Introducing the 2022 Malibu Wakesetter 21 LX

2022 Malibu Wakesetter 21 LX The Malibu Wakesetter 21 LX is a brand-new boat for 2022 that pulls from a pedigree of models that preceded it to deliver the performance expected from a true Malibu Wakesetter. Versatility, comfort and ultimate convenience are the hallmarks of this 2022 brand-new 21 LX—making it the perfect entry point for Malibu’s Wakesetter line-up.

LOUDON, Tenn., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For 2022 Malibu Boats™, the global leader in watersports towboat sales, has introduced the brand-new Malibu Wakesetter 21 LX, a 21-footer that combines key Malibu characteristics, features and performance with a new Hybrid Bow—all while staying at a price point that can’t be beat.

Entry into the coveted Wakesetter family of towboats has never been so accessible. Building on the value, quality and performance that made the iconic 21 VLX and 21 MLX unbeatable, the all-new 21 LX brings a class-leading feature set that perfectly matches with its Malibu performance and industry dominating versatility. Available with either the legendary Wake Plus™ Hull that has been the foundation of Malibu’s proven board sports performance for decades or the Malibu Diamond Hull™ for a combination of wake, surf and ski that has no equal, the 21 LX takes customization to a whole new level. The 21 LX is a great watersports size for many families. The 21-foot hull has enough mass to create a pro-level wake or wave when you want it, but with the Diamond Hull it can still ride high in the water at waterski speeds for smooth, soft wakes for anything from first-time combo skiers to veteran slalom skiers. With the new aft pull-up pylon recessed into the transom pulls up quickly and easily for a rock-solid tow point that will ratchet up slalom potential even higher.

One of the most unique characteristics of the 21 LX is the new Hybrid Bow, which takes the best of a traditional bow and mixes it with picklefork characteristics for a forward seating area that’s as aesthetically pleasing as it is functional. From the outside, the 21 LX retains crisp traditional bow lines with exterior facets that make for a sharp on-water profile. Inside, the bow creates a spacious forward area complete with plenty of cup holders, Wet Sounds audio, plush interior, ergonomic seating and billet grab handles.

The standard G5 tower hangs board racks, speakers and a bimini sun shade with a weightless folding function and simple locks that can be easily handled by a single person. For even more flexibility, owners can opt for the extra-low-folding TXi tower, which maximizes clearance to fit in seven-foot garages. Another great asset of this compact powerhouse is that at 21 feet it can fit on many size-restricted waterways and it’s easy to trailer with a mid-size tow vehicle.

“The brand-new 21 LX is the new go-to 21-foot boat for multi-sport boaters who seek performance, versatility and value,” said Jack Springer, CEO of Malibu Boats, Inc. “Packing this many innovative features along with world-class performance into a package that is more affordable for new Malibu owners was a huge challenge, but our team made it happen in a way that will change how the industry looks at a 21-foot watersports boat. We couldn’t be prouder to introduce the Malibu Wakesetter 21 LX.”

The 21 LX may only be a 21-foot boat, but it produces a pro-level wake and wave thanks to Malibu’s patented innovations. Continuing the theme of versatility, Power Wedge III can completely change the 21 LX’s wake or wave characteristics from long and mellow to steeper and more powerful—or anywhere in between. Malibu’s industry-leading Surf Gate™ generates a perfect wave on either side of the boat at the touch of a button without moving any weight, and ballast customized specifically for the LX takes the wake or wave to pro level.

The clean, unobstructed helm is where much of the 21 LX’s watersports performance comes to life. Complete with the Malibu Command Center™—the boat’s digital brain—the helm has everything you need to make a great day on the water with world-class wakes and waves. Programmed with set-and-forget presets you can call up for various sports, Malibu Command Center makes the captain’s life easy and the rider’s life simpler and more fun. Select from presets like “Surf Left,” “Surf Right,” “Wakeboard Beginner,” “Wakeboard Intermediate,” “Wakeboard Advanced” etc., then click “load” and you’re ready to ride. For those who like to fine-tune, the dash allows you to precisely adjust ballast and Power Wedge III™ until you find your perfect balance. Alternatively, the surfer can control their wave while they’re riding with Malibu’s exclusive Surf Band™, a wrist control that allows the rider to nudge speed up or down, select the surf side, tweak Power Wedge III and even control speaker volume—all without having to communicate with the driver.

With all this performance it can be easy to forget about luxury, but the 21 LX is a true Wakesetter model and Malibu takes that very seriously. There is a high level of comfort and convenience that Malibu owners have come to expect from the Wakesetter name, and the 21 LX has it in spades. A plush, wraparound lounge complete with Malibu Soft Grip flooring, eight-inch speakers, cupholders and Malibu logos is the setting for the perfect summer. With seating for 12 and storage for all the crew’s gear, the 21 LX has plenty of space and all the amenities to leave the dock for a long day.

The power of the all-new 21 LX is the best-in-class Malibu Monsoon M5Di™ engine, which is made by Malibu and burns less fuel and has lower emissions than anything else on the market, all while delivering more watersports torque with better reliability. If you want the next level, step up to the Malibu Monsoon M6Di™ to go from 400 ft-lbs of torque to a mind-blowing 460 ft-lbs.

Like all current Malibu models, the 21 LX is backed by a factory five-year warranty and is available now at all authorized Malibu dealers. Call your local dealer to get out on the water today or build your custom 2022 21 LX at malibuboats.com.

For more information about the 21 LX, go to https://www.malibuboats.com/boat/lx-series/wakesetter-21-lx

About Malibu Boats, Inc.

Based in Loudon, Tennessee, Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU) is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of a diverse range of recreational powerboats, including performance sport, sterndrive and outboard boats. Malibu Boats, Inc. is the market leader in the performance sport boat category through its Malibu and Axis boat brands, the leader in the 20’ - 40’ segment of the sterndrive boat category through its Cobalt brand, and in a leading position in the saltwater fishing boat market with its Pursuit and Cobia offshore boats and Pathfinder, Maverick, and Hewes flats and bay boat brands. A pre-eminent innovator in the powerboat industry, Malibu Boats, Inc. designs products that appeal to an expanding range of recreational boaters, fisherman and water sports enthusiasts whose passion for boating is a key component of their active lifestyles. For more information, visit www.malibuboats.com , www.axiswake.com , www.cobaltboats.com , www.pursuitboats.com , or maverickboatgroup.com .

Contact Info:

Jane Schlegel

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/065360d2-0c8f-4f2a-85d1-3ba76a8867ff