $14.35, with an estimated average price of $13.39.

Sold Out: Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMY)

Financial Consulate, Inc sold out a holding in Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund. The sale prices were between $14.16 and $14.46, with an estimated average price of $14.28.



Author's Avatar

insider