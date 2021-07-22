5 Sports Apparel Stocks to Kick Off Tokyo Olympic Games

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

5 Sports Apparel Stocks to Kick Off Tokyo Olympic Games

Sports apparel stocks with high financial strength and profitability

Author's Avatar
James Li
Jul 22, 2021

Summary

  • The Tokyo Olympics are set to open with no spectators in light of the pandemic.
  • Investors can celebrate by looking at stocks around the globe with high financial strength and quality.
Article's Main Image

In light of the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games opening this week, five sports apparel stocks with high financial strength, profitability and predictability ranks are Columbia Sportswear Co. (

COLM, Financial), Adidas AG (XTER:ADS, Financial), Moncler SpA (MIL:MONC, Financial), Feng Tay Enterprises Co. Ltd. (TPE:9910, Financial) and Youngone Corp. (XKRX:111770, Financial) according to the All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature of GuruFocus.

Tokyo Olympics set to open despite pandemic backlash

The Olympic Games are set to open on Friday despite headlines ranging from athletes withdrawing from competition to the organizing committee considering a cancellation of the Games due to a surge in coronavirus cases in Japan. The International Olympic Committee said on Tuesday that the Games are still set to take place, citing an estimated budget of over $15.4 billion. Additionally, with the Olympics taking place with no spectators in the stands, officials wanted to avoid missing the media revenue.

NBC Universal, the broadcasting company owned by Comcast Corp. (

CMCSA, Financial), agreed in 2014 to extend its partnership with the International Olympic Committee to 2032 at a cost of $7.75 billion. Patrick Rishe, a sports business professor at Washington University in St. Louis added that the TV money and partnership is “too large” to forgo and that the word “unprecedented” can underscore how unique the Tokyo Olympics can be.

As investors look forward to the Olympics despite pandemic backlash, GuruFocus’ All-in-One Screener listed five sports apparel companies from major regions like the U.S., Asia and Europe that have a financial strength rank of at least 6, a profitability rank of at least 7 and a business predictability rank of at least three stars.

Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear (

COLM, Financial) manufactures outdoor and active-lifestyle apparel, footwear and equipment under brands like Columbia and Mountain Hardwear. GuruFocus ranks the Portland, Oregon-based company’s financial strength and profitability 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a high Piotroski F-score of 7, a strong Altman Z-score of 6.97 and profit margins and returns that outperform more than 71% of global competitors.

1418313940961710080.png

Gurus with large holdings in Columbia include Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio)’s Bridgewater Associates and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio).

1418314188090101760.png

Adidas

Adidas (

XTER:ADS, Financial) designs and manufactures athletic and leisure apparel, footwear, accessories and sports equipment. GuruFocus ranks the German sports giant’s profitability 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a 3.5-star business predictability rank, a return on equity that outperforms more than 80% of global competitors and an operating margin that tops more than 68% of global apparel companies.

1418315632130248704.png

Moncler

Moncler (

MIL:MONC, Financial) manufactures a wide range of luxury outerwear products. GuruFocus ranks the Italian apparel company’s profitability 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a five-star business predictability rank and profit margins that are outperforming more than 95% of global competitors despite declining over the past five years.

1418316860847411200.png

Feng Tay Enterprises

Feng Tay Enterprises (

TPE:9910, Financial) manufactures athletic shoes and other sporting equipment for larger, international brands. GuruFocus ranks the Taiwanese apparel company’s profitability 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a 3.5-star business predictability rank and an operating margin that has increased approximately 1.1% per year on average over the past five years and is outperforming more than 80% of global competitors.

1418318732043866112.png

Feng Tay Enterprises’ financial strength ranks 7 out of 10 on the back of a strong Altman Z-score of 7.47 and interest coverage and debt ratios that outperform more than 75% of global competitors.

1418320239464140800.png

Youngone

Youngone (

XKRX:111770, Financial) manufactures and distributes outdoor apparel, shoes and sportswear. GuruFocus ranks the Korean apparel company’s profitability 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a 4.5-star business predictability rank and an operating margin that outperforms more than 80% of global competitors.

1418323088218640384.png

Youngone’s financial strength ranks 7 out of 10 on the back of interest coverage and debt ratios that top more than 70% of global competitors.

1418324121909055488.png

See also

GuruFocus offers its services to several global regions, including the U.S., Asia, Europe, Canada, U.K. / Ireland, Oceania, Latin America, Africa and India.

Also check out:
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar