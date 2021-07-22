BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. Completes Sale of Affiliates Thompson, Siegel & Walmsley, LLC and Investment Counselors of Maryland, LLC

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. Completes Sale of Affiliates Thompson, Siegel & Walmsley, LLC and Investment Counselors of Maryland, LLC

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: BSIG) today announced that it has completed the sale of its 75.1% ownership interest in Thompson, Siegel & Walmsley, LLC (“TSW”) to Pendal Group Limited (“Pendal”). Total gross proceeds to BSIG from the transaction were approximately $240 million. In addition to proceeds from the transaction, BrightSphere will redeem its seed capital investments in TSW funds on or prior to October 31, 2021, resulting in estimated additional gross proceeds of approximately $14 million1. Total after tax net proceeds to BrightSphere from the sale of TSW and seed capital redemptions are expected to be approximately $196 million.

In addition to the closing of TSW, on Monday, July 19, 2021, BrightSphere completed the sale of Investors Counselors of Maryland, LLC to William Blair Investment Management. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

As previously disclosed, BrightSphere anticipates closing its other announced transaction, the sale of Campbell Global, in the third quarter of 2021. Following the sale of Campbell Global, BrightSphere’s sole business will be Acadian Asset Management, with AuM of $111 billion as of March 31, 2021, which has been generating outperformance across multiple time periods through its quantitative strategies and solutions. As of March 31, 2021, 86%, 74%, 57%, 85% and 91% of Acadian’s strategies by revenue beat their benchmarks over the prior QTD, 1-, 3-, 5-, and 10- year periods.

About BrightSphere

BrightSphere is a global asset management company with one operating subsidiary, Acadian Asset Management, with approximately $111 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 20212. BrightSphere offers institutional investors across the globe access to a wide array of leading quantitative and solutions-based strategies designed to meet a range of risk and return objectives. For more information, please visit BrightSphere’s website at www.bsig.com. Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website.

1 Based on the valuation of seed capital investments in TSW funds as of April 30, 2021.
2 Reflects the announced divestiture of Campbell Global, LLC, and gives effect for the completed sales of Landmark Partners LLC, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley, LLC and Investment Counselors of Maryland, LLC.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210722006043r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210722006043/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment