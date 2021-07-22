Logo
HomeStreet Reaches 100 Year Milestone

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

HomeStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq:HMST), the parent company of HomeStreet Bank, will reach its 100 year anniversary on August 18, 2021. The State of Washington has issued the Century Corporation certificate acknowledging the incorporation on the same date back in 1921.

In the letter recognizing this achievement, Kim Wyman, Secretary of State, writes: “While I do not know the individual circumstances of your particular group, incorporations were at that time either delivered by horseback, steam wheeler or train. Because few owned cars, and the roads outside of Olympia were virtually impassable, incorporating a business was quite an adventure. Of the nearly 2900 incorporations filed in 1921, only 33 exist today and you are part of that small group.”

“We are proud of this milestone,” said Mark K. Mason, HomeStreet’s Chairman of the Board, President, and Chief Executive Officer. “It’s a reflection of our strong company culture and long history of serving the communities in which we operate as a leading West Coast regional bank. At HomeStreet, we focus on taking great care of our customers, our employees and being a good corporate citizen above all else.”

Leaders within HomeStreet Bank’s footprint concur, including Shoko Toyama, Chief Development Officer at Plymouth Housing in Seattle, who said, “We are grateful for HomeStreet’s long-standing dedication and support of our mission to end homelessness. Over the years, HomeStreet Bank and it’s employees have invested deeply in Plymouth’s work by serving meals to our residents at the Pacific Hotel, volunteering their time and expertise on our Board of Trustees, as well as, providing financial support to our signature fundraising events.”

Dr. Annie Anderson, Psy.D., M.S., ICSAC Clinical Director at the non-profit organization Women in Need (WIN) on the Hawaiian Islands of Oahu and Kauai, also agrees. “We are fortunate to have a partnership with a solid, caring, and community-minded business like HomeStreet Bank. With their financial support, WIN is proud to have established the first home for domestic violence survivors with their children and comfort pets in 2020. For the past three years, HomeStreet Bank has also provided financial workshops every quarter for our WIN clients. As a result, clients have learned how to budget, create savings, reduce debt, build assets, and increase credit scores.”

Visit our centennial website located at 100.homestreet.com for more information, including a historic timeline as well as stories from the past and present.

About HomeStreet, Inc.

HomeStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: HMST) (the “Company”) is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Seattle, Washington, serving consumers and businesses in the Western United States and Hawaii through its various operating subsidiaries. The Company’s primary business is community banking, including: commercial real estate lending, commercial lending, residential construction lending, single family residential lending, retail banking, private banking, investment, and insurance services. Its principal subsidiaries are HomeStreet Bank and HomeStreet Capital Corporation. Certain information about our business can be found on our bank website, located at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.homestreet.com and our investor relations web site, located at http%3A%2F%2Fir.homestreet.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210722005813/en/

