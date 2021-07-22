Major US Indexes Close With Gains Thursday

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 34,823.35 on Thursday with a gain of 25.35 points or 0.07%. The S&P 500 closed at 4,367.48 for a gain of 8.79 points or 0.20%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 14,684.60 for a gain of 52.64 points or 0.36%. The VIX Volatility Index was lower at 17.69 for a loss of 0.22 points or -1.23%.

Thursday’s market movers

U.S. stocks continued their gains into a third day after a rough start to the week on Monday. All three of the major indexes ended the day with gains.

Investors are showing less fear of a peak in economic growth, but a rise in coronavirus cases is still making headlines. Also, on Wednesday Senate Republicans stopped a progressing infrastructure bill, keeping negotiations alive but signaling some animosity over infrastructure spending.

Investors were also watching a full day of earnings releases Thursday, which included the following:

Intel ( INTC , Financial): Non-GAAP revenue of $18.5 billion increased 2% year over year and beat estimates by $700 million. Second-quarter non-GAAP earnings of $1.28 per share beat estimates by 21 cents.

Snap ( SNAP , Financial): Revenue of $982 million increased 116.2% year over year and beat estimates by $135.43 million. A second-quarter GAAP loss of 10 cents per share beat estimates by 8 cents and non-GAAP earnings of 10 cents beat estimates by 11 cents.

AT&T ( T , Financial): Revenue of $44 billion increased 7.4% year over year and beat estimates by $1.27 billion. Second-quarter GAAP earnings of 21 cents missed estimates by 43 cents and non-GAAP earnings of 89 cents beat estimates by 9 cents.

Twitter ( TWTR , Financial): Revenue of $1.19 billion increased 74.1% year over year and beat estimates by $130 million. Second-quarter GAAP earnings of 8 cents beat estimates by 22 cents and non-GAAP earnings of 20 cents beat estimates by 13 cents.

Biogen ( BIIB , Financial): Revenue of $2.78 billion decreased by 24.5% year over year and beat estimates by $170 million. Second-quarter GAAP earnings of $2.99 missed estimates by $1.27 and non-GAAP earnings of $5.68 beat estimates by $1.08. The stock gained 1.05%.

Southwest Airlines ( LUV , Financial): Revenue of $4.01 billion increased 297.0% year over year and beat estimates by $70 million. Second-quarter GAAP earnings of 57 cents beat estimates by 18 cents and a non-GAAP loss of 35 cents missed estimates by 12 cents. The stock was down 3.48% for the day.

In other news:

419,000 Americans filed for jobless claims, up from 368,000 and above the estimate of 340,000. Continuing jobless claims were 3.236 million, down from 3.265 million.

The Chicago Fed National Activity Index decreased to 0.09 in June from 26.

Existing home sales increased 1.4% in June following a decrease of 1.2%. On a seasonally adjusted annual basis, existing home sales increased to 5.86 million from 5.78 million.

The Conference Board’s Leading Economic Indicators Index increased 0.7% in June following an increase of 1.2%.

The Kansas Fed Manufacturing Index increased to 41 in July from 30.

The Treasury held auctions for four-week bills at a rate of 0.045%, eight-week bills at a rate of 0.045% and 10-year TIPS at a rate of -1.016%.

Freddie Mac released its weekly mortgage market survey. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 2.78%, down from 2.88%. The 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 2.12%, down from 2.22%.

Tesla ( TSLA , Financial) says it will open its Supercharger network to all electric vehicles.

Peloton ( PTON , Financial) has announced a deal with UnitedHealth.

Across the board:

Visa ( V , Financial) gained 0.19% on news it is buying crypto-bank connector Currencycloud.

Johnson & Johnson ( JNJ , Financial) up 0.31% after announcing its earnings yesterday with revenue and earnings beats.

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund ( XLK , Financial) rose 0.74%.

Global X Cannabis ETF ( POTX , Financial) fell 2.92%.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund ( XLE , Financial) declined 1.12%.

The 10-year Treasury ended with a yield of 1.282%.

Neurometrix ( NURO , Financial) climbed 18.89%.

Sequential Brands Group ( SQBG , Financial) gained 12.91%.

Domino's Pizza ( DPZ , Financial) rose 14.55%.

Bumble ( BMBL , Financial) increased 7.14%.

Moneygram ( MGI , Financial) was up 4.79%.

Small-cap stocks

In small caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 2,199.48 for a loss of 34.57 points or -1.55%. The S&P 600 closed at 1,309.16 for a loss of 23.82 points or -1.79%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 14,821.28 for a loss of 157.48 points or -1.05%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 10,766.26 for a loss of 185.16 points or -1.69%.

Other notable indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,649.63 for a loss of 24.67 points or -0.92%; the S&P 100 at 2,011.15 for a gain of 7.61 points or 0.38%; the Nasdaq 100 at 14,940.16 for a gain of 97.53 points or 0.66%; the Russell 3000 at 2,595.32 for a gain of 1.49 points or 0.057%; the Russell 1000 at 2,454.54 for a gain of 4.14 points or 0.17%; the Wilshire 5000 at 45,481.54 for a gain of 27.77 points or 0.061%; and the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index at 816.59 for a loss of 5.35 points or -0.65%.