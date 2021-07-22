Financial Consulate, Inc Buys Chevron Corp, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, BlackLine Inc, Sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, AT&T Inc, Under Armour Inc

- New Purchases: CVX, GLD, BL, DXC, OKTA, DG, MCO, XLK, TGT, IDXX, DLA, NFLX, RSG,
- Added Positions: SCHX, CWI, SCHF, SCHR, SLYG, GMF, ACIM, ANSS, ISRG, BKI, SCHC, SCHD, V, CABO, MKL, INTC, SPGI, VMC, ILMN, TMO, AMT, MA, VOO, AMZN, CBRE, TDG, HEI.A, WCN, TFX, ECL, DIS, VZ, FAST, PATK, VHT, SCZ, UNH, MKC.V, HD, TSLA, ABBV, IBM,
- Reduced Positions: SPYG, TXG, T, ALLY, CSX, BRK.B, DHR, GOOG, TURN, AAPL, SPMD, DOCU, NVDA, IEI, SCHB, GOOGL, IWF, KMX, BDX, ABT, EXC, IVV, VGT, MRK, IJH, LMT, IJT, UPS, GWX, HPE, FB, WDAY, BMY,
- Sold Out: UAA, XOM, GE, NMY,
These are the top 5 holdings of FINANCIAL CONSULATE, INC
- 10x Genomics Inc (TXG) - 141,258 shares, 10.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.02%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 210,509 shares, 8.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.75%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 272,494 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.17%
- SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (CWI) - 557,124 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.57%
- Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 212,093 shares, 6.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06%
Financial Consulate, Inc initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $98.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,428 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BlackLine Inc (BL)
Financial Consulate, Inc initiated holding in BlackLine Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.14 and $121.14, with an estimated average price of $109.15. The stock is now traded at around $114.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,036 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Financial Consulate, Inc initiated holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $169.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,421 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Okta Inc (OKTA)
Financial Consulate, Inc initiated holding in Okta Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.72 and $285.35, with an estimated average price of $240.59. The stock is now traded at around $249.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 868 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Moody's Corporation (MCO)
Financial Consulate, Inc initiated holding in Moody's Corporation. The purchase prices were between $298.61 and $366.34, with an estimated average price of $331.96. The stock is now traded at around $381.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 582 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Target Corp (TGT)
Financial Consulate, Inc initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $257.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 870 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Black Knight Inc (BKI)
Financial Consulate, Inc added to a holding in Black Knight Inc by 44.47%. The purchase prices were between $71 and $78.27, with an estimated average price of $73.89. The stock is now traded at around $79.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,934 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Ansys Inc (ANSS)
Financial Consulate, Inc added to a holding in Ansys Inc by 38.41%. The purchase prices were between $317.67 and $376.88, with an estimated average price of $345.78. The stock is now traded at around $358.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 955 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)
Financial Consulate, Inc added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 27.38%. The purchase prices were between $738.94 and $920.72, with an estimated average price of $838.66. The stock is now traded at around $973.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 549 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Under Armour Inc (UAA)
Financial Consulate, Inc sold out a holding in Under Armour Inc. The sale prices were between $19.8 and $25.53, with an estimated average price of $22.29.Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Financial Consulate, Inc sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Financial Consulate, Inc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $12.78 and $14.35, with an estimated average price of $13.39.Sold Out: Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMY)
Financial Consulate, Inc sold out a holding in Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund. The sale prices were between $14.16 and $14.46, with an estimated average price of $14.28.
